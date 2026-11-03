Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
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Thomas.

Maybe a question you can answer. I dont blame you if you cant, i just find it really difficult to answer.

Most EU countries have a constitutional privacy law.

But at the same time they break their own law.

Is there a way to visualize the landscape of this.

A way to task an AI to figure out how many countries break theirvown costitution and in how many ways.

Cameras.

Licenceplate readers.

Data points

Idenityfication nonsense

Whatever...

A map

Diagrams

A legal assesment of how bad it is.

And eventually a map how tit used to be before he digital repression kicked in.

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