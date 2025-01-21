Tiktok Ban was Israeli Scam

In this episode, we dive deep into the covert battle against TikTok and how Israel allegedly attempted to silence the platform for amplifying pro-Palestinian voices. From the role of the Anti-Defamation League to political pressure in Congress, we uncover the intricate web of influence aimed at controlling the digital narrative.



We also discuss Donald Trump’s surprising move to reverse the TikTok ban and his reposting of a fiery critique by economist Jeffrey Sachs, who called out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s influence on U.S. foreign policy.



Join us as we explore how social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) have become battlegrounds for truth, censorship, and free speech.



🔗 **What You’ll Learn:**

- The political motivations behind the TikTok ban

- Jeffrey Sachs's explosive critique of Netanyahu

- The fight for digital freedom and narrative control



📣 **Support Independent Journalism:**

https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



📢 Don’t forget to **LIKE**, **COMMENT**, and **SUBSCRIBE** for more in-depth analysis and critical takes on global issues!



#TikTok #Israel #Censorship #DonaldTrump #FreeSpeech #ProPalestine #DigitalFreedom

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!



You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.