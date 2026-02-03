On a November evening in 2013, Hollywood producer and Billionaire Arnon Milchan sat before Israeli television cameras and made a confession that sent tremors through diplomatic circles from Washington to Tel Aviv. Speaking to investigative journalist Ilana Dayan on Channel 2’s flagship program *Uvda*, the billionaire behind *Fight Club* and *Pretty Woman* admitted what had long been whispered in intelligence communities: for two decades, he had operated as an Israeli spy, procuring restricted technology for Israel’s nuclear weapons program.¹

“I did it for my country and I’m proud of it,” Milchan declared, as Robert De Niro—his close friend since the 1980s—sat nearby confirming that Milchan had once told him: “I was an Israeli and of course I would do these things for my country.”²

Within weeks, Milchan discovered the price of candor. U.S. authorities, who had routinely granted him ten-year visas to live and work in Los Angeles, abruptly restricted him to annual renewals.³ For a producer whose empire depended on Hollywood access, the visa crisis threatened financial catastrophe.

What happened next reveals something more troubling than celebrity privilege or political corruption. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally intervened with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry—not once but three times in 2014—to restore Milchan’s visa.⁴ The intervention succeeded. Milchan received his ten-year visa. In other words, Milchan—despite admitting to espionage against the United States—received an extraordinary ten-year visa, reinstated through the personal intervention of Benjamin Netanyahu, who, as we will see, was not merely an advocate but a participant in the same intelligence network.

This sequence of events raises a question that has never been adequately answered in public discourse: Why would Netanyahu risk his political capital to help a man who had just confessed to espionage operations targeting the United States?

The answer lies buried in FBI files released under freedom of information requests, in testimony from a convicted nuclear smuggler, and in the multi-decade relationship between two men whose paths first crossed not in the glamour of Hollywood or the corridors of power, but in the shadowy world of Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

Project Pinto: The Smuggling Operation

Between 1979 and 1983, approximately 800 krytrons—high-speed electronic switches capable of triggering nuclear weapons—disappeared from the United States and materialized in Israel.⁵ The operation, codenamed “Project Pinto,” represented one of the most significant breaches of U.S. nuclear security during the Cold War.

The architecture of the smuggling ring was elegant in its simplicity. Richard Kelly Smyth, a California aerospace engineer and NATO consultant with high-level security clearance, incorporated MILCO International Inc. in 1972 at the suggestion of Arnon Milchan.⁶ MILCO purchased krytrons from defense contractor EG&G, falsely declaring them as harmless “pentodes” or radio tubes on export documents.⁷ The devices traveled to Heli Trading Company in Tel Aviv—also owned by Milchan—which forwarded them to Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

U.S. State Department munitions licenses are required to export krytrons precisely because of their nuclear weapons applications. Israel had attempted to acquire them legally and been refused. So the Ministry of Defense provided Heli Trading with funds, Heli paid MILCO, and MILCO obtained the triggers while systematically violating export controls.⁸

The operation functioned smoothly until January 1983, when someone broke into MILCO’s offices in Huntington Beach. The FBI was called to investigate the burglary. During questioning, an agent discovered the smuggling scheme. Smyth, perhaps expecting the forbearance extended to previous Israeli procurement networks, admitted he was “bending the law.”⁹

In May 1983, a search warrant revealed the full scope of Project Pinto. In May 1985, Smyth was indicted on thirty counts of smuggling and making false statements.¹⁰ Shortly thereafter, the Israeli Ministry of Defense issued what intelligence professionals call a “burn notice” on Smyth. He fled the United States and remained at large for sixteen years until Interpol arrested him in Málaga, Spain in July 2001.¹¹

Extradited to face charges, Smyth pleaded guilty in November 2001 to violating the Arms Export Control Act. He was sentenced to forty years in prison and fined $20,000, though he gained early release after serving less than four years, citing advanced age.¹²

Arnon Milchan was never charged.

