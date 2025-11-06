The Quiet Coup: How Digital ID, Chat Control, Cognitive Warfare And NSPM-7 Are Redefining Freedom

Your Brain is the New Frontline in a War most people don’t even know Exists.



In this presentation, I connect my investigations into digital ID systems, chat control laws, cognitive warfare programs, and EU policy CFSP 2025/966 — showing how they merge into one coordinated framework of surveillance and behavioral control across Western democracies.



And right as I was preparing this talk, Donald Trump signed NSPM-7 — a national-security directive that effectively turns personal beliefs into potential “threat indicators. ”Yes — your thoughts can now be profiled under the banner of “security.”



This is now documented policy — and it reveals how fast the West is sliding toward algorithmic governance and pre-emptive policing of consciousness itself.



If you’ve followed my work on Substack and YouTube, you’ll recognize the through-line: NATO’s cognitive warfare doctrine, digital identity infrastructure, predictive AI surveillance — and how they’re quietly re-engineering what it means to be a “free” citizen.



So stay until the end. Because what’s at stake here is your autonomy — your last real frontier.



🔗 Read the full investigation on Trumps NSPM-7 → https://karat.substack.com



You can download a PDF version of my presentation, with all the links, from this post on my Substack:

https://open.substack.com/pub/karat/p/the-quiet-coup?r=1fs9b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:50 Warming up your Brain

12:55 Israels Esther Project

16:35 Chat Control

19:40 The Spy on your phone

24:15 Oracle’s Larry Ellison

37:50 Tony Blaire the Emperor of Gaza

42:30 Digital ID’s

48:00 CFSP 2025/966

49:44 Suzie Dawson

52:20 Central Bank Digital Currency

01:01:40 Cognitive warfare

01:04:50 The coming war with China

01:11:40 Charlie Kirk

01:13:15 9/11

01:29:25 Why do they all of this

01:56:45 Tantura

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