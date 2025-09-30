Introduction

From Silicon Valley to Hollywood, 2025 has seen a flurry of deals and policy fights that blur the line between private enterprise and statecraft. A consortium led by Oracle co‑founder Larry Ellison, the second riches man after Elon Musk and staunch Israel supporter, is poised to take control of TikTok’s U.S. operations; his son David Ellison, through Skydance Media, is acquiring the broadcast giant Paramount; and American philanthropists have donated record sums to Israeli causes. These moves have reignited debates about the concentration of media ownership, the power of tech to surveil citizens, and the role of foreign policy concerns in corporate strategy.

This article seeks to unpack these intertwined developments. It does not presuppose a secret cabal or an ethnic conspiracy; rather, it examines how a network business leaders—many of them with deep ties to Israel—has leveraged capital, philanthropy and government contracts to shape U.S. media, technology and foreign policy. By tracing ownership structures, philanthropic commitments and policy roles, the piece offers a panoramic view of how foreign interests, corporate influence and U.S. foreign policy interact in the mid‑2020s.

TikTok’s Migration to Oracle and the 2025 Sale

TikTok, the short‑video platform owned by China’s ByteDance, has been under sustained scrutiny from U.S. regulators since at least 2020. Facing a national‑security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the company announced in June 2022 that all U.S. user data would be routed to Oracle servers. Reuters reported that TikTok planned to delete U.S. data from its own data centres and rely fully on Oracle’s U.S. infrastructure reuters.com. The decision was framed as a way to “better safeguard” U.S. data, but it also made Oracle, a firm deeply embedded in U.S. defense contracts, an essential partner in the social network’s operations, - and owner of all U.S. user data.

In 2024 Congress passed legislation requiring ByteDance either to divest TikTok’s U.S. assets or face a ban, creating an “opportunity” for domestic buyers. This is reminiscent of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He called the Nord Stream attacks, which initiated the de-industrialisation of Germany, a “tremendous opportunity” for American oil companies.

Reports in early 2025 identified an Oracle‑led consortium, which included investors such as Michael Dell, as the front‑runner to acquire the platform’s U.S. operations.

It is worth noting that Michael Dell has significant links to Israel through multiple corporate, philanthropic, and political channels:

In summary, Michael Dell’s links to Israel are extensive, spanning commercial contracts supporting Israeli security, philanthropic funding favoring Israel, personal public support for Israeli leaders, and inclusion in pro-Israel billionaire advocacy circles.

Oracle’s interest on the other hand, is no surprise either: the company has become a key provider of cloud services to the Department of Defense and intelligence community. In April 2024 Nextgov reported that Oracle’s government cloud received authorization to host “secret” classified data, meeting the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Impact Level 6 requirements. This accreditation allows Oracle to compete for task orders under the CIA’s Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) contract and the Pentagon’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) program nextgov.com—multi‑billion‑dollar initiatives that will run America’s most sensitive communications.

The convergence of a Chinese‑owned social media platform with a U.S. defense contractor raises complex questions. On one hand, the migration of data to U.S. soil addresses genuine concerns about Chinese access to personal information; on the other, it hands stewardship of millions of Americans’ social data to a company whose leadership views ubiquitous surveillance in the service of Israel as a virtue. At Oracle’s 2024 financial analyst meeting, Larry Ellison enthused about leveraging AI to monitor citizens: “Citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on” fortune.com. His remarks, reminiscent of authoritarian surveillance projects, foreshadow a world in which corporate data centres—built for defense clients— house the digital data of the whole population, and utilises this data to reinforce a more and more authoritarian-style rule by force and surveillance.

Larry Ellison, as we will see, shares a close and multifaceted relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ellison has personally hosted Netanyahu at his private Hawaiian island, Lanai, where they vacationed together. He reportedly lobbied influential Israeli mogul Arnon Milchan (I have reported on Milchan, the Israeli Super Spy and Hollywood Billionair before) to allow Netanyahu to hire top legal representation in Netanyahu’s corruption trials. Their longstanding friendship includes regular collaboration on political, security, and business discussions, underscoring Ellison’s role as a key U.S. ally to Netanyahu and Israel’s political leadership Wikipedia, Larry Ellison; LinkedIn, 2025.

