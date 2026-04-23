Trump Posted Himself as Jesus on Easter — so the Anointed One Finally Believed His Own Story

It explains, drawing on Haidt’s moral foundations research and Lakoff’s work on political framing, why sacred framing is so resistant to challenge. The argument goes like this: once a political leader has been successfully wrapped in prophetic language — assigned, appointed, anointed — the normal logic of accountability stops working. Disconfirming evidence doesn’t weaken the frame. It gets absorbed by it. Trump’s impiety? Irrelevant — God uses flawed vessels. The Cyrus king doctrine exists precisely to immunize the coalition against counter-evidence. Every failure becomes a test. Every scandal becomes persecution. The frame is self-sealing.

What the video doesn’t address — because nobody predicted it — is what happens when a competing sacred authority enters the field and issues a counter-pronouncement in the same register.

On Palm Sunday, Pope Leo XIV stood before the faithful and quoted Isaiah. “Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen,” Leo said. “Your hands are full of blood.” He was not making a constitutional argument. He was not citing the laws of war. He was doing what the Hegseth operation had been doing for months — speaking in prophetic register, claiming scriptural authority, addressing the question of divine favor directly. But he was pointing it the other way. Jesus, Leo said, “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war but rejects them.” He called the American posture in Iran a “delusion of omnipotence.” He demanded that those “who have the power to unleash wars choose peace.”

This is the development the video’s analytical framework didn’t anticipate, and it is genuinely significant. Pete Hegseth and Paula White and the NAR apostles have constructed an elaborate sacred architecture around this administration. But architecturally, they are operating in a tradition that has a visible hierarchy — and at the top of that hierarchy, for 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, including a substantial share of the U.S. military’s own ranks, sits an American-born pope who has now directly contradicted their claim to divine sanction. Leo is not arguing against sacred framing. He is out-framing them on their own terrain, with better institutional credentials than anyone in the room.

Trump’s response was to call the Pope “weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy” — which is roughly the theological equivalent of arguing with a stop sign. Then, on Easter Sunday itself, he posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ on Truth Social.

The reaction inside his own coalition was the most interesting data point in weeks. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose fealty to Trump has been one of the constants of this administration, wrote publicly: “he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus.” A conservative Christian commentator with impeccable MAGA credentials called it “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy” and demanded he ask forgiveness from God. Even for people who had accepted the Cyrus king framing — the secular vessel of divine will — there was apparently a line. The vessel claiming to be the divine source itself was too much.

This is where the evolutionary psychology the video discusses becomes genuinely illuminating. The Sanctity foundation, Haidt’s research shows, is a sword with two edges. It can elevate. It can also trigger the disgust response — and disgust, in Haidt’s framework, is one of the most powerful and rapid moral reactions the human brain produces. It bypasses deliberation. It doesn’t need an argument. You see the Trump-as-Jesus image and something in you simply recoils, regardless of your politics. That recoil, appearing inside Trump’s own evangelical base, is the first visible crack in a frame that the video correctly identifies as almost impossibly durable.

Almost.

The Cyrus king doctrine worked as long as the king stayed in his lane. Cyrus was useful to the prophets precisely because he didn’t claim to be the messiah. He was the instrument, not the source. The entire theological elegance of the framework rested on that distinction — it allowed evangelical leaders to support an irreligious man by saying, essentially, God works through imperfect vessels. The moment the vessel started insisting it was the divine source itself, that framework collapsed from the inside, and from the place nobody was watching: the conservative Christian right, not the secular left.

None of this means the sacred framing project is over. The National Mall rededication event is still scheduled for next month. The Pentagon prayer services continue. The inspector general investigation into the Armageddon briefings has produced no public findings. Hegseth continues to hold press conferences in which he describes the war’s progress in the language of providential victory. The machinery is intact.

But the Easter weekend produced something the video’s analytical framework said was extremely rare: a crack in a self-sealing frame, opened not by evidence or argument but by the frame’s own internal logic overextending itself. The president reached for the one identity that even his most devoted theological supporters had reserved for someone else.

That moment is worth watching carefully. Not because it ends anything, but because of what it reveals about where the overreach is.

Watch the video. Then come back and ask the question it doesn’t quite answer: when a sacred frame finally breaks, what breaks it — and whether the crack we saw on Easter Sunday was the beginning of something, or just the sound of a man who has never understood the difference between being anointed and being God.