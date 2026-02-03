Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kym Walker's avatar
Kym Walker
1d

Holy sh1t, does no one care about anything other than money anymore. Last time I looked stealing was still a crime.

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Cusick's avatar
John Cusick
1d

Interesting article and it's appreciated. It's pretty clear, As Prof. John Mearsheimer pointed out in his, and Walz's, book "The Israel Lobby" that Israel is no ally of the US. And it's also clear that former Sen. Kerry didn't help the situation one bit. When our politicians assist in protecting people like this, there is little reason to have faith in the future of this country.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture