The Quiet Coup: How Digital ID, Chat Control, Cognitive Warfare And NSPM-7 Are Redefining Freedom

Your Brain is the New Frontline in a War most people don’t even know Exists.
In this presentation, I connect my investigations into digital ID systems, chat control laws, cognitive warfare programs, and EU policy CFSP 2025/966 — showing how they merge into one coordinated framework of surveillance and behavioral control across Western democracies.
And right as I was preparing this talk, Donald Trump signed NSPM-7 — a national-security directive that effectively turns personal beliefs into potential “threat indicators. ”Yes — your thoughts can now be profiled under the banner of “security.”
This is now documented policy — and it reveals how fast the West is sliding toward algorithmic governance and pre-emptive policing of consciousness itself.
If you’ve followed my work on Substack and YouTube, you’ll recognize the through-line: NATO’s cognitive warfare doctrine, digital identity infrastructure, predictive AI surveillance — and how they’re quietly re-engineering what it means to be a “free” citizen.
So stay until the end. Because what’s at stake here is your autonomy — your last real frontier.
🔗 Read the full investigation on Trumps NSPM-7 → https://karat.substack.com
You can download a PDF version of my presentation, with all the links, from this post on my Substack:
https://open.substack.com/pub/karat/p/the-quiet-coup?r=1fs9b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
05:50 Warming up your Brain
12:55 Israels Esther Project
16:35 Chat Control
19:40 The Spy on your phone
24:15 Oracle’s Larry Ellison
37:50 Tony Blaire the Emperor of Gaza
42:30 Digital ID’s
48:00 CFSP 2025/966
49:44 Suzie Dawson
52:20 Central Bank Digital Currency
01:01:40 Cognitive warfare
01:04:50 The coming war with China
01:11:40 Charlie Kirk
01:13:15 9/11
01:29:25 Why do they all of this
01:56:45 Tantura
Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!
You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.