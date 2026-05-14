On December 23, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions against five Europeans he called “agents of the global censorship-industrial complex.”¹ The most prominent target: Thierry Breton, French businessman and former European Commissioner for the Internal Market, whom Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers described as “the mastermind” of the EU’s Digital Services Act.² The other four — Imran Ahmed of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, Clare Melford of the Global Disinformation Index, and HateAid co-leaders Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg — were accused of leading “organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints they oppose.”³

Rubio said the State Department “stands ready and willing to expand” the list.⁴ European capitals erupted in condemnation. The usual machinery of geopolitical theater lurched into motion.

Lost in the spectacle was a question neither Washington nor Brussels had any interest in answering: When two governments fight over who gets to control the information environment, who exactly is defending free speech?

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The EU’s Speech Regime

The Digital Services Act deserves every ounce of criticism it receives. Enacted in 2022, it imposes content moderation requirements on “Very Large Online Platforms” — those with 45 million or more monthly EU users — and backs those requirements with fines of up to 6% of global annual revenue.⁵ On December 5, 2025, the European Commission issued its first penalty under the DSA: a €120 million fine against Elon Musk’s X, formally for transparency violations related to its paid blue checkmark system, its advertising repository, and researcher data access.⁶ The fine landed the same day the Trump administration released a National Security Strategy accusing the EU of censoring free speech.⁷ Coincidence is the word diplomats use when timing is too convenient to explain.

The DSA’s architecture extends well beyond fines. It empowers an ecosystem of “trusted flaggers” — NGOs and digital services coordinators empowered to identify content for removal.⁸ Among those sanctioned by Rubio, HateAid’s Ballon and von Hodenberg serve precisely this function under the DSA’s framework.⁹ Ahmed’s Centre for Countering Digital Hate produced a 2022 “Disinformation Dozen” report that targeted, among others, now-HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.¹⁰ Melford’s Global Disinformation Index was accused by Rogers of using U.S. taxpayer money “to exhort censorship and blacklisting of American speech and press.”¹¹

What makes the DSA especially dangerous is a phenomenon known as the “Brussels effect.” Because major platforms maintain global content policies rather than region-specific ones, DSA compliance effectively exports European censorship standards worldwide. A recent House Judiciary Committee hearing, “Europe’s Threat to American Speech and Innovation,” examined internal documents from platforms like TikTok showing that DSA compliance was “the primary motivation” for updating global community guidelines.¹² When Brussels tells a platform to suppress a category of speech, the suppression does not stop at the EU’s borders. It cascades across every user on the platform, including Americans whose speech the First Amendment ostensibly protects.

The R Street Institute, in a February 2026 analysis, described the Brussels effect as creating “a race to the bottom” in which “American companies are forced to comply with the most restrictive global standards to maintain market access.”¹³ The DSA’s definition of “illegal content” compounds the problem: it defers to whatever any EU member state deems illegal, now or in the future.¹⁴ This is a blank check drawn on the account of European political discretion, payable in the currency of anyone’s speech.

Breton’s own record illustrates the point. In August 2024, he sent Musk a letter ahead of a planned Trump interview on X, reminding him of the platform’s “legal obligations” under the DSA — a move Rogers specifically cited as evidence of censorious intent.¹⁵ The letter amounted to a sitting European Commissioner publicly warning a platform owner that hosting an interview with a presidential candidate might carry regulatory consequences. That this was considered normal within EU institutional culture tells you everything you need to know about how Brussels understands the relationship between state power and public discourse.

Rubio’s Visa Bans as Geopolitical Theater

Having established that the DSA is a censorship regime, we must now ask a harder question: Is the Rubio State Department doing anything to dismantle it?

A visa ban does not protect a single American’s speech rights. It does not repeal the DSA. It does not prevent the European Commission from fining American platforms. It does not even prevent the five sanctioned individuals from continuing their work. Breton can still advocate for content moderation requirements from Paris. Ahmed can still publish reports from London. HateAid can still flag content from Berlin. What a visa ban does is punish specific individuals through immigration enforcement — a tool of state coercion deployed in service of a geopolitical message, not a principle.

The timing makes the message transparent. The visa bans arrived weeks after the EU’s €120 million fine against X.⁷ X responded to that fine by shutting down the European Commission’s advertising account on the platform.¹⁶ Musk called the fine profane.¹⁷ Rubio called it “an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people.”¹⁸ The sequence — EU fine, platform retaliation, government sanction — describes an alliance between a tech oligarch and the state apparatus that surrounds him. This is a commercial dispute elevated to the level of foreign policy, conducted in the language of constitutional principle.

The Musk factor alone should give any honest free-speech advocate pause. In May 2022, Musk met with Breton at a Tesla plant in Austin and told him the DSA was “exactly aligned with my thinking.”¹⁹ He gushed publicly: “I really think I agree with everything you say.”²⁰ By December 2025, he called the same law profane and demanded the EU’s abolition.²¹ The reversal tracks precisely with the moment the DSA shifted from being someone else’s problem to being his. Principles that evaporate on contact with self-interest were never principles.

