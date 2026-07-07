Today NATO’s leaders open their summit in Ankara, and hours before they did, the alliance held what its officials openly branded the “big reveal”: a Defence Industry Forum at which member states announced arms deals worth tens of billionsof dollars, many of them with US defence companies. Secretary-General Mark Rutte set the register — “We will announce tens of billions in new contracts that will provide the crucial kit we need to deter and defend” — and credited the surge to Donald Trump, who had been “extremely forceful” in demanding it; Europeans, he said, had made “staggering” increases in defence spending.

Trump has arrived, fresh from America’s 250th, to force the alliance onto the path to 5% of GDP “with urgency,” pitching “NATO 3.0” in which Europe pays more so Washington can pivot elsewhere; he meets Zelensky on Wednesday, with Ukraine’s fifth year of war the summit’s backdrop. Two details in the wire copy do the real work. First: many of the unveiled contracts were “drawn up and some signed long before the summit” — the reveal is choreography, a staged unwrapping of things already decided, performed to be seen. Second: some of the purchases are financed through an EU system of cheap defence loans of up to $170 billion raised on capital markets (Washington Post; NPR; CNBC; Al-Monitor). Europe is borrowing, at scale, to buy weapons — many of them American. The frame everyone will reach for is resolve: the alliance stepping up, deterring a threat. That is the small question.