The Most Classified Woman in America Speaks out: Secret CIA operation in Iran

The War That Was Never Meant to Be Stopped

There is a pattern that repeats itself so reliably in American foreign policy that it has almost become invisible. A threat is identified. A name is given to the enemy. Money flows. Wars begin. And then, quietly, without announcement, the original threat is forgotten — because it was never really the point.

The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. NATO’s secret stay-behind armies — trained, armed, and deployed across Europe to fight communism — did not disband. They pivoted. Within a decade, a new enemy had been constructed with remarkable precision: stateless, borderless, impossible to defeat by conventional means, and conveniently renewable. The brand names changed — Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, ISIL — but the architecture remained identical. This was not improvisation. It was continuity.

What we are watching in Iran right now is the third act of the same operation.

Most commentary on the war with Iran focuses on the nuclear question, on Israeli security concerns, on Trump’s decision-making, on whether ground troops will follow the air campaign. These are real questions. But they are the wrong frame. They assume this conflict began recently, triggered by specific events, and that it will end when specific objectives are met. None of that is true.

The groundwork for what is happening now was laid in a meeting most people never heard about. In September 2025, President Erdogan flew to Washington. The cameras captured the handshakes. What they did not capture was what happened behind closed doors — a meeting that also included Israeli government officials, and which produced not a wish list but a set of orders. The leverage was not subtle. The Halkbank case (coming soon on my Substack), sitting in a New York federal court since 2016, contained evidence that could bring down Erdogan’s government within 24 hours if it ever went to trial. Four days after Turkey began overt cooperation with the Iran operation, that case was quietly made to disappear.

This is how the system actually works. Not through ideology, not through the security justifications offered to the public, but through a network of blackmail, financial pressure, and strategic dependency that has been decades in the making.

Here is what surprises most people when they study Iran seriously: the country is not held together by fear of its government. It is held together by something far older and more durable — a civilisational identity that predates Islam, predates the revolution, predates everything the West projects onto it. When US strategists calculate that bombing campaigns will fracture Iranian society and produce a popular uprising, they are making the same catastrophic analytical error they made in Iraq, in Libya, in Syria. They are assuming that people in other countries relate to their governments the way Americans relate to theirs — as external managers who can be swapped out when conditions deteriorate.

In Iran, an external attack does not weaken the government. It unifies the population around it. This happened during the Iran-Iraq war, when Saddam Hussein — backed, armed, and encouraged by Washington — pushed deep into Iranian territory. The effect was not to break Iran. The effect was to cement the revolutionary government’s legitimacy for a generation. Every faction that had opposed Khomeini — the liberals, the communists, the Mujahideen — found themselves standing on the same side of a single question: Iran first. The government that might otherwise have collapsed in three years lasted forty.

The strategists now planning operations against Iran from Washington and Tel Aviv either do not know this history or have chosen to ignore it. Neither possibility is reassuring.

There is one more thing worth saying before you watch this interview, and it concerns the information environment surrounding this war.

We have become accustomed to distinguishing between mainstream media and alternative media as if that distinction maps cleanly onto reliable and unreliable. It does not. What has happened over the past decade is more subtle and more corrosive. Many of the analysts and commentators who built audiences by opposing the Iraq War, by questioning official narratives, by positioning themselves outside the establishment — have gradually, quietly, been absorbed back into it. Not through bribery exactly. Through something more mundane: the logic of career preservation, of contracts with media companies, of access that disappears the moment you say the wrong thing.

The result is an alternative media landscape where the framing is often just mainstream media framing with a different aesthetic. The same information is withheld. The same conclusions are avoided. The same enemies are identified and the same actors are protected, just with different production values and a more rebellious tone.

Sibel Edmonds is one of the very few people operating completely outside that system — not by choice exactly, but because the system made that choice for her twenty years ago when it classified her existence and tried to make her disappear. What that means in practice is that she has nothing left to protect and nothing left to lose. That is an extraordinarily rare quality in a source.

What she describes in this interview — the ISIS prisoner transfers, the Erdogan orders, the Christian fundamentalist infiltration of the US military command structure, the Plan C now being discussed in Washington — is not analysis. It is reporting. From sources. In real time.

Watch it with that in mind.

The full interview is above. The timestamps are below for those who want to navigate directly to specific sections.

Time stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:00 — Introduction & Sibel’s Classified Life

09:23 — Operation Gladio A: The Cold War’s Secret Terror Network

12:11 — The Birth of Gladio B: Manufacturing the Jihadi Enemy

23:00 — The 572K Tweet: Turkey, Israel & the Iran Operation

29:11 — Who to Trust on Iran: Larry Johnson, Wilkerson & the Problem of Measured Analysts

37:12 — Media Bias Since 1988: Palestinians vs. Israelis in the American Press

45:34 — The Boiling Frog: How Americans Were Desensitized 5

5:21 — Tucker Carlson’s Contradiction & Cognitive Dissonance on Iran

1:00:37 — ISIS Prisoners Transferred from Syria to Iraq: The CIA Operation

1:06:20 — The Erdogan-Trump Deal: Halkbank, F-35s & Gladio B Revival

1:12:37 — Plan C — The Syria Model for Iran: Unleashing Jihadis from Within

1:20:55 — The Iranian Revolution: What the West Never Understood

1:28:47 — Mehdi’s Story: The Spiritual Depth of Iranian Resistance

1:37:26 — Christian Fundamentalism Infiltrates the US Military

1:40:12 — Mega Churches, Zionist Infiltration & American Religious Decay

1:44:25 — A Possible Renaissance — Or Dante’s Inferno