They Can Sanction YOU Without Trial: Europe's Normalisation of Civil Death with Dr. Alexandra Hofer

🧠 What happens when state power no longer needs courts?



In this wide-ranging conversation, I speak with Dr. Alexandra Hofer, Assistant Professor of Public International Law, about the quiet transformation of power in Europe — and why sanctions, digital infrastructure, and executive authority are beginning to converge in ways that should concern anyone who values due process and free expression.



We start with EU sanctions — not against states, but against individuals. Journalists. Academics. Commentators. What does it mean when financial access can be frozen, travel restricted, and digital life disrupted without a trial?



⚖️ Dr. Hofer describes modern sanctions as something that has been called a “civil death penalty” — imposed administratively, often without meaningful judicial review.



From there, we zoom out:

💳 Financial control and asset freezes

🆔 Digital IDs and conditional access

🌐 Speech, dissent, and “misinformation” frameworks

🏛️ EU executive power vs. democratic accountability

🔥 Double standards in international law (Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Iran)

🧩 Why many international lawyers are experiencing a crisis of faith in the rules-based order



This is not a partisan conversation. It’s a structural one — about how authority now operates, how exceptional measures become normalized, and how quickly legal safeguards can erode once power shifts from courts to councils.



If you care about sovereignty, civil liberties, free expression, or the future of democratic systems in a digitized world, this conversation is for you.



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Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:07 Introduction to Dr. Alexandra Hofer

06:05 Understanding State Power and Sanctions

10:20 The Evolution of EU Sanction Policies

14:12 Consequences of Sanctions on Individual Rights

18:00 The Future of State Power and Totalitarianism

22:01 Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies

26:18 Censorship and Information Control

30:07 Trump's Influence on International Relations

34:04 Conclusion and Reflections on Global Power Dynamics

35:02 Economic Policies and Their Consequences

38:21 The Shift from State Power to Corporate Power

41:46 The Role of Data and Surveillance in Society

43:34 The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict and Statehood

48:40 International Law: Hypocrisy and Double Standards

55:47 The Crisis of Faith in International Law

60:58 The Future of the Dollar and Global Power Dynamics



🧠 Long-form interviews, media analysis, and power structures — beyond headlines.

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