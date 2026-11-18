I spend most of my working life studying how power manages what the rest of us are allowed to believe. Propaganda, framing, the slow shaping of a public mood, the quiet editing of what counts as common knowledge. After enough years at it, I have come to trust one rule above almost any other. The most honest signal a government ever sends is buried in what it spends real money to hide. Lies are cheap, and a state tells them by the thousand at almost no cost to itself. Concealment is a different matter: it takes buildings, staff, budgets, whole decades of sustained effort. When a government is willing to pay that bill, year after year, to keep one set of facts away from you, it is telling you exactly how much those facts would cost it if you ever saw them.

This is the first of two pieces about that reflex, the erasure of a state’s own crimes from the record. I am starting with Britain, because the British case is the clean laboratory version, run slowly on paper, with enough of it finally in the open that we can watch the entire machine work from one end to the other. The second piece brings the same logic up to the present, to Gaza, where the machine now runs at a speed the paper age never had to cope with.

The bonfire

When Britain handed a colony its independence, the last administrative act was often a fire. From 1961 the colonial secretary, Iain Macleod, instructed officers across the empire to go through their files and pull out anything that might embarrass the British government or show its servants in a damaging light, together with anything that could be read as evidence of racial prejudice, religious bias or (war-) crimes of any kind. That sorting rule is worth looking at, because it is the whole story in miniature. The test had nothing to do with military sensitivity. What mattered was reputational harm. They were grading their own history by how badly it would wound them if you ever read it.

The sorting even had its own vocabulary. Files meant to pass to the new government were marked legacy. Files meant for the fire, or for secret shipment home, were marked watch, and the orders went beyond simply removing them. Officials were told that the successor government must never even learn the watch files had existed, and where one was pulled from a run of records a dummy was slipped into the gap so nothing would look missing. The work itself was reserved, by rule, for an officer who was a British subject of European descent. No local clerk was to be trusted with the sight of what was being erased.

The destruction itself was meticulous. Where paper was burned, the ash was to be broken up so that nothing could be reconstructed. Where burning was awkward, the files went into weighted crates and were sunk in deep, current-free water far from the coast, and any crate sent home by sea could be entrusted only to a British ship’s master on a British ship. The methods took local colour. In Belize an intelligence officer destroyed the sensitive files with help from the Royal Navy and several gallons of petrol. In British Guiana, short of men who met the race rule, two secretaries fed a fire in an oil drum on the grounds of Government House until the army agreed to lend a hand. In Aden the burning began in 1966, a full year before the British left, and a committee of three decided what went to the flames. In Malaya the purge was so thorough, five lorry loads driven to the naval base in a single run, that officers elsewhere were later warned against copying it, on the ground that it had been too visible. When a batch was done, the officer responsible posted a signed certificate back to London confirming the deed. The whole programme carried a name that would suit a pension scheme. It was called Operation Legacy.

What the fire was for

It helps to be concrete about what all this was meant to erase, because the phrase colonial records does a quiet violence of its own. The three elderly Kenyans who would one day drag the surviving files into daylight had lived through the detention system Britain ran during the Kenya Emergency. They were beaten and sexually mutilated in the camps. In his witness statement one of them described a world in which, in the years before independence, men were castrated and women raped and children killed. This was not the freelance cruelty of a few bad warders that higher authority failed to notice. The files that survived showed the abuse ran up the chain, that London was kept informed, and that what happened in the camps had been sanctioned by the people administering the colony. That is the material the bonfires were built to keep from you.

The courtroom

None of it would be public now if the British state had been left to its own conscience. It became public because a court forced the issue, and even then only after a long fight. When the Kenyan survivors sued, the Foreign Office did not open its files and account for the past. It resisted for three years, leaning first on the argument that any liability for colonial conduct had passed to the independent Kenyan government in 1963, a claim the High Court rejected. It was in the course of that litigation, more than a decade after the case began, that the department was finally forced to concede what it had denied for two generations, that it had been holding a secret colonial archive at Hanslope Park the whole time. Historians like David Anderson and Caroline Elkins had argued for years that the records had been spirited away and hidden, and the government had been content to let serious scholars look like conspiracy theorists rather than admit the archive existed. When the files surfaced they became a catalogue series at the National Archives, FCO 141, some twenty thousand files from around forty former colonies, and one of the officials who reviewed them concluded the migrated archive had been created deliberately.

The settlement, when it came in 2013, was engineered to limit the damage rather than to reckon with it. The foreign secretary told Parliament the government would pay £19.9 million to more than five thousand claimants and that it sincerely regretted the abuses, while in the same breath denying legal liability and taking care to insist the payment set no precedent for any other former colony. An apology that admits no fault and binds nothing for the next victim is not really an apology. It is a containment operation with a cheque attached.

The lock

Here is the part that unsettles me most, because it is still running. The fire was only the crude instrument. The durable one is written into the law. The Public Records Act promises that records chosen for preservation reach the public within twenty years, a deadline cut from thirty back in 2010. The same section carries the escape hatch in its own text. A department may hold records back if, in its own opinion, they are needed for administrative purposes or ought to be kept for any other special reason, and at its widest the power lets it place a blanket retention over a whole category of files at once, reviewed only once a decade. The law that guarantees you your history contains, in the same clause, the device for keeping entire classes of it sealed.

This is no dead letter. In 2013 the Foreign Office turned out to be holding a further cache it called its special collections, estimated then at some 1.2 million files and running to roughly fifteen miles of shelving, held for years in breach of the Public Records Act. The government’s answer to discovering it was unlawfully withholding this much of the documented past was to make the withholding lawful, and the justice secretary signed a blanket authorisation covering the lot. A group of historians weighed taking the government to court under both the Public Records Act and the Freedom of Information Act. Among the holdings are the colonial files of Hong Kong, locked under a retention order timed to run until 2047.

The direction of the law has run one way, toward the state and away from you. In 2015 the authority to approve all this was moved from the Lord Chancellor to ordinary secretaries of state, and the instrument was renamed accordingly, shifting the sign-off closer to the very departments that hold the records and want them kept. The Lord Chancellor’s older role had at least carried a measure of independent oversight over the whole business. And the oldest trick has never truly been retired. Between 2017 and 2019 the British army’s own headquarters in Kenya destroyed most of its physical files created before 2015, years after the government had stood up in Parliament and expressed its regret for precisely this.

When they can’t burn it, they close the room

Destroying evidence is the blunt way to keep you from seeing it. There is a cleaner way that leaves every page intact and removes the public from the room instead, and Britain built it in the same years it was still hiding colonial files. The principle under attack here is as much about belief as about law. Justice has to be seen to be done, the old maxim runs, or people stop trusting that it was done at all.

In 2011 the Supreme Court held that a court could not run a secret-evidence procedure in an ordinary civil claim for damages, and that if such a power was to exist it was for Parliament to create, and Parliament duly did. The Justice and Security Act passed in April 2013, after a rough ride through both Houses that saw the Lords strip out the worst clauses before the Commons put a version back. It brought closed material procedures into civil litigation for the first time. In plain terms, the government can now defend itself in a case about its own conduct using secret evidence that you and your own lawyer never get to see. In your place the court appoints a security-cleared special advocate, who is allowed to read the secret material and then forbidden from discussing it with you, the client he is meant to defend. One of the barristers who does this work likened it to the plight of Joseph K in Kafka.

The people who know the system best fought it hardest. Fifty of the security-cleared special advocates told Parliament the procedures are “inherently unfair and contrary to the common law tradition.” The Law Society, speaking for the country’s solicitors, warned that the Act damaged open justice and the equality of arms a fair trial depends on. The charity Reprieve said the Bill took a wrecking ball to “fairness and equality before the law.” A recently retired Law Lord called it so radicala departure from open justice that every safeguard going should be built in against its use. None of it changed the outcome, and the Act became law.

Then they pushed into the criminal courts, where the rule of open hearings is oldest. In 2014 prosecutors tried to run an entire terrorism trial in secret, the two defendants kept anonymous, which would have been the first wholly secret criminal trial in modern British history. The Court of Appeal refused the full blackout, holding that criminal trials must be held in public and defendants named, and recording its “grave concern“ at what was being attempted. Even then the heart of the trial ran behind closed doors, with a small group of journalists admitted on terms that forbade them from reporting almost anything they heard, their notebooks held by the court and handed back only at the end.

Why a government bothers

So why go to all this trouble? Why spend fifty years and real public money hiding paper about men who are mostly dead, and rewriting the rules of your own courts into the bargain?

This is where my own trade comes in, and where the behaviour stops looking strange. A state does not rest on force. There are always far more of us than of them, and no amount of coercion holds a population that has genuinely withdrawn its consent. What holds the arrangement together is belief: the ordinary, largely unspoken sense that the thing ruling you is legitimate and broadly decent. That belief is the state’s working capital. The whole apparatus of official information exists to protect it, and part of that apparatus, as Rothbard liked to point out, is a class of court intellectuals whose job is to dress power in the language of necessity and virtue. A documented, specific account of the state’s own crimes, examined somewhere the state does not control, is the one thing that cuts straight through all of it.

Rothbard put the core in a single phrase. What a state fears above all, he wrote, is any fundamental threat to its own power and its own existence. A torture order with a minister’s knowledge attached to it is exactly that kind of threat. It does not stay politely in the past where it happened. It travels forward and dissolves the story the state tells about itself, and it names the men who signed off. That is why the clerk feeding files into the oil drum in 1961 and the minister signing the retention order in 2013 are doing the same job half a century apart. Both are guarding the one asset the state cannot manufacture more of, which is your willingness to go on believing.

Which brings me back to where I started, and to the rule I trust most. The expense is the confession. No government builds bonfires behind its embassies, sinks crates of paper in the deep ocean, keeps a secret archive for fifty years, and then rewrites its own law to keep the courtroom dark, in order to hide material it genuinely believes to be harmless. The effort is proportional to the fear, and the fear is proportional to the truth. When you see the sheer scale of what a state will spend to bury its record, you are reading a receipt for the size of the crime.

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The method didn’t die

The British version worked, to the extent it did, because it was built for a world of paper, where a single copy could be turned to ash and the fact ended along with it. That world is going fast. In the wars of the present the evidence increasingly makes and distributes itself, filmed by the very soldiers committing the crimes and uploaded under their own names before any censor can move, copied to a thousand strangers’ drives within the hour. The state that would once have reached for the matches now finds the confession already everywhere.

That is the subject of the second part. The underlying reflex has not changed at all. The physics around it have, and watching a government try to erase a crime that the whole world has already downloaded tells us something genuinely new about a very old and very stubborn fear.