(My interview with the Investigative Journalist James Bamford)

The Netanyahu Connection

On April 16-17, 2002, FBI agents interviewed Richard Kelly Smyth at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. The secret interview report, partially declassified in June 2012, details something the public had never known: during trips to Israel in the early 1980s, Smyth met regularly with Benjamin Netanyahu.¹³

According to the FBI memorandum, Smyth’s handler at Heli Trading “introduced Smyth around” to high Israeli military and political officials, including then-General Ariel Sharon. Smyth was also placed in contact with Benjamin Netanyahu, who worked at Heli Trading Company—Milchan’s Israeli node of the smuggling network.¹⁴

“Smyth and [Netanyahu] would meet in restaurants in Tel Aviv and in [Netanyahu’s] home and/or business,” the FBI report states. “It was not uncommon for [Netanyahu] to ask Smyth for unclassified material.”¹⁵

This timeline presents a problem for the official narrative. In 1982, Netanyahu began serving as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., under Ambassador Moshe Arens—a position he held until 1984.¹⁶ From 1984 to 1988, he served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.¹⁷ Throughout this period, Netanyahu maintained his connection to Milchan and Heli Trading while the krytron smuggling operation was active.

The FBI’s evidence suggests Netanyahu was not merely acquainted with Milchan socially. He worked at the Israeli company that served as the smuggling operation’s recipient, met repeatedly with the American front man who was illegally exporting nuclear triggers, and requested materials from him.

Years later, from his prison cell, Smyth would write to Milchan congratulating him: “I was delighted to hear your former employee, Netanyahu, had become Prime Minister of Israel.”¹⁸

The Intelligence Context

To understand the significance of this relationship, one must understand LAKAM—the Israeli Bureau of Scientific Relations that recruited Milchan in the mid-1960s.¹⁹ Established in 1957 by then-Defense Minister Shimon Peres, LAKAM operated outside the oversight even of Israeli intelligence agencies, reporting directly to the defense minister.²⁰ This structure is designed to shield the prime minister by preserving plausible deniability.

LAKAM’s mission was singular: acquire the technology and materials needed for Israel’s nuclear weapons program. The bureau specialized in what intelligence professionals call “technical collection”—stealing scientific secrets from Israel’s western allies through networks of front companies, willing agents, and sympathetic scientists.²¹

Rafi Eitan, who would later run American spy Jonathan Pollard, headed LAKAM during its most active period. In September 1968, Eitan himself visited the NUMEC nuclear facility in Apollo, Pennsylvania—a company suspected of illegally diverting hundreds of pounds of weapons-grade uranium to Israel.²² LAKAM operative Binyamin Blumberg personally taught Milchan “how to establish front companies and secret bank accounts to launder millions in commissions obtained during LAKAM and Mossad arms transactions.”²³

The krytron smuggling operation was not an aberration. It fit a documented pattern of Israeli nuclear espionage spanning decades, from the suspected NUMEC uranium diversion in the 1960s to the Pollard spy ring that LAKAM ran in the 1980s.²⁴ What made Project Pinto notable was its scale—800 nuclear triggers—and the seniority of the Israelis involved.

Netanyahu’s participation placed him at the intersection of intelligence operations and diplomatic cover at a crucial moment in his career. His role at the embassy provided legitimacy for Israeli officials operating in the United States. His connection to Heli Trading provided a link between the official diplomatic mission and the covert procurement network.

The 2013 Confession and Its Consequences

For decades, Milchan maintained careful silence about his intelligence work. The 2011 unauthorized biography *Confidential: The Life of Secret Agent Turned Hollywood Tycoon Arnon Milchan* revealed extensive details, but Milchan declined to comment publicly.²⁵

Then, in November 2013, Milchan decided to speak. His interview with Ilana Dayan for *Uvda* was extraordinary not just for its candor but for its context. Milchan described his recruitment by Shimon Peres, his work procuring advanced weapons systems and nuclear-related technologies, and his use of Hollywood connections to facilitate intelligence operations.²⁶

Peres himself, by then Israel’s president, confirmed on camera: “When I was at the Ministry of Defense, Arnon was involved in numerous defense-related procurement activities and intelligence operations. His strength is in making connections at the highest levels.”²⁷

The documentary featured not only De Niro but also Ben Affleck, Russell Crowe, and director Darren Aronofsky—Hollywood luminaries attesting to Milchan’s dual identity.²⁸ The program revealed that Milchan had even attempted to recruit director Sydney Pollack into intelligence work, involving him in “export in aerospace, planes, all kinds of things, with license,” though Pollack said no to many (means not all) requests.²⁹

For U.S. authorities, Milchan’s public confirmation of activities that had remained officially unacknowledged created an immediate problem. A billionaire Hollywood producer had just admitted on television to acquiring restricted military technology for a foreign government’s nuclear weapons program. The admission came with a note of pride and Israeli official endorsement.

The State Department’s response was measured but unmistakable. After decades of routine ten-year visa renewals, Milchan’s next visa was granted for only one year.³⁰ Career State Department officials had determined that someone who confessed to violating U.S. export controls merited heightened scrutiny.

For Milchan, the restricted visa threatened his business empire. New Regency Productions operated from Los Angeles. His films were in active production. His professional network depended on Hollywood presence. A requirement to renew his visa annually—with the implicit threat that renewal might be denied—created immediate uncertainty.³¹

The Kerry Intervention

In December 2013, shortly after the documentary aired, Milchan’s personal assistant Hadas Klein contacted the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, seeking help with the visa issue. When Shapiro did not respond, Klein reached out to Netanyahu’s office.³²

Netanyahu called Klein back “in the middle of the night” and told her: “What is Milchan worried about? It’ll be taken care of.”³³

Over the following months in 2014, Netanyahu personally contacted Secretary of State John Kerry regarding Milchan’s visa at least three times.³⁴ The intervention was direct and persistent. On one occasion, according to Israeli police investigations, Milchan arrived at Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem carrying champagne and cigars—the gifts that had become routine between them—and asked Netanyahu if there was progress on the visa situation. Netanyahu called his aide Ari Harow over during the meeting to discuss it.³⁵

Netanyahu also raised the issue with Kerry in face-to-face meetings.³⁶ Eventually, Kerry himself called Milchan directly to discuss the matter.³⁷ By late 2014, Milchan received his ten-year visa renewal.³⁸

The sequence was remarkable. A sitting prime minister had made a personal case to America’s top diplomat on behalf of a billionaire who had just confessed to activities that violated U.S. law. The intervention succeeded despite career State Department officials’ initial refusal.

In later testimony, Milchan would claim the visa situation resolved itself without Netanyahu’s help, saying Netanyahu “didn’t do a thing over the visa issue.”³⁹ But his own assistant’s testimony contradicted this. Klein described extensive coordination between Milchan’s team and Netanyahu’s office, culminating in Kerry’s personal phone call to Milchan.⁴⁰

Netanyahu himself would later defend the intervention publicly, arguing it was his duty as prime minister to help citizens who had served Israel’s security interests. “The basic obligation of every prime minister in Israel is to help whomever has been harmed as a result of special service done on behalf of Israel,” he stated.⁴¹

This defense raised a question: if Milchan’s activities were legitimate service to Israel rather than violations of U.S. law, why did U.S. authorities initially restrict his visa? And if they were violations, why would a prime minister lobby for someone who had just admitted to compromising American nuclear security?

