Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Kojo
3h

He, along with the rest of the imperial oligarchy, have mastered the art of puppeting the masses in this new "social media" world, which is set up to maximize customized manipulation, and choreographed waves of noise, with just about zero substance, and no continous threads. If this is the structure of media in the current day society, then no suprise the society is completely corroded, rotting and on the verge of collapse.

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