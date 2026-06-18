The Surveillance State Stops Pretending

There is a temptation, thinking about Crypto AG, Robert Maxwell, and the Promis software, to file it under history. The cipher machines are in museums. Maxwell “drowned” off his yacht in 1991. The men who ran the Zug operation are dead or retired. The story has the comfortable shape of a thing that ended.

It did not end. In the months since I recorded the video that you see above, every mechanism — the trusted vendor quietly serving a hidden master, the protocol rotten at its foundation — has surfaced again, under new corporate names, in live legislation, in courtrooms whose proceedings are sealed. The history is not background. It is a blueprint, and the people building from it are not finished.

What follows is where those threads run today.

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The vendor that could not stay

When the original story was published, Switzerland was still the place privacy went to live. That assumption is now collapsing in real time. Proton — maker of the encrypted email service that millions trust precisely because it is Swiss — has confirmed it is moving most of its physical infrastructure out of the country. Its new privacy-focused AI assistant, Lumo, launched in July 2025, was the first product to go, its servers placed in Germany, with further facilities in Norway. Andy Yen, Proton’s chief executive, told a Swiss news agency the choice was made because of a single piece of pending law.

That law is a revision of the Ordinance on the Surveillance of Postal and Telecommunications Traffic — the VÜPF — introduced by the Federal Council in January 2025. Strip away the bureaucratic title and the substance is stark. Providers with as few as 5,000 users would be required to log IP addresses and retain that metadata for six months, and to verify the real identity of their users. For comparison, that same data retention is outright illegal for email providers in neighboring Germany.

But the clause that matters most is Article 50a, which obliges a provider to be able to decrypt any data it has encrypted. That is the Crypto AG arrangement turned inside out and made legal. The old scandal required a secret backdoor installed without the customer’s knowledge. The new ordinance would simply mandate one, in statute, in daylight. Proton’s reading is that this would make Switzerland’s surveillance regime stricter than that of either the EU or the United States.

The story is not over, and that is the point worth holding onto. As of spring 2026 the proposal remains in consultation, and an organized backlash from the Swiss tech sector has already forced at least a partial government reconsideration. The companies are voting with their server racks before the lawmakers vote at all.

The order no one is permitted to mention

If you want to see how secrecy still functions exactly as it did in the era of the unmentionable cipher contract, look at what Britain did to Apple.

In January 2025 the UK Home Office served Apple with a Technical Capability Notice under the Investigatory Powers Act — the law its critics call the snoopers’ charter. The notice demanded access to data protected by Advanced Data Protection, the feature that encrypts iCloud backups so thoroughly that Apple itself cannot read them. The order carried a gag: under the Act, “a company that receives such a notice commits a criminal offense by revealing it exists.”

Apple did not build the backdoor. In February 2025 it withdrew Advanced Data Protection from UK users entirely, choosing to make British customers less safe rather than make everyone everywhere less safe. Then came the diplomatic theater. In August 2025 the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, announced that Britain had dropped the demand. But Apple never restored the feature, and the reason soon surfaced: the UK had not abandoned the order, it had merely rewritten it to apply to British users only. The legal challenges by Privacy International and Liberty continue into 2026, much of the litigation conducted in a tribunal that hears arguments behind closed doors.

A secret order. A gag on its very existence. A public claim of resolution that quietly survives in altered form. The instrument is new; the architecture is the one the film already taught you to recognize.

The protocol that needs no permission

The deepest thread connecting the old scandals to the new ones is the one easiest to miss, because it is not a company or a law. It is a piece of telephone plumbing called SS7.

Signaling System 7 is the set of protocols that lets phone networks around the world hand calls and texts between one another. It was designed in an era when the only entities on the network were a handful of trusted national carriers, and it was built with essentially no authentication. Anyone with access to it can ask the global network where a given phone is, and the network will answer. No malware. No tap. No trace on the device.

This is the foundation that a company called First Wap has been quietly exploiting for nearly two decades. An international investigation led by Lighthouse Reports, drawing together more than seventy journalists at fourteen outlets including Mother Jones, Der Spiegel, and Le Monde, exposed First Wap’s product, Altamides — an acronym for Advanced Location Tracking and Deception System. The reporting began with a leaked archive found on the dark web: 1.5 million records of tracking operations spanning 160 countries and 14,000 phone numbers, mostly from 2007 to 2014.

To test whether the firm placed any limits on who it would sell to, reporters went undercover to ISS World in Prague, the surveillance industry’s premier trade fair. There, on hidden camera, a First Wap sales director named Günther Rudolph explained to a reporter posing as a buyer for a sanctioned mining company that the firm could track environmental protesters. “I think we’re the only ones who can deliver,” he said. The system, he claimed, could also intercept texts and breach a target’s WhatsApp account.

This is where the abstraction of “metadata” acquires a body. Among the records, investigators found that in 2012 the bodyguard of a Rwandan exile opposition figure was tracked by Altamides. Eighteen months later, the man that bodyguard protected, Patrick Karegeya, was found strangled in a Johannesburg hotel room. The tool that located him was, on paper, a commercial product. First Wap denies any illegal activity or human rights violations.

Crypto AG corrupted the hardware. Promis corrupted the software. First Wap corrupts neither — it simply walks through a door the telephone system left open in the 1980s and has never closed. Three decades, three methods, one continuous fact: the channel you trust was never yours to begin with.

The fight that is still being lost and won

The clearest sign that this is a live war rather than a settled history is the battle over what privacy campaigners call Chat Control.

For years the European Commission has pursued a regulation that would require messaging services to scan private communications for illegal material — a mandate that, taken to its logical end, breaks end-to-end encryption for everyone. The fight reached a genuine inflection point in spring 2026. On 26 March, the European Parliament voted 311 to 228 against extending even the temporary exemption that had let companies like Meta and Google scan messages voluntarily. That interim regime expired on 3 April 2026, and platforms in the EU lost their legal basis for mass scanning overnight.

Privacy advocates called it historic, and it was. But it was a reprieve, not a verdict. The permanent regulation — Chat Control 2.0 — is still alive in closed-door trilogue negotiations between the Parliament, the Council, and the Commission. The next rounds were scheduled for 4 May and a presumed final session in late June 2026, with a political deal targeted for July. The Commission still wants mandatory detection. The thing the film describes — the impulse of states to claim an overriding interest that dissolves the privacy they once guaranteed — is not a relic. It is on a parliamentary calendar with dates on it.

What the pattern asks of us

None of this requires believing in a single conspiracy with a single author. The men who ran Crypto AG had nothing to do with the British civil servants drafting Technical Capability Notices, who have nothing to do with an Austrian businessman selling phone-tracking in Jakarta. There is no central committee.

There does not need to be. What recurs is not a cabal but a logic — the standing temptation of any powerful institution to treat the privacy of ordinary people as a lock to which it is owed a key. That temptation is bipartisan, transnational, and indifferent to ideology; it appears in liberal democracies and authoritarian states alike, and the argument here requires taking no side between any of them. The mechanism is the same whoever holds it.

The lesson the history offers is not despair. It is literacy. The next time a government assures you it has dropped a demand, or a company assures you its Swiss address protects you, or a vendor assures you its product is used only against criminals, you will recognize the shape of the sentence — because you have seen it before, in black and white, in a story everyone agreed was over.

It was not over. It is happening now. And the only people who will be surprised are the ones who mistook the past for the end of it.

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