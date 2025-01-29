Trump and Kushner cleaning out Gaza; The Ceasefire Betrayal

In this video, we take a deep dive into Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan. Why is this idea sparking outrage? What are the political, legal, and humanitarian implications?
We break down the core issues:
Regional instability and the rejection by Egypt and Jordan
The violation of Palestinian rights and international law
Why this plan ignores the root causes of the Gaza crisis
Join us as we expose the flaws in Trump’s plan and discuss what a real solution for peace in the Middle East might look like. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more insightful political analysis.
Links:
Join me on Substack:
https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics
Biased Chat GPT
https://youtu.be/52aKHRKouzE
Leaked Plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza
https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290
Interview with US Ambassador Chas Freeman on the Gaza Ceasefirehttps://youtu.be/5VN8IAbWVMA
Other interviews with US Ambassador Chas Freemanhttps://youtu.be/8L12kTBd1Q4
https://youtu.be/SHwyquMunWM
Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!
You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.