Safra Catz, Corporate Culture and Alignment with Israel

Oracle’s bid to buy TikTok is shaped not only by security credentials but by the political commitments of its leadership. Safra Catz, the company’s CEO, was born in Holon, Israel, and has spoken openly about the firm’s connection to her homeland. When Oracle launched a data centre in Jerusalem in 2021, Catz remarked that the company’s mission aligned with both U.S. and Israeli interests and said that employees who do not accept that mission “may not be a good fit” calcalistech.com. Those comments, reported in the Israeli business outlet Calcalist, drew criticism for implying that corporate culture required adherence to a particular political stance.

Catz’s stance is consistent with Oracle’s long‑standing philanthropic engagement with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). At a 2024 Friends of the IDF (FIDF) gala in Los Angeles, Oracle co‑founder Larry Ellison donated $16.6 million to fund well‑being facilities for co‑ed infantry battalions. Ellison said, “There is no greater honor than supporting some of the bravest people in the world”ynetnews.com. A separate Times of Israel report confirms that the event raised $53.8 million, with Ellison’s contribution accounting for nearly a third of the total timesofisrael.com. Such philanthropy underscores the personal connections that Oracle’s leadership maintains with Israeli institutions.

Critics worry that these ties could compromise Oracle’s impartiality when moderating content on a platform like TikTok. Oracle’s moderation policies and data management will be overseen by executives who have publicly supported Israel’s military. This alignment raises fundamental questions about how the firm will use its power to actively influence public debate, especially when related to Israel.

TikTok’s New Hate‑Speech Manager and Policy Coordination

TikTok itself has faced accusations of inadequate moderation, particularly after the Hamas attacks of October 7 2023. In July 2025 the platform created a new position—Public Policy Manager for Hate Speech—and hired Erica Mindel to fill it. According to Jewish Insider, Mindel is a former U.S. State Department contractor who worked for Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. special envoy tasked with combating antisemitism. Her role at TikTok is to “develop and drive the company’s positions on hate speech,” influence legislative frameworks and analyze hate‑speech trends with a focus on antisemitic content jewishinsider.com. Mindel had previously served as an assistant director at the American Jewish Committee, and the Anti‑Defamation League (ADL). Dan Granot, the ADL’s national policy director, praised her as a “trusted partner” and commended TikTok for addressing a surge in antisemitism jewishinsider.com.

The appointment reflects efforts to control anti Israel discourse and has sparked backlash. Sada Social, a Palestinian digital rights group, issued a statement objecting to Mindel’s hiring. The group noted that she had previously worked with the U.S. State Department and served as an instructor in the Israeli army, warning that her background could result in “digital violations” of Palestinian voices sada.social. Sada Social also claimed that TikTok had a high compliance rate with removal requests from Israeli authorities and expressed concern about how the new policy might be used to suppress pro‑Palestinian content sada.social. These fears are amplified by broader research: Human Rights Watch has documented systemic censorship of Palestine‑related content on Meta platforms hrw.org, indicating that content moderation in the Israel–Palestine context often errs on the side of restriction.

The creation of a “hate‑speech management role,” a euphemism for information control, championed by the ADL and staffed by someone with strong ties to Jewish advocacy, illustrates how outside groups can influence corporate policy. That influence is not inherently nefarious; antisemitism is a genuine concern. However, the intersection of content moderation and geopolitical alignment demands transparency. Who decides what constitutes hate speech and what falls under legitimate political criticism? How do corporate policies account for the imbalance of power between state actors and civil society? In the absence of clear answers, the stage is set for distrust from affected communities.

Skydance, Paramount and the Power of Hollywood

While Oracle was courting TikTok, Larry Ellison’s son David Ellison was orchestrating a deal that will reshape American media.

