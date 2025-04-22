The Pope is Dead, long live the Pope

How Easter's stolen rites outlived the Vicar of Christ.

>“He is risen,” they say.

But on the day after resurrection, the Vicar of Christ lay dead.

There are no accidents in myth. There is only timing. And meaning.

So when Pope Francis—head of the world’s oldest institutional religion, architect of centuries of ritual appropriation and imperial theology—dies on Easter Monday, it shouldn’t be read merely as coincidence.

It is irony. Divine or cosmic, take your pick. But irony, nonetheless.

And it cuts deeper than any liturgy dares to confess.



🐇 Easter Was Never Yours

Let us start, as all great myths do, in the dirt. Before there was resurrection, there was rebirth. And before Jesus rose from the tomb, goddesses bled into the soil.

Easter—etymologically—comes from “Eostre”, the pre-Christian Germanic goddess of dawn, light, and spring. Her rites were held at the vernal equinox, celebrating the end of winter’s death-grip and the return of warmth, growth, and erotic fertility.

She wasn’t crucified. She wasn’t sacrificed. She burst forth. Her sacred animal: the hare (today’s Easter bunny), a creature so fertile it was mythically believed to reproduce without mating—a divine loophole.

Her symbol? The egg. The perfect image of latent life, cracked open not through conquest over death but as life’s inevitability.

And yes, people painted eggs red—not for Christ’s blood, but for the womb’s blood, for soil, menstruation, birth, and growth. Some used literal blood.

🕊️ The Church Did What It Does Best

When Christianity reached the forests of Europe, it didn’t erase these rites—it assimilated them. As it had done in Egypt, Rome, and Babylon. Syncretism became its stealth theology.

Eostre’s festival was rebranded as “Pascha”, tied to the Jewish Passover and then stretched onto the resurrection of Christ. The hare became the Easter Bunny. The egg—once planted in fields to bless the harvest—became a harmless chocolate toy. Even the red dyes remained, stripped of their visceral origin and sanctified as a symbol of a different kind of blood.

And the Church celebrated its theft as divine revelation. It called it “baptizing the culture”. The rest of us might call it ritual colonization.

✝️ Easter Monday: The Awkward Day of Liminal Afterlife

Now to the Monday after the Miracle.

Easter Sunday is the climax: “He is risen!” The Church erupts in pageantry. Robes, incense, golden chalices, Gregorian echoes.

But then comes Monday—and everything falls silent. Liturgically, Easter Monday is a vague footnote. Celebrated only in some regions. Not officially vital. A day with no clear ritual role. It lingers like the aftertaste of a forgotten drug.

And yet, in pre-Christian rites, this “after-day” was crucial. The second day after the equinox was the day the goddess would return to the fields. Blood was buried. Seeds were blessed. Life—fragile and trembling—reclaimed its ground.

It was a day of ecological and spiritual resurrection.

Now, in 2025, it became the day that the Pope—the gatekeeper of resurrection—died.

⚰️ The Pope, the Proxy, the Paradox

Pope Francis did not just die. He died symbolically, ritually, almost prophetically—in the wake of a resurrection that wasn’t his to begin with.

His entire office, his papal vestments, his authority—all stem from a symbolic succession. He is called the Vicar of Christ. The representative of God on Earth. The successor of Peter. The man who holds the keys to heaven.

But if Jesus rose on Sunday, why does his earthly proxy die on Monday?

It reads like cosmic mockery.

Or the gods reclaiming their festival.



🩸 The Blood Was Never Yours, Either

The Church obsesses over blood. The blood of the lamb. The blood of martyrs. The Eucharist, that crimson sip of ritualized cannibalism.

But it forgets: its blood is borrowed.

The real blood of spring wasn’t offered to atone for sin. It wasn’t a moral debt to a sky-father. It was life-force, poured into the ground to awaken the roots. Menstrual blood. Animal blood. Blood of sacrifice to the Earth Mother.

To plant a red egg in the soil was to whisper to the dark: we offer life, return it multiplied.

The Church rebranded this sacred flow as guilt. The womb became cursed. The blood became “the Fall.” And only one man’s blood—Jesus’s—was allowed to mean salvation.

But now the Pope’s blood stops flowing on the very day the old rites called for renewal.

That isn’t theology. That’s cosmic poetry.

🏛️ The Empire Cracks in Silence

Let’s be clear: the papacy is not just a religious role. It is a sovereign institution, an echo of the Roman Empire, a political theology dressed in sacred robes. It is power masquerading as humility.

And for all his gestures of simplicity, Pope Francis was a man within this machinery. His death on Easter Monday doesn’t just mark the end of a human—it marks a rupture in the institution’s symbolic architecture.

Because what do you do when the resurrection just happened... and your supposed avatar of Christ dies right after?

The script has no answer. And that’s the point.

🔥 The Resurrection Isn’t Yours to Guard

The final irony is this:

The Church built a fortress around the resurrection. It defined it, timed it, taxed it, sold it. It offered indulgences, relics, and redemption.

But the truth is: the resurrection never belonged to them.

It belongs to spring. To soil. To cycles. To mothers and beasts and blood-red eggs buried in muddy hands. It belongs to Eostre, and Inanna, and Isis, and all the forgotten goddesses whose names were erased but whose rituals remain embedded in the Earth.

When Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, it wasn’t just death. It was ritual regression.

A return to myth’s core.

A rupture in the illusion of control.

🌿 The Earth Reclaims Its Rites

As the Vatican lowers its flags and prepares its funerary pageants, the real world does what it always does.

The frost melts. The hare runs. The seeds split underground. Somewhere, someone paints an egg red and plants it in secret, never knowing why.

And somewhere else, a man in white—buried under marble and gold—has no idea that his final act was to die in someone else’s myth.

The resurrection continues. But not for him.