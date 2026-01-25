Thomas Karat’s Substack

Trump's Art of the Deal, or Art of the U-Turn?

Thomas Karat
Jan 25, 2026

🎯 Trump threatened 8 European countries with tariffs over Greenland. Five days later? Gone. This isn't news—it's a pattern you can predict.

In this video, I break down Trump's decade-long playbook: the three-step reversal dance he's been running since 2018. Once you see it, you can call the next move before it happens.

I've documented every reversal from the past decade—every contradiction, every pivot, timestamps and receipts. The complete pattern breakdown is on my Substack:

This isn't about convincing you. It's about giving you the tools to call it before it happens.

