The West's Dominance is over! Jan Oberg on Gaza, Ukraine and Swedens NATO Shift

In this thought-provoking interview, peace researcher Jan Oberg takes us on a journey through the unraveling of Western dominance. From NATO’s aggressive expansion to its role in global instability, Oberg connects the dots between the devastation in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, and Sweden’s controversial move into NATO.
🔑 Topics Covered:
- The West’s complicity in Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.
- NATO’s transformation from defense to interventionism.
- Sweden’s so-called neutrality and the U-boat scare’s hidden truth.
- The unsolved assassination of Olof Palme and its geopolitical implications.
- The larger picture: how the decline of the American empire impacts global peace.
🎙 Jan Oberg doesn’t hold back as he challenges mainstream narratives and exposes how decades of propaganda and power games have shaped the world today. Whether you’re interested in Middle East conflicts, NATO politics, or Sweden’s shift, this interview reveals how they’re all interconnected.
👉 Don’t miss this deep dive into the forces shaping our world. Like, subscribe, and share to help uncover the truth.
#DeclineOfEmpires #JanOberg #GazaConflict #NATOPolitics #UkraineWar #SwedenNATO #OlofPalme
Visit Jan’s Website:
https://oberg.life
Subscribe on my Substack:
https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics
Listen to all episodes on Apple Podcasts here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/saltcubeanalytics/id1763471017
Listen to all episodes on Spotify here:
https://open.spotify.com/show/6JInEUUDLP77NTazbCY8xE
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
06:35 The coming War with China
09:45 Western dominance is over
19:20 The Middle East under Trump
27:50 Who is Jan Oberg
38:50 NATO’s unprovoked wars
44:05 The information wars
46:05 Banned on Youtube
50:30 Kiev, the fake revolution
57:05 Americas unipolar moment
01:03:40 Living in a narrative
01:07:25 Manufacturing consent
01:11:55 Sweden, NATO, U-boats and Olov Palme
01:23:50 Peace and crisis
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