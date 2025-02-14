Trump’s and Kushner’s Takeover Plan for Gaza; The Disturbing Reality with Mouin Rabbani

🔴 Trump’s Gaza Takeover? Mouin Rabbani Exposes the Dark Truth



Donald Trump just dropped a bombshell: he wants the U.S. to "take over" Gaza, clear it out, and maybe even relocate the entire population. Sounds like a dystopian real estate project, right? That’s because it is.



In this explosive interview, Mouin Rabbani, one of the sharpest analysts on Middle East affairs, breaks down:🔹 Trump & Kushner’s real estate-driven view of Gaza🔹 The dangerous push for mass displacement🔹 Why this moment signals a new and terrifying phase🔹 What’s REALLY behind the U.S.-Israel strategy



👉 Watch this conversation and get the facts the mainstream won’t tell you.



📌 Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

07:10 Who is Mouin Rabbani

09:50 Dissenting voices

12:05 Palestinian voices

19:25 Media and information war

28:45 Anti-semitism as shield for war crimes

37:45 Manufactured suffering for political gain

42:50 Whats hidden behind the ceasefire

56:45 Arab complicity

59:40 Mortal threat for Jordan and Egypt



🔗 Watch my interview with Professor Asad Abdul Rahman here:https://youtu.be/AzI2qbo8wD4



Subscribe on my Substack:

https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



Link to article about the leaked documents:

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290



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#Trump #Gaza #MouinRabbani #Israel #Palestine #MiddleEast #Politics #BreakingNews

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