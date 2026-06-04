Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
10h

There's money to be made from tyranny, mass-murder and domination, and that's all that matters to the anti-Golden-Rule billionaire predators..

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
16h

I am a 78 year old US citizen. Thank you very much for this post, What you describe is exactly what I have been watching. And it frightens me. None of my peers seem to understand the implications. It is happening so quickly.

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