The Invention of Palestine: A Historian’s Take on a Weaponized Narrative with Dr. Zach Foster

🔥 What does it really mean to say Palestine was “invented”? In this wide-ranging, thought-provoking interview, a leading historian of the Middle East pulls back the curtain on how historical narratives have been weaponized—not just by states, but by entire ideologies.
We explore how the concept of “Palestine” was constructed, contested, and politicized—well before today’s headlines. But this isn’t just a history lesson. This conversation connects the dots between archival erasure, modern propaganda, and the unsettling real-world consequences playing out in Gaza right now.
From the notion of “Greater Israel” to the strategic use of ceasefires as military pause buttons, we dig into the deeper logics at play. And yes—we touch on the now-infamous leaked Israeli intelligence document that outlined potential plans for the mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza—a plan reportedly conceived before October 7th.
Whether you’re new to this history or have followed it closely, this is a sobering but necessary conversation that challenges both mainstream narratives and ideological talking points.
🔗 Documents, links, sources, and bonus materials in the description below.
👇Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com
https://palestinenexus.com
Link to article about the leaked documents:
https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290
Ken O’Keefe: https://youtu.be/ersh3vipumc
Miriam Adelson: https://youtu.be/jv1d5Mh58h4
Who is really behind the TikTok Ban: https://youtu.be/a2Wkb-CJhsU
👇 Comment with your thoughts—and if you’ve read the leaked doc, what’s your reaction?
📌 Subscribe for more interviews that go beyond the headlines.
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
04:50 The invention of Palestine
11:35 Palestine Nexus
14:40 Hidden Documents
17:30 Tantura
21:55 Documenting the own war crimes
29:10 Israeli espionage and blackmail
35:45 The dirty deal of the cease fire
40:35 Trump Gaza
47:45 Netanyahu & Trump
51:10 Erasing critical voices with Tech
01:01:25 Sleepwalking into Fascism
01:11:35 Israel is losing the information war
01:20:10 Israels hostage dilemma
01:27:25 Is there a silver lining
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