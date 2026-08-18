Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Anna Chen's avatar
Anna Chen
1d

This spate of prosecutions appears to be aimed at thought crimes. What concrete support was actually given? He's not a member, is he? If I say I support having a million quid in the bank against poverty, it's not going to make a difference to my situation unless I act on it and organise a heist. And Oceans Eleven I am not. If the authorities are worried that these words put an idea into the ether then it's closer to sending a letter to Santa Claus and superstition. Is our judicial system now run on magical thinking? I have to say, it is a poor show when a Brit can't even criticise terror.

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Manuel Baptista's avatar
Manuel Baptista
1d

Terrorism is not a word that describe deeds . Therefore it is a vague and general accusation, it is some murder or attempted murder. It is false category in laws vocabulary because the ones called terrorists by some are liberator fighters by others.

It's even worse than a though crime because the "justice" system cannot define in an unambigeous form. Its the expression of arbitrary power over any kind of dissent.

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