On August 7, 2025, Skydance Media and a group of partners completed their $8.4 billion merger with Paramount Global, after acquiring a controlling stake in National Amusements, Paramount’s parent company. The new merged entity is called “Paramount, a Skydance Corporation,” and its Class B shares began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker “PSKY.” David Ellison, CEO of Skydance, became chairman and CEO of the combined company. The merger was approved by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and supported by private equity firm RedBird Capital, marking a major consolidation in Hollywood combining Skydance’s production expertise with Paramount’s vast content library and distribution network. Deadline, Aug 2025; Cravath, Aug 2025; PRNewswire, Aug 2025; BBC, Jul 2025.

Skydance has cultivated close ties with major studios, producing Top Gun and many other blockbusters. With Paramount’s assets—including CBS, Paramount+ and a vast film library—under his control, David Ellison is positioned to shape entertainment and news for tens of millions of Americans. While there is no direct evidence of direct interference in news content yet, critics note that his father’s philanthropic commitments and political friendships could create conflicts. For example, The Forward reported that Larry Ellison was a major donor to FIDF and that he reportedly offered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a seat on Oracle’s board forward.com. The original Haaretz report noted that the offer would have paid around $450,000 and would have required Netanyahu to leave the Knesset haaretz.com. Although Netanyahu declined, the episode illustrates the personal proximity between the Oracle founder and Israel’s political leadership.

The merger of Skydance Media and Paramount Global represents a perilous consolidation that severely threatens free speech and pluralistic discourse in the United States. When a single corporate entity controlling massive swaths of media is tied financially and strategically to donors and partners with vested pro-Israel political interests, there exists both overt and covert pressure to skew editorial decisions in favor of those interests, leading to systematic censorship or self-censorship of dissenting narratives. This convergence not only narrows the diversity of viewpoints available to the public in an already shrinking and beleaguered news ecosystem but also empowers a powerful private lobby to directly shape U.S. foreign policy via media influence. The merger was controversially approved only after the company agreed to politically motivated settlements and editorial “conciliations” that undermine journalistic independence, signaling how corporate imperatives and government interventions coalesce to erode democratic safeguards and distort public discourse Open Markets Institute, Jul 2025; Columbia Journalism Review, Jun 2025; FIRE, Jul 2025; Newscast Studio, Aug 2025.

Philanthropy and the Financing of Israeli Institutions

Corporate leaders’ ties to Israel extend far beyond mere investments; philanthropy remains a core pillar. Friends of the IDF (FIDF), the U.S.-based charity supporting the Israeli military, witnessed a record-breaking fundraising event in 2024 when it raised $53.8 million at its Western Region gala, with Larry Ellison’s unprecedented $16.6 million donation eclipsing all others and marking the largest single gift in FIDF’s history. This dwarfs earlier landmark donations, such as Ellison’s $10 million in 2014 and contributions from Michael and Susan Dell supporting educational scholarships for soldiers and veterans. These vast contributions pose a stark contrast to typical American donations to domestic veterans’ groups, revealing a prioritized channeling of billionaire philanthropy toward sustaining and expanding Israel’s military capabilities over those of the U.S. armed forces MR Online, 2025.

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and founder of Bloomberg LP, is another high‑profile supporter of Israeli institutions. In November 2023 he matched donations with an infusion of $44 million to Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service philanthropynewsdigest.org. The funds were earmarked for ambulances, medical equipment and ballistic vests for emergency workers. A year later, after fighting broke out on Israel’s northern border, Bloomberg donated 100 million shekels (about $27.8 million) to rebuild northern Israeli towns ynetnews.com. The program, administered through Tel Aviv University’s Bloomberg–Sagol Center for City Leadership, oversees local reconstruction efforts ynetnews.com. These acts of giving highlight the philanthropic muscle behind Israeli resilience and underscore how American wealth can directly support foreign infrastructure.

One could argue that such donations reveal a double standard. While U.S. veterans’ services and domestic social programs often struggle for funding, wealthy Americans funnel tens of millions to a foreign military and emergency services. What matters is transparency and public awareness of how philanthropic networks intersect with the interests of a foreign nation.

