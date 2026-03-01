The War With Iran Has Begun | with Oxford Scholar Yassamine Mather

🚨 This war didn’t begin because talks failed — it began because they were about to work.



In this urgent interview, I speak with Yassamine Mather (Oxford scholar, long-time critic of both the Islamic Republic and Western interventionism) about what this escalation really means — beyond official narratives and media talking points.



This conversation cuts through the illusion of “precision strikes,” “regime change,” and “limited war.” We discuss why bombing Iran will not liberate its people, how diplomacy was once again sabotaged at the last moment, and why the region is now entering an unpredictable and extremely dangerous phase.



We also examine:• The collapse of negotiations just days before the attack• Civilian casualties and the myth of targeted warfare• Western hypocrisy on nuclear weapons and international law• Why weakening Iran militarily does not help ordinary Iranians• The real risks of regional escalation and fragmentation.



This is not a defense of the Iranian regime.It is a rejection of the lie that war equals freedom.



🚨 Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:08 – War begins: first reactions to the US–Israel attack

08:03 – Diplomacy on the brink: what was about to be agreed

13:48 – Precision strikes vs. civilian reality

19:58 – Nuclear hypocrisy and double standards

27:38 – Regime change fantasies and real consequences

36:53 – Worst-case scenarios: escalation, collapse, fragmentation

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!



You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.