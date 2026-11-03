If you have used the assistant built into WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook, some of the most candid sentences you wrote this year may now be working for an advertiser. Since December 16, 2025, Meta has used conversations with its assistant to decide which posts and ads land in your feed. The company chose a harmless illustration: mention hiking to the bot, and hiking boots may start following you around. Reporting at the time found no opt-out other than not using the assistant at all.

There is a second thing that has probably already happened to you, and it unsettles me more. If you voted in a battleground state in 2016, the Trump campaign’s data operation may have sorted you into one of eight algorithmic audiences. Channel 4 News, which obtained the campaign’s database, reported that it ran almost six million versions of its Facebook ads, many as dark posts that disappeared once the campaign stopped paying for them. Facebook kept no public ad library then. The political message you saw that autumn may have been written for people like you and shown to almost nobody else, and there is no complete record anywhere that would let you check.

The fine, and the word Meta chose

On Wednesday, New Mexico District Judge Francis Mathew ordered Meta to pay $25 billion. A state jury had already found the company liable for more than 43 million violations of New Mexico’s consumer-protection law, and it judged 26 of 29 statements by Meta and its leadership about privacy and content moderation to be misleading. The judge put the heart of it plainly from the bench: Facebook told users they were in control of their data, and they were not.

The number is the largest penalty Meta has faced, five times the $5 billion the Federal Trade Commission imposed on Facebook in 2019. Attorney General Raúl Torrez said the money will go into a fund for the state’s schools. The lawsuit, filed in 2021, grew partly out of the Cambridge Analytica affair. Meta will appeal, and its lawyer Matt Nicholson has argued that the jury never found any New Mexican actually saw the statements or was hurt by them.

Then came the line I keep returning to. Meta’s chief legal officer, CJ Mahoney, said the lawsuit seeks to impose “a tax on speech.”

I was trained to read how language gives people and institutions away, and the first thing I look for in a defense is what the accused chooses to rename. The charge was that Meta made promises about your data that turned out to be false. When a company answers a privacy penalty by calling it an attack on speech, it is telling you, without meaning to, how it understands its own product. The harvesting of what you reveal and the messages composed from it have become a single operation on Meta’s books, so a blow to the first lands, in the company’s mind, on the second.

That fusion is what this piece is about. It has two edges, and most coverage of Cambridge Analytica only ever showed you one of them.

The first edge: what they take

The part everyone remembers is the quiz. In 2014 a Cambridge University academic named Aleksandr Kogan built a personality app for Facebook. The UK Information Commissioner’s final report to Parliament puts the number of people who took it at around 300,000. Because the app could also read the data of each user’s friends, Facebook later estimatedthat information on up to 87 million people was collected. Almost none of them ever saw the quiz. Their consent was given by someone else, on their behalf, with one click.

The part almost nobody remembers is the shopping. The same report found that Cambridge Analytica’s parent company was buying commercially available personal data on an enormous scale, by one estimate over 130 billion data points, mostly on American voters, from sources including Acxiom and Experian. The Facebook data was matched to that purchased file by name, birth date and location, and used to enrich it. So the scandal was about one leaky app, while the machine it plugged into was an ordinary market in personal data. That market is still open for business.

Today the quiz has a successor, and it is far richer. Meta says more than a billion people use its assistant every month. From where I sit, a chat log is a different class of signal from a like. A like is a small public performance, made with friends watching. A question typed to a bot at one in the morning is closer to a diary entry: specific and unguarded, and it carries the mood of the moment it was written. The researchers who pioneered psychological targeting saw this coming. In 2017, Sandra Matz and her colleagues wrote that mood can be read from written language, and that the moments when people are in a good mood, and lean more on mental shortcuts, may be the best time to persuade them. In January, Meta reported that its ad-ranking model now learns from longer sequences of user behavior, on twice the computing power it used before.

The second edge: a message written for one person

Collecting data is only half the trade. The payoff comes when the profile is turned back on you, and that rests on two findings that are now more than a decade old.

The first is prediction. In 2015, researchers at Cambridge and Stanford showed that a computer model reading nothing but Facebook likes could judge someone’s personality better than a work colleague after 10 likes, better than a friend after 70, better than a family member after 150 and better than a spouse after 300.

The second is matching. In field experiments that reached more than 3.5 million people, Matz and her co-authors foundthat ads tuned to a person’s level of extraversion or openness produced up to 40 percent more clicks and up to 50 percent more purchases than mismatched or generic ones. They inferred personality from a single like per person. My favorite detail in the paper is the ad professional copywriters produced for an introverted audience of mobile gamers: “Phew! Hard day? How about a puzzle to wind down with?” The company’s standard ad, all exclamation marks and intense action, lost to it.

