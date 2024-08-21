The Shadow War: Israel’s Decades of Targeted Assassinations, with Ambassador van Dam

Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza with the full backing of the United States. As civilians are slaughtered and leaders of foreign nations are assassinated, the silence from the international community is deafening. On SaltCubeAnalytics today, we cut through the propaganda and expose the brutal reality of Israel’s aggressive actions and America's complicity. Our guest, former Dutch ambassador and Middle East expert Nikolaos van Dam, doesn’t mince words. He’ll reveal how US foreign policy has emboldened Israel’s apartheid regime to commit atrocities that are reshaping the Middle East into a battlefield of chaos and destruction. If you’re ready to face the uncomfortable truths that the media won’t tell you, this episode is essential listening.

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