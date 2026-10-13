Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Marc Drost's avatar
Marc Drost
Oct 13

That reads like a movie plot, except that the villains aren't on the correct Zionist side. I wonder if Hollywood will eventually spin this into a script where the abductors and the mother are the heroes.....

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Mort Enerichzen's avatar
Mort Enerichzen
Oct 13

You write some interesting stuff, but the AI tone is a serious turnoff. I just can't get very far into reading before I click away in annoyance.

AI writing sucks. Stop it.

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