Trump and Kushner cleaning out Gaza; The Ceasefire Betrayal

In this video, we take a deep dive into Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan. Why is this idea sparking outrage? What are the political, legal, and humanitarian implications?



We break down the core issues:

Regional instability and the rejection by Egypt and Jordan

The violation of Palestinian rights and international law

Why this plan ignores the root causes of the Gaza crisis

Join us as we expose the flaws in Trump’s plan and discuss what a real solution for peace in the Middle East might look like. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more insightful political analysis.



Links:

Join me on Substack:

https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



Biased Chat GPT

https://youtu.be/52aKHRKouzE



Leaked Plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290



Interview with US Ambassador Chas Freeman on the Gaza Ceasefirehttps://youtu.be/5VN8IAbWVMA



Other interviews with US Ambassador Chas Freemanhttps://youtu.be/8L12kTBd1Q4

https://youtu.be/SHwyquMunWM

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