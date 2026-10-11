The Grammar of the Inevitability of War

Ask almost anyone whether they can be propagandised and they will say no. That answer is not confidence. It is the vulnerability itself. We picture manipulation as something loud and clumsy — the obvious lie, the enemy’s crude poster, the kind we would surely catch. The manipulation that actually works is quiet, ambient, and structural. It rarely asks you to believe anything. It simply arranges the furniture of a sentence so that certain conclusions are already seated before you enter the room.

This is why the sharpest instrument for reading the present moment is not political science but linguistics — and not the part most people think of. The revealing layer is almost never the vocabulary, the question of which word was chosen. It is the grammar: who is doing what to whom, what has been deleted, and what has been quietly reclassified from a decision into a fact.

From “whether” to “when.” Take the most consequential shift in European public language of the last two years. We have stopped debating whether there will be a war with Russia and begun preparing for when. Germany, in the words of its defence minister, “must be ready for war by 2029.” The operative term is kriegstüchtig — “war-capable,” a slightly archaic compound dusted off and put back into daily circulation — and the stated ambition is not merely a ready army but a ready society: a “mentality shift,” as it’s phrased, across the population as a whole. The 2029 date is officially “not a deadline.” Yet it structures budgets, conscription debates, and headlines all the same.

Watch what the grammar is doing there. A contingent political choice — whether to orient a continent’s economy and civic life around the expectation of war — has been converted into a forecast about the weather. Wars become things that arrive, like a cold front, rather than things that are chosen by identifiable people for identifiable reasons. The tell is agent deletion: the actors dissolve, the verbs go passive or intransitive, and “we must prepare” quietly replaces “this government has decided.” Once a decision is dressed as a prediction, no one has to defend it. You cannot cross-examine a forecast.

Its close cousin is the sentence Margaret Thatcher made famous and every government since has borrowed: there is no alternative. The moment a policy presents itself as the only possible reading of reality, every measure that follows is pre-justified. Alternatives are not defeated in argument; they are made unimaginable, which is cheaper and more durable. A frame that forecloses other frames has done the most important work before the first counter-argument is even spoken.

The emergency clause. The other heavy machinery is the war metaphor itself, because war is the one frame that licenses the suspension of normal rules. We saw the dress rehearsal during the pandemic, when leaders from Seoul to Budapest declared a “war on the virus” — an invisible enemy, fought with the grammar of emergency, used to justify closed borders and, in some cases, closed parliaments. The metaphor did real constitutional work.

The same clause is now being invoked for rearmament. When Germany reorganised its constitutional debt brake to exempt defence spending — a change pushed through in the narrow window between one government and the next — the justification was not “we have chosen new priorities” but “the security situation demands it.” Demands. Again the agent vanishes; the situation itself becomes the actor issuing orders. This is how emergencies launder choices. Declare the exception, and the ordinary constraints — fiscal rules, deliberation, the burden of making a case — are quietly set aside as luxuries of peacetime.

Compare, but do not equate. Here is where most commentary goes wrong, in one of two directions. The comfortable error is to believe this machinery runs only in other people’s countries — that euphemism, repetition, and manufactured consensus are Russian or Chinese specialities, while we live in the clear air of the free press. The lazy contrarian error is the mirror image: to notice the same techniques at work in the West and conclude that everything is equivalent, that there is no difference worth defending.

Both are failures of precision. The honest position is that the techniques are universal — the euphemism, the repeated phrase, the deleted agent, the “special operation” that renames a war until the new name feels like the old reality — but the structures are not. In a functioning pluralist society, competing frames fight it out, dissidents can publish, and a government can be voted away. In a dictatorship there is one frame and a prison for the rest. You can observe that both systems use repetition without pretending they are the same system. Seeing the shared toolkit is not cynicism; refusing to see it is just flattery aimed at your own side.

And the West has its own enforcement, running on softer rails: sanctions lists that quietly debank and immobilise named individuals; platform rules that distinguish, as the slogan goes, freedom of speech from freedom of reach. No gulag. But not nothing, either — and worth naming openly rather than exempting by reflex.

When peace becomes a deal. One last frame deserves attention because it is colonising everything else. Increasingly, statecraft is narrated in the vocabulary of business. You no longer negotiate peace; you make a deal. Wars are discussed as investments, alliances as portfolios, security as a return. This is not decoration. A metaphor smuggles in a whole model of what counts as success and who the relevant parties are. If peace is a deal, then the people who die in the absence of one are a line item, and the question “was it worth it?” quietly changes meaning.

A reader’s field guide. None of this requires a linguistics degree to catch. It requires a few habits of suspicion, applied to the next headline you read:

Find the deleted agent. When something is “happening,” or a situation “demands,” ask who decided, who benefits, and who would have to be named if the verb were active.

Spot the forecast dressed as a fact. “War is coming” is a claim about the future stated in the grammar of the present. Choices wear the costume of weather.

Distrust the vanished middle. Clean us-and-them dichotomies — a whole nation, a whole bloc, with no internal disagreement — describe a world that does not exist. Real societies are heterogeneous. Essentialised collectives are a construction, and usually a deliberate one.

Notice the emergency clause. Any frame that licenses suspending the normal rules — war, crisis, “no alternative” — is the frame to examine hardest, precisely because it is designed to shut examination down.

The point of learning to read this machinery is not to retreat into the conclusion that everything is a lie. It is almost the opposite. Every time you catch a decision disguised as a forecast, or an interest disguised as an inevitability, you restore the thing the grammar was built to remove: the fact that there was a choice, that other words were available, that someone picked these. There is no alternative is, in the end, the most political sentence in the language — because its entire job is to convince you that politics has already ended.