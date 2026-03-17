THE SPY IN NATO'S INNERMOST SANCTUM | Rainer Rupp

16 years with the highest intelligence clearance inside NATO — Top Secret. Every document of substance passed across his desk. He was later convicted of high treason and spent 7 years in prison. Western intelligence called him the most dangerous spy in NATO history. He calls himself a man who tried to prevent a nuclear war.



In 1983, Soviet nuclear bombers sat on the tarmac with engines running, waiting for the launch order. The world came within hours of Armageddon — and almost nobody knew. Rainer was in the room.



Today, as bombs fall on Iran, US bases burn across the Middle East, and the Strait of Hormuz edges toward becoming the most dangerous stretch of water on earth, we sit down with a man who has seen this movie before — from the inside.



🔎 In this interview:

⚡ The 1983 Able Archer crisis — how close we really came to nuclear war ⚡ What Cosmic Top Secret clearance actually revealed about NATO's true intentions

⚡ NATO's secret plans to nuke Western Europe — and why Germany walked out

⚡ Iran's underground missile cities and why air superiority is a myth

⚡ The depletion of US and Israeli air defense stocks

⚡ China, the Strait of Hormuz, and the 100-day oil countdown

⚡ The Samson Option — how close is Israel to tactical nuclear weapons?



⚠️ Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com



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#RainerRupp #NATO #Iran #GeopoliticalCrisis #NuclearWar #AbleArcher #Hormuz #Intelligence #Geopolitics #MiddleEast



Time stamps:

00:00:00 Intro

00:04:51 Guest Introduction / Background

00:05:15 Cosmic Top Secret & NATO Intelligence Access

00:09:46 The Able Archer Crisis 1983 — Almost Nuclear War

00:16:03 NATO's Secret Nuclear War Plans for Western Europe

00:25:17 Iran — Setting the Stage

00:41:22 US Casualties & Media Lies

00:55:14 Iranian Missile Capabilities & Israeli Air Defense Failing

00:58:22 US/Israeli Air Defense Depletion

01:02:14 Iran's Underground Production & Hidden Launch Sites

01:05:05 China, the Strait of Hormuz & the 100-Day Oil Reserve

01:16:14 Closing / Al-Aqsa Mosque Story

01:22:02 Tactical Nuclear Weapons — How Close Are We?

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