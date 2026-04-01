The Mirage That Shattered

Here’s are a couple of thoughts that deserves our attention because they reveal the architecture of this crisis far more than any missile trajectory.

Dubai lost $120 billion in stock market value in thirty days. Hotels slashed prices. Over 18,000 flights were cancelled. Jebel Ali, one of the world’s largest free trade ports, went silent. Private jet evacuations cost $250,000 a seat. Pets were abandoned in the streets by fleeing expats. Twenty-one people in Dubai were arrested for filming Iranian strikes and posting them online.

For decades, the Gulf’s economic model was built on a single unspoken promise: this is the safe place in the dangerous neighborhood. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha — they sold stability to the world. Come invest, come live, come park your wealth. Ninety percent of the UAE’s population are foreigners. The economy runs on people who chose to be there. The moment that choice becomes questionable, the entire model starts to unravel.

And that’s exactly what’s happening. Real estate transactions in Dubai have dropped by over fifty percent compared to February. Goldman Sachs says they’re down thirty-seven percent year-on-year. Properties are being sold at ten to fifteen percent discounts by those rushing for the exit. The developers, the sovereign wealth funds, the family offices managing more than a trillion dollars combined — all of them are recalculating.

Larry Johnson, a former CIA analyst who’s been tracking this conflict with a clarity that makes most commentators look like they’re reading off a teleprompter, put it bluntly when we spoke: these Gulf states are entirely dependent on food imports, eighty to ninety percent of their populations are foreign workers on contract, and the economic model is collapsing sector by sector. He estimated eighty-three percent of the UAE’s income streams are now either frozen or severely impaired.

That number might be debatable. What isn’t debatable is the direction.

The Paradox in the Strait

Now consider something that should keep strategists up at night — a paradox that turns the entire Western narrative on its head.

Iran is making more money during this war than it made before it.

Before the conflict, Iran was producing just over a million barrels a day and selling at a steep discount — roughly $47 per barrel after an $18 markdown. Today, according to data Johnson shared in our conversation, production is up to 1.5 million barrels daily, sold at $110 with only a minor discount. The payment mechanism has shifted away from Dubai-based channels and now runs through China. Add the fees Iran is charging for ships that want to pass through the Strait under its selective blockade — Chinese vessels, Pakistani ships, Muslim-flagged carriers get through; Western-allied shipping does not — and you’re looking at a country that has effectively monetized the very crisis meant to destroy it.

Meanwhile, the country that launched the war to prevent Iran from obtaining leverage is now watching its own allies beg for help reopening a waterway it never had to close.

As of yesterday, the White House acknowledged that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is no longer a “core objective” of the operation. Trump told other nations to “go get your own oil.” And tonight, he’s addressing the nation with what’s been described as an “important update” — after saying the war could end in two to three weeks, while simultaneously weighing the deployment of Special Operations Forces for a potential ground assault on Kharg Island.

Two to three weeks. Kharg Island. Pick one.

The Real Question

Here’s what I’ve learned after years of having these conversations: the value of someone like Larry Johnson isn’t in predictions — it’s in pattern recognition. When he told another interviewer back in May 2025 that a US-Israeli attack on Iran would “break the West,” that wasn’t prophecy. It was analysis. It was reading the force deployments, the economic dependencies, the structural fragilities that mainstream commentary either ignores or doesn’t understand.

In our latest conversation, Johnson goes deep into territory you won’t find on cable news. The internal Israeli fault lines between Ashkenazi and Mizrahi communities. The dead-hand system Iran has reportedly developed — an automated retaliatory mechanism designed to function even if the entire leadership is decapitated. The religious eschatology driving American foreign policy at the operational level, including reports of two hundred complaints from within the U.S. military about commanders framing this as a holy war. The fact that Iran’s Jewish community — one of the oldest in the world, dating back 2,500 years — receives state-funded religious education under the Islamic Republic, a detail that demolishes a decade of Western propaganda in a single sentence.

These aren’t talking points. They’re the threads that, when pulled, reveal the actual fabric of what’s happening.

What’s Coming

China and Pakistan just released a joint five-point peace proposal. Iran has agreed to let humanitarian and agricultural shipments through the Strait. Defense Secretary Hegseth says the “upcoming days will be decisive.” Hundreds of Special Operations Forces — SEALs, Rangers, paratroopers — are now deployed across the region. CBS reports the Pentagon has drawn up options for a ground mission to seize Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

The ground is shifting beneath this conflict daily. And the gap between what you’re told and what’s actually happening has never been wider.

The full conversation with Larry Johnson is below. I’d suggest you listen carefully — and not just to the parts that confirm what you already think.

Thomas S. Karat interviews former CIA analyst and military intelligence expert Larry Johnson on the evolving Iran war, the collapse of the Gulf economic model, and why the real crisis is the one you haven’t heard about yet.