Here is why that works, as I would explain it to a client. Psychologists call the effect self-schema matching, and the Matz paper draws on that research. When a message uses the vocabulary you already use about yourself, your brain files it as recognition. Recognition is disarming. The defenses you raise against a sales pitch stay down, because the line seems to come from someone who gets you. The tired introvert reads “Hard day?” and feels seen, with no hint that a machine dropped her into a bin labelled low extraversion.

The deeper mechanism works on the crowd. For most of modern history, mass persuasion came with a built-in brake. A newspaper ad or a television spot reached everyone in identical words, so opponents could answer it and reporters could quote it back. Propaganda had to survive being seen. In my own work on propaganda, the first question I ask of any message is who else received it. Individually tailored persuasion is engineered so that the honest answer is nobody. Each person gets a version written for her, and the people best equipped to rebut that version never lay eyes on it. A false or inflammatory variant costs the sender almost nothing, because there is no public in front of which to be caught.

What the legend gets wrong

I owe you some honesty here, because the Cambridge Analytica story has grown taller with every retelling. The Information Commissioner concluded that the firm’s models were built mostly from off-the-shelf tools, that their real-world accuracy was likely far lower than the company claimed, and that its own staff were uneasy about what their bosses were telling the public. The Matz experiments drew a published critique arguing they did not prove personality targeting beats ordinary advertising, though the authors defended their results. Nothing in the evidence shows that one British consultancy put a president in the White House.

If that were the whole story, I would tell you to relax, but the weakest link in 2016 was the guessed personality profile, and the newest machinery barely needs one.

In December 2025, Nature published experiments by David Rand, Gordon Pennycook and colleagues in which voters in the United States, Canada and Poland held short text conversations with AI models arguing for one candidate. The American chats lasted a median of about six minutes. Among Trump supporters, the pro-Harris model shifted candidate preference by 3.9 points on a 100-point scale, compared with roughly one point for conventional political ads in earlier studies. In Canada and Poland the effect was nearly three times as large as in the United States, and about a third of the American shift was still measurable more than a month later.

The detail that matters most to me sits in the mechanism. When the researchers told the models not to personalize, persuasion held up. When they banned facts and evidence, it dropped by more than half. The bots won by answering each person’s own stated concerns, one reply at a time. In other words, the conversation itself is the tailoring. Cambridge Analytica had to guess who you were from a quiz your cousin took. A chatbot simply asks, then writes its next sentence for you alone, in a transcript nobody else will ever read.

The researchers also handed the American bot a darker instruction: lower the voting intentions of people who favored the other candidate. That part did not work. But the objective was not invented in a lab. Channel 4 reported that the 2016 Trump campaign filed 3.5 million Black Americans under a category it named Deterrence, meaning people it hoped would stay home. The campaign’s digital director had said he was nearly certain it ran nothing targeting African Americans.

Who else is buying

The machine has two kinds of customers, and only one of them shows up in ad libraries.

The first are advertisers, commercial and political. Meta’s video generation tools for advertisers hit a $10 billion annual revenue run-rate by the end of 2025. Ad creative is increasingly produced by software, at volumes no human team reviews, for audiences the software has already profiled.

The second are governments. A panel advising the Director of National Intelligence concluded in January 2022 that American intelligence agencies were buying commercially available data in significant amounts, data that “can reveal sensitive and intimate information about individuals.” The public only saw that report in June 2023. The Department of Homeland Security maintains that the Supreme Court’s warrant requirement for cellphone location records falls away when the same records are purchased from a data broker. In 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement signed contracts for a social media monitoring platform that claims to analyze more than 8 billion posts a day, and for tools that fuse social media activity with phone location data to map a person’s daily movements. Agency leaders have said they plan to point these capabilities at anti-ICE protesters and their funders.

These purchases run through administrations of both parties. The pattern is what worries me as an analyst. A government that would need a warrant to seize your records can simply buy them, and a profile assembled to sell you hiking boots can end up placing you at a demonstration.

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What the verdict does not touch

I think the New Mexico jury got the core question right. A company that tells people they control their data, while that data flows in ways they never agreed to, has deceived them. Calling the penalty a tax on speech does not change what was promised or what was delivered.

Two honest caveats belong next to that. The jury’s findings also covered Meta’s statements about content moderation, and that is the one place where a state penalty can drift into pressure on what a platform publishes. I would watch that part of the appeal closely. And the $25 billion will go to New Mexico’s school fund, while the people whose data was taken on false terms receive nothing.

The larger gap is in time. The suit was filed in 2021, years before Meta began feeding assistant conversations into its ad systems. Nothing in this verdict reaches the midnight chat.

In September 2020, a Facebook spokesperson assured Channel 4 that what happened with Cambridge Analytica “couldn’t happen today.” Five years later, Meta announced that what you say to its assistant would become one more signal for the ads it shows you. In 2014, your data walked out the door because a friend took a quiz. In 2026, you hand it over yourself, in your own words, to a machine that answers in a voice built for an audience of one.