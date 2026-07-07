Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
3h

This is exactly why the most precise definition of Fascism is "Dictatorship of Financial Capital".

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youtube.com/shorts/FdgXBP9idCA

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
26m

War by algorithmic capital...between the devil and the deep blue sea...or are the lemmings totally misreading the current "rapport de forces"?

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