The US ambassador who warned Washington before the War in Ukraine

🎙 Interview with Ambassador Jack F. Matlock Jr. — The Diplomat Who Witnessed History



In this conversation, we sit down with Ambassador Jack Matlock Jr., the last U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union under President Ronald Reagan and a key figure in Cold War diplomacy. With unmatched firsthand experience, Matlock reflects on pivotal moments that defined U.S.-Russia relations—from the Reagan-Gorbachev summits to the fall of the Soviet Union—and brings his sharp, unflinching analysis to today’s escalating global tensions.



🔍 Topics include:

Behind-the-scenes stories of nuclear negotiations and Cold War brinkmanship

Reagan’s real relationship with Gorbachev—myth vs. reality

How U.S. foreign policy helped ignite the Ukraine crisis

The distortion of diplomacy in today’s Washington

What it will take to avoid a new Cold War—or something worse



💬 A must-watch for anyone seeking clarity beyond the media fog, Matlock’s insights challenge mainstream narratives and offer a veteran diplomat’s perspective on how the world arrived at this dangerous juncture—and where we go next.



Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com

My interview with IvanKatchanovski: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

01:55 A collection of high functions

03:50 Trumps peace deal with Russia

09:15 Boris Johnson has blood on his hands

10:40 The role of the Saudis

17:05 NATO expansion was the cause of war

21:00 Not one inch

25:40 Can Zelensky survive peace

27:25 The dirty games on the Maidan

32:20 Ukraine vs the Cuba crisis

35:40 Trumps fallout with Zelensky

44:35 Can Europe survive a war with Russia

49:30 The dubious case of Sweden

54:30 Leda, profile of an American Terrorist

58:55 Reflections on history

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!



You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.