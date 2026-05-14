Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
2d

This is just theatre.

The EU gifted the US 15% tarrifs on all exports from the EU to the US. With zero tarrifs the other way.

If there was an actual dispute the first thing the EU would do is impose 15% tarrifs on the EU - and sanction Rubio and other US officials.

Which of course they would never do. Because it is all theatre and for all we know Von der Leyen probably told the EU to go ahead and sanction these people, as a proof of concept. Next, more Europeans will be subjected to US sanctions, which of course the EU will "go along with".

BTW the AI-generated images are really cliche and add nothing. The internet seems to be collapsing into one giant orgy of these AI cliche images, but most the content on the internet is cliche However, why would you produce such distinctive ideas and writing....then spoil it by packaging it with horrible cliche images? Makes zero sense....

Reply
Share
Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
19h

Its not the other wing

ITS THE BIRD

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture