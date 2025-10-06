The Incestuous Relationship Between TikTok, Oracle, The Pentagon - and Israel

TikTok’s hostile takeover by Oracle and the Pentagon, fueled by pro Israel billionaires and big‑tech consolidation, is reshaping control over data, media, and dissent.



📱 TikTok, Oracle & the Pentagon: Ever wondered what happens when your favorite short‑video app teams up with a database giant and the U.S. defense apparatus? This video unpacks the surprising alliance between TikTok and Oracle, exploring the security concerns and privacy implications behind their data storage deal and how it ties into broader U.S. foreign policy.



💰 Billionaire Philanthropy & Israel: Follow the money as we examine how megadonors like Larry Ellison and Michael Bloomberg funnel millions into Israeli causes—from Friends of the IDF galas to Magen David Adom—and what that means for domestic priorities and influence in Washington.



⚖️ Free Speech vs. Hate Speech: Meet TikTok’s new hate‑speech manager and dive into the debate over who decides what counts as hate, bias, or legitimate dissent. We look at the role of groups like the ADL and concerns raised by Palestinian digital rights advocates.



🎬 Hollywood & Power: Skydance Media’s merger with Paramount puts David Ellison at the helm of CBS and Paramount+, raising questions about media independence and the consolidation of entertainment and news under one politically connected roof.



🤖 AI, Surveillance & Public Opinion: From the CIA’s push to integrate AI into intelligence to Larry Ellison’s vision of constant monitoring, we explore how tech, government, and corporate interests collide—and how public opinion on Israel’s actions is shifting.



🔗 For a deeper dive, check out the full report on Substack: https://karat.substack.com



And if this topic grabs you, don’t miss my companion video “You are the target”: https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ.

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