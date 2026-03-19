At a Pentagon podium on March 13, 2026, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did something that governments are not supposed to do openly: he told journalists how to rewrite their headlines. “For example, a banner or a headline: ‘Mideast War Intensifies,’” he said, having listed coverage he found deficient. His alternative: “Iran Increasingly Desperate.” The assembled reporters — many of them pre-selected from conservative outlets following his revocation of credentials from dozens of mainstream correspondents — took notes. What Hegseth described as the output of a “patriotic press” is, in the language of George Lakoff’s work on political framing, something more precise: a frame, loaded with a conclusion. Accept “patriotic” as the standard for journalism, and all further argument becomes superfluous. The journalist who reports civilian casualties is, by definition, unpatriotic. The frame does the work so that evidence doesn’t have to. The term patriotism is of course, the American equivalent of Nationalism.

The following day, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr — a Project 2025 co-author whom Trump appointed specifically for this function — posted his own warning: broadcasters running “hoaxes and news distortions” should “correct course before their license renewals come up.” Trump endorsed this on Truth Social, calling networks “Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic.” Within 24 hours, the Committee to Protect Journalists had documented the pressure campaign as part of a pattern that began in the administration’s first week — a pattern involving the Associated Press removed from the White House briefing room, CBS subjected to a $16 million lawsuit settlement, the New York Times and Wall Street Journal named by the president as enemies carrying Iran’s propaganda, and the BBC facing a $10 billion defamation suit over a documentary that caused its director-general and head of news to resign. The BBC filing in the Florida court warns that the litigation will have a “chilling effect” on robust reporting on public figures. That is not an unintended consequence. It is the point.

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Here is what the analysis of this campaign consistently misses: the mechanism does not require enforcement. Carr’s licensing threats are, as FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez noted, legally unenforceable in any near-term sense — broadcast licenses don’t come up for renewal until 2028, and revocation would trigger years of First Amendment litigation. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression called the threats “authoritarian” and legally hollow. What Robert Cialdini’s research on social influence identifies as the compliance dynamic at work here is social proof: when ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s show after Carr raised licensing concerns, when CBS settled, when a BBC executive resigned the day after receiving Trump’s legal letter, each act of institutional capitulation sent a signal to every other institution about the cost of resistance. You do not need to revoke a single license if corporations internalize compliance as the rational response to structural threat. The chill, once achieved, is self-sustaining.

Presidential Memorandum NSPM-7

Alongside the FCC campaign operates a harder instrument: NSPM-7, the National Security Presidential Memorandum signed on September 25, 2025, titled “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” On its face, it targets political violence. In its text, it designates ideological positions — “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity,” “extremism on migration, race, and gender,” opposition to what it defines as “traditional American views on family, religion, and morality” — as having animated the violence it seeks to counter. Legal analysts at Arnold & Porterdocumented how NSPM-7 deploys post-September 11 counterterrorism powers — FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces, Treasury financial surveillance, IRS tax-exempt status reviews — against a category of organisations defined largely by their beliefs. The Brennan Center for Justice found the memo’s sweep broad enough to encompass “labor organizers, socialists, many libertarians, those who criticize Christianity, pro-immigration groups” and virtually anyone the administration decides is insufficiently American. The NYCLU was blunter: NSPM-7 could make “First Amendment protected speech the basis for beginning law enforcement investigations.”

The purpose of pairing these instruments is structural. Carr reaches the corporations that own newsrooms through regulatory leverage. NSPM-7 reaches the civil society ecosystem — the donors, nonprofits, advocacy organisations, and press freedom groups — that sustains independent journalism and challenges official narratives. Jonathan Haidt’s research on moral psychology offers a further dimension: NSPM-7’s ideological targeting is not arbitrary. By framing its targets as threats to authority, loyalty, and sanctity — the moral foundations that trigger the strongest intuitive responses in conservative audiences — the memorandum builds a constituency for enforcement before a single legal action is taken. Moral intuitions, Haidt demonstrates, precede and shape rational argument. The state that controls the moral frame controls the political conditions under which its actions will be judged.

Here is the part of this story that rarely appears in American commentary on Trump’s press wars: the formal institutional development of information control as a military and security doctrine has been underway in Western institutions for years, and it has nothing to do with Trump.

NATO’s Cognitive Warfare Program

NATO’s Allied Command Transformation has been building what it formally designates the Cognitive Warfare Exploratory Concept since 2020. The concept originated in a study commissioned through ACT’s Innovation Hub in Norfolk, Virginia, which concluded that the human brain constitutes NATO’s “sixth domain of operations” — alongside land, sea, air, space, and cyber. A peer-reviewed analysis published in Frontiers in Big Data in November 2024 confirmed that the final doctrine was due to be integrated into official NATO doctrine by late 2024. The NATO Chief Scientist’s 2025 Cognitive Warfare Report formalised this further, describing contemporary conflict as “behaviour-centric” and identifying the cognitive domain as the decisive terrain.

