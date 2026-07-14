Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Bezoar's avatar
Bezoar
3d

https://youtu.be/v4na4t-i9Iw?is=IVR932M0KltrdB1W 👍thank you for cutting through the continuous , relentless and amoral b.s. celebrating Graham’s career.

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Mosquito's avatar
Mosquito
3d

Si solamente hubiera sido el único. Todavía quedan muchos planeando guerras, disfrutando prebendas y haciéndose trilonarios. No puedo ni tan siquiera dedicarle más tiempo a saber de sus 'logros' como diría su actual presidente. Es desolador estar gobernado por tanto delincuente de camisa y corbata o falditas, en el caso de nuestra presidenta europea y la otra jefa de unos de esos organismos que nos dicen cuánto podemos gastar.

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