Trump and Netanyahu Orchestrated the Iran War—And It’s Just Beginning - with Larry Wilkerson

Colonel Larry Wilkerson: “This Wasn’t Preemption. This Was an Execution.”

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a surprise military strike on Iran. The world was told it was preemptive. But what if it wasn’t? What if the war was staged—planned years ago, executed through deception, and green-lit by the very powers claiming restraint?



In this explosive interview, Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell, joins us as the bombs fell—to break down the intelligence, the media complicity, and the chilling historical playbook being followed to the letter.



We discuss:

Why this was never about nukes

The months-long US-Israeli disinformation campaign

How Netanyahu pretended to vacation to bait Iran’s top brass

Why false flags like the USS Liberty and Gulf of Tonkin still matter

The chilling relevance of Brookings’ Which Path to Persia

And why Wilkerson fears we’re watching Iraq 2.0—but nuclear

“He helped prepare the case for war in Iraq—and he watched it unravel. And now, he’s here again. Watching the same machinery spin up.”



👁‍🗨 Watch this if you want to know what the mainstream media won’t tell you.





🔗 Sources mentioned in this interview:

My substack: https://karat.substack.com/Substack article

Iran attack: https://karat.substack.com/p/countdown-to-war-with-iran-the-wests

Substack article Qatar Gate: https://karat.substack.com/p/qatar-gate-and-the-bibi-leaks

Substack article How Trump deceived Iran: https://karat.substack.com/p/how-trump-and-netanyahu-deceived



Nord Stream: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0



Ilan Pappe: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw

Ivan Katchanovski, Maidan 2014: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4

Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/OQ2v_Z5L8I4



📌 Timestamps0:00 Intro03:20 Coup d’etat and civil war in the US

08:20 The great deception

16:00 The role of Mossad, MI6 and CIA

19:15 Why now?

25:30 Hitlers brown shirts

28:20 Silencing critical voices

35:20 Blackmail and deception

41:20 How to get everyone in line - with a new war

46:00 America’s historical amnesia



#LarryWilkerson #IranStrike #FalseFlag #IsraelDeception #MiddleEastWar #USS_Liberty #WhichPathToPersia #Geopolitics #TrumpNetanyahu #ColonelWilkersonInterview

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