The Trump administration’s own record on speech makes its posture still harder to take at face value. The R Street Institute, in the same analysis that criticized the Brussels effect, observed that “the current Trump administration has also engaged in forms of censorship and jawboning via various methods.”²² JD Vance used the Munich Security Conference in February 2025 to lecture Europeans about censorship while the administration was simultaneously pressuring platforms and threatening media organizations domestically.²³ And the Biden administration’s domestic censorship infrastructure — the Global Engagement Center, the government-flagged content revealed in the Twitter Files and explored in Missouri v. Biden — is the direct American precursor to the EU’s approach.²⁴ Senator Eric Schmitt’s December 2025 letter to Rogers acknowledged this openly, noting the State Department had partnered with NGOs to circumvent the First Amendment.²⁵

Rubio’s framing was deliberately populist: “radical activists,” “weaponized NGOs,” the “global censorship-industrial complex.”¹ The language is calibrated to resonate with Americans who rightly fear government control of speech. But a visa ban wielded by the Secretary of State is government control of speech — applied to foreigners, enforced through immigration law, and designed to punish people for their regulatory and advocacy activities abroad. Rubio’s open promise to “expand this list” amounts to a standing threat against any foreign researcher, journalist, or civil society figure whose work displeases Washington.⁴ How, precisely, is this different in kind from what Brussels does?

The European Backlash and the Sovereignty Smokescreen

European officials responded with the righteous fury of governments caught between genuine grievance and self-serving hypocrisy.

The European Commission “strongly condemned” the visa bans and said it would “respond swiftly and decisively to defend our regulatory autonomy against unjustified measures.”²⁶ Macron called the bans “intimidation and coercion aimed at undermining European digital sovereignty.”²⁷ German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul declared them “not acceptable.”²⁸ Breton compared the situation to McCarthyism: “Is McCarthy’s witch hunt back?”²⁹

These responses deserve scrutiny rather than sympathy. European officials invoke “sovereignty” and “democracy” to defend a law that empowers unelected commissioners to fine platforms billions for hosting speech that regulators deem harmful. The DSA was voted through the European Parliament and Council — 90 percent support, all 27 member states, as Breton himself repeatedly notes.²⁹ But a democratically enacted gag order remains a gag order. The same democratic processes that produced the DSA could produce speech restrictions far more sweeping, and the DSA’s deferral to national definitions of “illegal content” ensures that they will.¹⁴

The “sovereignty” argument is a red herring in both directions. European sovereignty does not legitimate European censorship. American sovereignty does not legitimate American retaliation against Europeans for exercising European regulatory authority. Sovereignty is a description of where power resides, not a justification for how it is used. When Macron says the EU’s “digital space” should not have its rules “determined outside Europe,” he is defending the EU’s right to censor — and nothing more.²⁷

A Plague on Both Houses

The libertarian position on this dispute is straightforward, and it offers no comfort to either side.

The censorship-industrial complex is real, and it is transatlantic. Michael Shellenberger defined it in 2023 congressional testimony as “a network of ideologically-aligned government, NGO, and academic institutions that discovered over the last few years the power of censorship to protect their own interests against the volatility and risks of the democratic process.”³⁰ That description fits Brussels and Washington with equal precision. The EU codified the international version through the DSA. The Biden administration built the domestic version through government-NGO partnerships, flagging operations, and the Global Engagement Center. The Trump administration now fights the foreign version while maintaining domestic variants of its own.²²

Both the EU and the U.S. government are wielding state power to control information flows. They differ in method — the EU uses regulatory fines; Washington uses visa bans, sanctions, and jawboning — but the underlying impulse is identical: governments that do not trust individuals to evaluate information for themselves. Both invoke the language of protection. Brussels says it protects citizens from “harmful content.” Washington says it protects Americans from “extraterritorial censorship.” Neither is fighting for the individual’s right to speak freely. Both are fighting for control over who decides what the public is permitted to hear.

Rubio’s visa bans do not dismantle this complex. They add another layer of government coercion on top of it. The correct response to the EU’s speech codes is constitutional resistance: strengthening First Amendment protections, reinforcing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and refusing to let any government — foreign or domestic — dictate the terms of online discourse.¹³ The answer to state censorship abroad is not state punishment of the censors. It is the creation of a legal environment in which censorship, wherever it originates, cannot gain purchase over the speech of free people.

The Mises Institute put the matter bluntly in a 2024 analysis: the censorship-industrial complex, whether operated from Brussels or Washington, “exposes the kleptocracy’s true intentions” — the determination of governing institutions to insulate themselves from the democratic accountability that free expression makes possible.³¹

The Skirmish Nobody Wins

The Rubio visa bans are a skirmish in a turf war between rival censors. Americans who care about the First Amendment should not cheer when their government weaponizes immigration law against European bureaucrats; they should ask why their government needs to wield any tool of coercion in the name of free expression. The DSA is a censorship regime that exports European speech restrictions worldwide. Rubio’s response is retaliatory theater that protects no one’s rights while expanding the state’s coercive toolkit. And individuals on both sides of the Atlantic — the ones trying to speak, to publish, to dissent — remain trapped between two governments, each claiming to defend freedom while reaching for the levers of control.

The speech that needs protecting is never the speech that governments want to protect. That has always been the point.

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