The Surveillance State and Defense Integration

Oracle’s success in cloud computing is intertwined with the U.S. security apparatus. In December 2022 the Pentagon awarded a $9 billion JWCC contract to Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle to provide enterprise‑wide cloud services across all security domains reuters.com. Unlike the earlier Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) program, JWCC divides tasks among multiple vendors, ensuring competition. Oracle’s new accreditation to host secret‑level data allows it to bid for the most sensitive workloads nextgov.com. The CIA’s C2E contract, awarded in 2020 to five providers including Oracle, aims to move intelligence community partners to the cloud washingtontechnology.com. In September 2024 a CIA official said the agency was working with C2E vendors to bring large language models into “high‑side environments,” bridging public AI research and classified operations washingtontechnology.com.

These contracts position Oracle at the nexus of commercial technology and military surveillance. Ellison’s vision of AI‑driven monitoring—citizens “on their best behavior” because everything is recorded fortune.com—aligns with a growing trend in which private companies supply the infrastructure for government spying. The synergy is mutually reinforcing: defense contracts finance innovation that can later be sold to corporations; corporate data sets are attractive to intelligence agencies seeking to refine algorithms. When social platforms like TikTok rely on Oracle for data storage, the company gains a trove of behavioral information that could, in principle, feed back into government systems.

Civil liberties advocates warn that the blending of commercial and state surveillance functions erodes privacy and chills dissent. The Snowden revelations of 2013 exposed how tech giants cooperated with the National Security Agency’s warrantless surveillance programs. Oracle, which was not among the companies named in those disclosures, condemned whistle‑blower Edward Snowden at the time. Ellison told CBS This Morning that the NSA was doing “great work” and that America needed to “monitor everything” to stay safe. By 2024, his rhetoric had evolved into explicit enthusiasm for ubiquitous monitoring fortune.com. In this environment, the prospect of TikTok’s user data flowing into Oracle’s infrastructure raises concerns about whether a platform for dance videos will inadvertently enhance domestic surveillance.

Declining U.S. Support for Israeli Military Action

Corporate deals and philanthropic largesse occur against a backdrop of shifting public opinion. As Israel’s war in Gaza continues, Americans’ support for its military actions has waned. A September 2025 poll by the Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about half of Americans believed Israel’s military response had “gone too far,” compared with 40% in November 2023 pbs.org. The increase was especially pronounced among Democrats: roughly seven in ten Democrats said the response was excessive, up from 58% pbs.org. Independents and even some Republicans also shifted, though Republicans remained more supportive pbs.org.

The poll underscores a growing gap between public sentiment and elite action. While a majority of Americans express discomfort with Israel’s tactics in Gaza, U.S. policymakers continue to back Israel with military aid, and U.S. corporate leaders pour millions into Israeli institutions. This dissonance may fuel suspicion that policy is driven more by financial and political networks than by democratic will. It also creates incentives for corporate actors to manage public discourse more aggressively—through content moderation or media consolidation—to maintain support for an unpopular war.

Intersections and Implications

Drawing these threads together reveals an intricate web of connections. Oracle seeks to expand its cloud empire and secure new revenue; TikTok was forced to accept a U.S. partner; the ADL works to combat anti Israeli voices; philanthropists donate to causes close to Israeli interests; the CIA wants better AI to control the population; media companies pursue mergers to consolidate power; and still, public opinion shifts. Each actor pursues seemingly rational interests, and their interactions produce systemic effects that shape the public sphere.

Concentration of Media and Information Control

Media consolidation is not new, but the overlapping business relationships in 2025 intensify concerns about a narrowing range of narratives. With Oracle’s acquiring of TikTok’s U.S. operations while simultaneously hosting classified data and servicing the Pentagon, the potential for conflicts of interest are huge. The platform’s moderation team would answer to executives with personal and financial stakes in Israel’s security, raising questions about fairness and influence when moderating speech critical of Israel or U.S. foreign policy. At the same time, David Ellison’s control of CBS and Paramount adds another layer: one family holds sway over a major broadcast network, a film studio and a social media platform.

The interplay of these holdings could shape everything from Hollywood storytelling to news coverage to the algorithms that recommend videos. Even absent explicit editorial commands, shared values and network ties can create a “soft consensus” about how Israel or U.S. foreign policy should be portrayed. With fewer independent media voices, dissenting perspectives may struggle to reach broad audiences.

Philanthropy as Soft Power

Philanthropic donations often carry moral authority because they appear altruistic. Yet, philanthropy can function as soft power, advancing the donor’s worldview and forging elite alliances. When Larry Ellison or Michael Bloomberg give tens of millions to Israeli institutions, they strengthen ties with Israeli leaders and burnish their reputations within pro‑Israel networks. These relationships confer informal influence that spills into business dealings. In the case of the Skydance–Paramount merger, David Ellison’s corporate ambitions coincide with his father’s pro-Israel commitments, creating a feedback loop between philanthropy, politics and media ownership.

Philanthropy’s tax‑advantaged status also merits scrutiny. Money donated to the FIDF or Magen David Adom is money not paid in U.S. taxes. Critics ask whether a system that subsidizes donations to a foreign military, while underfunding domestic needs, serves the public interest.

Surveillance and Civil Liberties

The fusion of social media with defense cloud services deepens the risk of a surveillance society. Oracle’s aspirations to record “everything that’s going on” fortune.com—coupled with its access to TikTok data and military contracts—could enable unprecedented monitoring capabilities. The CIA’s push to integrate commercial large language models into classified environments washingtontechnology.com suggests intelligence agencies are eager to exploit tools originally designed for consumer use. Without robust oversight, data collected for entertainment could feed back into law enforcement, immigration or counter‑terrorism operations, blurring the boundary between private life and state surveillance.

Civil libertarians advocate for firewalls that segregate commercial datasets from government programs, strict warrant requirements and independent audits. Yet, the economic incentives to pool data are strong. AI models perform better with more information; classification and cross‑domain solutions reduce duplication. To defend privacy, policymakers will need to confront the business models of companies like Oracle, not just their government contracts.

Democratic Accountability and Policy Divergence

The disparity between public opinion and elite actions underscores the challenge of democratic accountability. With half of Americans believing Israel’s military response has gone too far pbs.org, policymakers risk alienating constituents by doubling down on unconditional support. Corporate actors, insulated by wealth and philanthropic networks, may be less sensitive to these shifts. The result is a policy environment in which decisions about war, aid and foreign relations are made by a relatively small circle of politicians, donors and executives, with limited feedback from the broader public.

To mitigate this divergence, transparency is critical. Companies should disclose major philanthropic contributions to foreign militaries and clarify how those commitments intersect with business decisions. Social platforms must publish their moderation policies and consult diverse stakeholders when defining hate speech. Media conglomerates should adopt editorial independence charters that protect newsrooms from corporate owners’ political affiliations. Such measures will not eliminate influence, but they can surface it for public scrutiny.

Conclusion

The events of 2024–2025 illustrate how deeply intertwined corporate power, philanthropy and geopolitics have become. Oracle’s bid for TikTok and its role in U.S. defense, David Ellison’s takeover of Paramount, and the philanthropic largesse of figures like Larry Ellison, Michael Dell and Michael Bloomberg have drawn Israel into the center of debates about privacy, media freedom and foreign policy. These developments reveal a structural problem: a concentration of wealth and influence that spans sectors and nations.

Tackling this problem requires nuance. It is neither antisemitic nor xenophobic to question the appropriateness of U.S. billionaires funding a foreign military; nor is it unreasonable to worry about a surveillance‑driven future shaped by corporate contracts with intelligence agencies. What is dangerous is treating these concerns as proof of an ethnic conspiracy rather than interrogating the institutions and incentives at play. By examining corporate transactions, philanthropy and public policy through a clear lens, we can demand accountability while resisting the lure of prejudice.

In the years ahead, Americans will need to reckon with how much control they are willing to cede to conglomerates whose interests span continents. As public opinion shifts and technology evolves, debates about media ownership, content moderation, surveillance and foreign aid will only intensify. A healthier discourse will acknowledge the legitimate security and humanitarian issues involved while insisting that transparency and democratic values guide the outcome.

