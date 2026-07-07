Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Kym Walker's avatar
Kym Walker
2d

The Military Industrial Complex does not seem able to deliver very quickly….ah, but China refuses to export rare earth metals to armament companies which include European ones. Hmm, has anyone noticed how the magnificent 7 seem to still find large amounts of financial investment, wonder if there are any connections. At least the Financial Industrial Complex will have a guaranteed income for about 100 years!!!!! Oh, maybe that’s the point.

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Jan Van C's avatar
Jan Van C
2d

Rutte is a political opportunist. You capture it concisely and brilliantly in this piece. We need another Eisenhouwer to warn him off.

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