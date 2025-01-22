The Wests suicidal addiction to War

In this powerful interview, Professor Biljana Vankovska, peace scholar and former presidential candidate, delivers a searing critique of NATO, Western media, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She argues that the "total moral decay" of global politics is evident in the West's silence over the suffering of Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

🔑 Key Highlights:

- Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis: Vankovska describes Gaza as an "open concentration camp" and condemns the ongoing Israeli blockade and Western complicity.

- Western Hypocrisy: Why the West ignores Gaza while condemning Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

- Challenging Media Narratives: How mainstream outlets distort the truth about both Gaza and Ukraine.

- Global Power Shifts: The role of China in offering an alternative to Western-dominated systems.

- Silencing Dissent: Vankovska's experience of being "cancelled" for her anti-NATO views and solidarity with Palestine.

Professor Vankovska concludes with a call for empathy, justice, and a shift away from militaristic solutions in addressing global conflicts, particularly in Gaza.

💡 This is essential viewing for those seeking truth beyond the headlines.

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Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:15 Who is Biljana

12:30 Dangerous times

24:45 How to manufacture wars

29:55 Information wars

48:30 Information war fare

58:20 The coming war with China

01:06:05 Americas life blood is dwindling

01:13:25 Crumbling Western hegemony

01:22:40 Cancelling critical voices



#Gaza #Palestine #BiljanaVankovska #WesternHypocrisy #IsraelPalestineConflict #Geopolitics #NATO #Ukraine #Russia

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