Case 1000: The Corruption Trial

The visa intervention would become central to Israeli police investigations that began in January 2017. Dubbed “Case 1000,” the probe examined whether Netanyahu had provided favors to businessmen in exchange for valuable gifts.⁴²

The police discovered that between approximately 2007 and 2016, Milchan had supplied the Netanyahu family with luxury goods worth more than one million shekels (approximately $280,000).⁴³ The gifts included premium cigars (Netanyahu’s preference was Cuban Cohiba), cases of expensive champagne (for Sara Netanyahu), and jewelry.⁴⁴ The exchanges became so routine that Netanyahu, Milchan, and Sara developed code names for different items.⁴⁵

Australian billionaire James Packer, whom Milchan had introduced to Netanyahu, provided additional gifts worth approximately 229,000 shekels.⁴⁶

In June 2023, Milchan testified as a prosecution witness in Netanyahu’s trial. Speaking via video link from Brighton, England due to health issues, the 78-year-old producer acknowledged the gifts and described them as “excessive” and “unreciprocated.”⁴⁷ He confirmed using code names for the items being delivered. When asked about the sheer volume of gifts, Milchan’s testimony suggested a relationship that went beyond simple friendship.⁴⁸

The prosecution’s theory was straightforward: Milchan provided the gifts as quid pro quo for Netanyahu’s help with two matters. First, the visa intervention with Kerry and U.S. authorities. Second, Netanyahu’s efforts to advance tax legislation—nicknamed “Milchan’s Law”—that would have extended Milchan’s status as a returning resident, allowing him to claim substantial tax breaks.⁴⁹

Netanyahu denied any improper arrangement. His defense argued that Milchan was a genuine friend, that the gifts were ordinary tokens of friendship, and that any assistance provided to Milchan was either minimal or motivated by Milchan’s service to Israel rather than by the gifts.⁵⁰

But the evidence of Netanyahu’s intervention on Milchan’s behalf—documented through phone records, testimony from Milchan’s assistant, and statements from U.S. officials—undermined claims of minimal involvement.⁵¹ The intervention had been sustained, high-level, and ultimately successful in overriding the judgment of career State Department officials.

The Question of Leverage

The Netanyahu-Milchan relationship presents a pattern that transcends ordinary corruption. Yes, there were expensive gifts. Yes, there was political intervention. But the relationship’s foundation lies in something deeper and more troubling: shared involvement in a nuclear smuggling operation that targeted the United States.

Netanyahu knew what Milchan had done. He knew because he had participated. He had worked at Heli Trading. He had met with Richard Kelly Smyth while krytrons flowed from California to Tel Aviv. He had, according to Smyth himself, been Milchan’s employee.⁵²

When Milchan confessed on Israeli television in 2013, he did not mention Netanyahu’s name in connection with the smuggling operation. He spoke in general terms about his intelligence work, praised Shimon Peres who had recruited him, and described acquiring technologies for Israel’s nuclear program. But he did not detail the krytron operation or identify the people who had worked with him at Heli Trading.⁵³

Netanyahu, for his part, issued a gag order preventing Milchan from discussing “Project Pinto” publicly.⁵⁴ The order was framed as protecting state secrets, but it had the practical effect of preventing public discussion of Netanyahu’s own role in the smuggling network.

This shared history creates a form of mutual exposure. Milchan could—if he chose—provide detailed testimony about Netanyahu’s activities in the early 1980s. Netanyahu, similarly, has knowledge of Milchan’s operations that extends beyond what has been publicly disclosed. Each holds information that could prove deeply damaging to the other.

When Milchan’s visa was restricted in late 2013, he needed help from someone with the power to intervene with U.S. authorities. Netanyahu had that power. But Netanyahu also had strong personal incentive to ensure Milchan’s continued goodwill and silence about their shared past.

The visa intervention thus serves dual purposes. On its surface, it appears as Netanyahu helping someone who served Israel’s security interests. Below that surface, it functions as Netanyahu protecting someone whose testimony could expose his own involvement in operations that violated U.S. law.

