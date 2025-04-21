The US ambassador who warned Washington before the War in Ukraine

🎙 Interview with Ambassador Jack F. Matlock Jr. — The Diplomat Who Witnessed History
In this conversation, we sit down with Ambassador Jack Matlock Jr., the last U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union under President Ronald Reagan and a key figure in Cold War diplomacy. With unmatched firsthand experience, Matlock reflects on pivotal moments that defined U.S.-Russia relations—from the Reagan-Gorbachev summits to the fall of the Soviet Union—and brings his sharp, unflinching analysis to today’s escalating global tensions.
🔍 Topics include:
Behind-the-scenes stories of nuclear negotiations and Cold War brinkmanship
Reagan’s real relationship with Gorbachev—myth vs. reality
How U.S. foreign policy helped ignite the Ukraine crisis
The distortion of diplomacy in today’s Washington
What it will take to avoid a new Cold War—or something worse
💬 A must-watch for anyone seeking clarity beyond the media fog, Matlock’s insights challenge mainstream narratives and offer a veteran diplomat’s perspective on how the world arrived at this dangerous juncture—and where we go next.
Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com
My interview with IvanKatchanovski: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
01:55 A collection of high functions
03:50 Trumps peace deal with Russia
09:15 Boris Johnson has blood on his hands
10:40 The role of the Saudis
17:05 NATO expansion was the cause of war
21:00 Not one inch
25:40 Can Zelensky survive peace
27:25 The dirty games on the Maidan
32:20 Ukraine vs the Cuba crisis
35:40 Trumps fallout with Zelensky
44:35 Can Europe survive a war with Russia
49:30 The dubious case of Sweden
54:30 Leda, profile of an American Terrorist
58:55 Reflections on history
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