The West's Dominance is over! Jan Oberg on Gaza, Ukraine and Swedens NATO Shift

In this thought-provoking interview, peace researcher Jan Oberg takes us on a journey through the unraveling of Western dominance. From NATO’s aggressive expansion to its role in global instability, Oberg connects the dots between the devastation in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, and Sweden’s controversial move into NATO.

🔑 Topics Covered:

- The West’s complicity in Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

- NATO’s transformation from defense to interventionism.

- Sweden’s so-called neutrality and the U-boat scare’s hidden truth.

- The unsolved assassination of Olof Palme and its geopolitical implications.

- The larger picture: how the decline of the American empire impacts global peace.

🎙 Jan Oberg doesn’t hold back as he challenges mainstream narratives and exposes how decades of propaganda and power games have shaped the world today. Whether you’re interested in Middle East conflicts, NATO politics, or Sweden’s shift, this interview reveals how they’re all interconnected.

👉 Don’t miss this deep dive into the forces shaping our world. Like, subscribe, and share to help uncover the truth.

#DeclineOfEmpires #JanOberg #GazaConflict #NATOPolitics #UkraineWar #SwedenNATO #OlofPalme

Visit Jan’s Website:

https://oberg.life

Subscribe on my Substack:

https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics

Listen to all episodes on Apple Podcasts here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/saltcubeanalytics/id1763471017

Listen to all episodes on Spotify here:

https://open.spotify.com/show/6JInEUUDLP77NTazbCY8xE

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:35 The coming War with China

09:45 Western dominance is over

19:20 The Middle East under Trump

27:50 Who is Jan Oberg

38:50 NATO’s unprovoked wars

44:05 The information wars

46:05 Banned on Youtube

50:30 Kiev, the fake revolution

57:05 Americas unipolar moment

01:03:40 Living in a narrative

01:07:25 Manufacturing consent

01:11:55 Sweden, NATO, U-boats and Olov Palme

01:23:50 Peace and crisis

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