The Invention of Palestine: A Historian’s Take on a Weaponized Narrative with Dr. Zach Foster

🔥 What does it really mean to say Palestine was “invented”? In this wide-ranging, thought-provoking interview, a leading historian of the Middle East pulls back the curtain on how historical narratives have been weaponized—not just by states, but by entire ideologies.



We explore how the concept of “Palestine” was constructed, contested, and politicized—well before today’s headlines. But this isn’t just a history lesson. This conversation connects the dots between archival erasure, modern propaganda, and the unsettling real-world consequences playing out in Gaza right now.



From the notion of “Greater Israel” to the strategic use of ceasefires as military pause buttons, we dig into the deeper logics at play. And yes—we touch on the now-infamous leaked Israeli intelligence document that outlined potential plans for the mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza—a plan reportedly conceived before October 7th.

Whether you’re new to this history or have followed it closely, this is a sobering but necessary conversation that challenges both mainstream narratives and ideological talking points.



🔗 Documents, links, sources, and bonus materials in the description below.



👇Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com



https://palestinenexus.com



Link to article about the leaked documents:

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290



Ken O’Keefe: https://youtu.be/ersh3vipumc

Miriam Adelson: https://youtu.be/jv1d5Mh58h4



Who is really behind the TikTok Ban: https://youtu.be/a2Wkb-CJhsU



👇 Comment with your thoughts—and if you’ve read the leaked doc, what’s your reaction?

📌 Subscribe for more interviews that go beyond the headlines.



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:50 The invention of Palestine

11:35 Palestine Nexus

14:40 Hidden Documents

17:30 Tantura

21:55 Documenting the own war crimes

29:10 Israeli espionage and blackmail

35:45 The dirty deal of the cease fire

40:35 Trump Gaza

47:45 Netanyahu & Trump

51:10 Erasing critical voices with Tech

01:01:25 Sleepwalking into Fascism

01:11:35 Israel is losing the information war

01:20:10 Israels hostage dilemma

01:27:25 Is there a silver lining

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