The Unanswered Questions

The FBI’s investigation of the krytron smuggling ring yielded one prosecution—Richard Kelly Smyth’s. Despite clear evidence of Milchan’s central role in organizing and profiting from the operation, he was never charged.⁵⁵ The statute of limitations ran out while Smyth was in hiding.⁵⁶

No U.S. official has ever publicly explained why Milchan was not indicted alongside Smyth. Grant Smith, director of the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy, who obtained many of the FBI documents through FOIA requests, has argued that the decision reflects a broader pattern of American authorities declining to prosecute Israeli espionage operations.⁵⁷

Similarly, no U.S. official has explained the decision-making process behind Milchan’s visa renewal in 2014. When career State Department officials initially restricted his visa, they were making a judgment about the national security implications of allowing extended access to someone who had confessed to acquiring restricted military technology for a foreign government. When that decision was reversed after Netanyahu’s intervention, it raised questions about whether political considerations overrode security concerns.

John Kerry, who was secretary of state during the intervention, has never publicly addressed his role. Dan Shapiro, then U.S. ambassador to Israel, was questioned by Israeli police but his testimony remains sealed.⁵⁸ The State Department declined to comment on specifics when questioned by reporters in 2017.⁵⁹

As for Netanyahu’s role in the smuggling operation itself, the evidence remains limited to Smyth’s FBI testimony and documentary records showing Netanyahu’s employment at Heli Trading. Netanyahu has never been questioned by U.S. authorities about his activities in the early 1980s. Israeli authorities, investigating his corruption, focused on the gifts and visa intervention rather than on what that relationship’s origins might reveal about both men.

The NUMEC affair—in which approximately 593 pounds of weapons-grade uranium disappeared from a Pennsylvania facility between 1957 and 1968—was never conclusively resolved despite decades of investigation.⁶⁰ The krytron smuggling operation resulted in one conviction and no recovery of the nuclear triggers. Project Pinto’s success enabled Israel to build a sophisticated nuclear arsenal, but the full truth about how American technology reached that arsenal remains classified or unexamined.

This pattern—of operations discovered, partially investigated, then quietly buried—reflects a consistent policy choice. The United States has possessed evidence of Israeli nuclear espionage for more than half a century. It has repeatedly declined to pursue that evidence to its logical conclusions.

Conclusion

The relationship between Benjamin Netanyahu and Arnon Milchan spans more than four decades. It began in the early 1980s in the context of an illegal nuclear smuggling operation. It continued through Netanyahu’s rise to political power. It survived public exposure when Milchan confessed his intelligence activities on television. And it drew Netanyahu into an intervention with American authorities that now forms part of his corruption trial.

What binds these two men transcends the usual categories of friendship, political alliance, or even ordinary corruption. They share a history in operations that violated American law in service of Israel’s nuclear program. That shared history creates obligations and leverage that persist across decades.

When Netanyahu intervened with John Kerry in 2014, he was not simply helping a friend who had served Israel. He was protecting someone whose continued cooperation and silence had become essential. When Milchan testified in Netanyahu’s trial in 2023, carefully describing the gifts as excessive while defending Netanyahu’s character, he was navigating terrain that both men understood: how much to reveal, and how much to protect.

The Israeli public has learned about champagne and cigars, about tax legislation and visa interventions. What remains hidden—protected by classification, by gag orders, and by mutual interest—is the full story of how a Hollywood producer and a future prime minister collaborated to smuggle nuclear weapons components out of the United States, and how that collaboration shaped both their lives and the relationship between two nations.

The krytrons themselves, all 800 of them, are presumably somewhere in Israel’s nuclear arsenal. The men who smuggled them have never faced full accountability. And the questions about what that operation reveals about the nature of the U.S.-Israel relationship remain, like so much in this story, deliberately unanswered.

Sources

This article is based on extensive open‑source research, including FBI reports obtained via the Freedom of Information Act, investigations, policy papers, corporate documents, and legal or NGO analyses related to Gaza, AI‑assisted targeting, surveillance infrastructure, and post‑war reconstruction schemes.

For readability, individual sources are not listed here in full. If you want to review the complete bibliography, including direct links, outlet names and publication dates, you can request it by sending me a private message on Substack. I will share the full source list and additional background material on request.