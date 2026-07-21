Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
4dEdited

The thing is that, regardless of the letter of the law, the rich and powerful people in that country have long been immune to any accountability for it. They could do anything and they would never ever pay the price that a normal person would. And if they did symbolically, they would buy a pardon anyway, Matt Taibbi did a great job of describing this phenomenon in his 2014 book "The Divide: American Injustice in the Age of the Wealth Gap". It's well worth reading.

Elsewhere, and also relevantly, Taibbi also has noted that when you see any of the powerful in that country actually facing any charges for anything, its a sign of factional battles among the oligarchy - in other words one group is using the law as a tool to take out the other - not actual principles. Taibbi also likened this tactical application of the law among the oligarchy to another place he had seen it up front while working there as a correcspondent: post-soviet Russia.

It's with great irony then that the country has slumping to the level of blatant corruption and oligarchy as post-soviet Russia.....while spending huge amounts of money to topple and split up an what it calls an "autocractic" Russia.

Last but not least, it should not be a surprise that the country has sunk to this: the great weakness of the country has long been its complete surrender to worshipping money and deifying those who have it. When money is the only compass in a society, well guess what happens?

There is no point blaming all this on the orange one. The people are to blame. When you see rats leave the sewers and start walking boldly down the middle of the street, it ain't because the rats have changed - it's because the place has been dirty and uncleaned for a very long time and everywhere is now a sewer.

It's entirely up to the people in the country to get their act together. There is no one leader who will magically step forward and save them. They all each have to do the work in their own hearts and minds and souls.

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
4d

Greed & corruption: the rot of the human soul.

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