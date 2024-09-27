The Lies that Sustain the Israel-Palestine War; from Benny Morris to Netanyahu

In this powerful and timely interview, we sit down with Emeritus Professor Martin Shaw to discuss the Israel-Palestine conflict, one of the most complex and controversial issues in modern geopolitics. Shaw, an expert on war, genocide, and international relations, provides a critical perspective on the role of Israel, the U.S., and the U.K. in exacerbating the conflict.



Throughout this conversation, we tackle some of the most pressing questions: Could Israeli leadership’s rhetoric lead to genocide? How do figures like Benny Morris influence the narrative around Israel’s history? What role does Britain’s colonial legacy play in today’s tensions, and is the International Criminal Court a viable tool for justice? Plus, Shaw explores the potential for a wider war in the Middle East, involving Iran, and speculates on what future U.S. leadership—whether Trump or Kamala Harris—could mean for Palestinians.



Whether you're deeply familiar with the Israel-Palestine conflict or new to these discussions, this interview provides crucial insights into the forces shaping this ongoing crisis.



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Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:50 Q&A for critiques

22:15 The road to Genocide

28:00 Benny Morris

34:55 Genocidal language of political leaders

45:00 The threat of a wider war (Iran)

50:35 Trump or Kamala, who is worse for Palestine

55:25 Great Britains dubious role

59:15 ICC a lame duck

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