The doctrine is presented as defensive: NATO protects member-state populations from adversary cognitive manipulation, primarily from Russia and China. The problem, raised in a formal European Parliament question in 2022, is structural and unresolved: the tools for “protecting” a population’s cognition are identical to the tools for manipulating it. NATO’s own published framework describes cognitive warfare’s purpose as “activities conducted in synchronization with other Instruments of Power, to affect attitudes and behaviour by influencing, protecting, or disrupting individual and group cognition.” The 2024 NATO Communicators Conference — attended by over 450 participants from 33 nations including behavioural experts, data scientists, and psychological operations officers — addressed explicitly “the challenges posed by adversaries’ cognitive attacks on NATO and its national audiences.” That phrase is not incidental: national audiences are member states’ own civilian populations. The Alliance’s cognitive security framework formally encompasses shaping what those populations believe. As the ACT’s Applied Cognitive Effects programme states plainly, cognitive warfare “is about more than defence; it is about building the conditions for cognitive superiority across the Alliance.”

Cognitive superiority over whom is a question the doctrine leaves to political leadership.

European Council Resolution CFSP 2025/966

The European Union has been constructing parallel architecture. On May 20, 2025, the EU Council adopted Council Decision CFSP 2025/966, the seventeenth package of measures against Russian destabilising activities. Its stated objectives were uncontroversial: sanctions against Russian hybrid operations including infrastructure sabotage, cyberattacks, and information manipulation. The decision also granted the Council new powers to suspend the broadcasting licences of Russian state media outlets within EU territory — a direct structural parallel, from the opposite political direction, to Brendan Carr’s FCC threats.

Among those added to the sanctions list across successive Council decisions — now totalling approximately 59 individuals — are cases that illuminate how far the framework has already travelled from its stated purpose. Thomas Röper, who writes the blog Anti-Spiegel, and Alina Lipp, who operates the YouTube channel Neues aus Russland, were among the first EU citizens sanctioned — asset-frozen and travel-banned without judicial review — for content the Council determined was aligned with Russian state interests. Jacques Baud, a former Swiss Army colonel and senior NATO strategic analyst, was added in December 2025 under CFSP 2025/2572; no criminal charges were filed, no judicial process initiated, no evidence publicly tested. As the economist Costas Lapavitsas observed in Brave New Europe, Baud’s punishment was “administrative, political, and immediate” — the EU having quietly discarded the standard it once set in the Kadi case, which held that individuals could not be subjected to asset freezes without access to evidence and an independent court. The most revealing case on the list is Nathalie Yamb, a Swiss-Cameroonian activist sanctioned in June 2025. Yamb’s politics have nothing to do with Russia. She is a pan-African critic of French neocolonialism — of Françafrique, the CFA franc, and the continued presence of French military forces on African soil. The EU’s published justification invokes alleged ties to Wagner and pro-Russian influence operations in Africa; Yamb rejects this framing, arguing she has never organised around Russia but around African sovereignty. France had already imposed a separate entry ban on her in 2022, citing her “deep hatred” of the country. The EU framework then provided a supranational instrument to extend and formalise what a single member state had already attempted unilaterally. Her Swiss bank accounts were frozen. She was left unable to travel freely, attend family events, or conduct ordinary economic life — without a charge, a hearing, or a verdict. All of this was done in the name of countering Russian destabilisation. The legal basis — Article 29 of the Treaty on European Union, combined with the broad criteria of the parent Decision 2024/2643— allows listing of anyone “responsible for, supporting, or involved in” actions that “undermine or threaten democracy, the rule of law, stability or security in the Union.” The Yamb case demonstrates that this standard, in practice, reaches critics of French foreign policy. Absent transparent evidentiary requirements and judicial oversight, legal scholars including Nico Krisch have noted the criteria can reach any dissident voice that institutional authorities choose to classify as harmful. The Yamb case makes the point without any need for inference.

This is not a hypothetical concern. Researchers publishing in Media and Communication in 2025 documented how the European External Action Service’s FIMI framework — Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference — was deliberately constructed to be “versatile enough to be applied to any narrative perceived as harmful.” The shift from content-based to behaviour-based classification is where the mechanism operates: under FIMI, what matters is not whether something is false but whether its spread is “manipulative,” a determination made by the EEAS itself. As the EEAS acknowledges, FIMI describes “a mostly non-illegal pattern of behaviour.” This is the EU’s information control framework: designed to reach speech that is legal, speech that cannot be prosecuted, speech that can nevertheless be sanctioned through the machinery of foreign policy law. Lakoff’s insight about frames applies here with full force: once “manipulation” replaces “expression” as the governing concept, the analytical work is done before any specific case is examined.

Trump and the EU’s foreign policy establishment are adversaries. They disagree on trade, on Ukraine, on NATO, on climate, on virtually every substantive question of international order. The convergence documented here is not coordination. It is something structurally more alarming: the independent arrival, by governments of opposed ideological orientations, at the same conclusion about information.

How it all fits together

That conclusion holds that the information environment is a domain of security. Narratives that challenge governmental legitimacy or policy are, within that framework, security threats. Institutions with authority over security may therefore claim authority over information. The specific instruments differ — FCC licensing leverage, NSPM-7 terrorism designations, NATO cognitive warfare doctrine, EU CFSP sanctions — but the underlying logic is uniform, and it exploits the same moral foundations in each case: loyalty (national security, cognitive defence), authority (institutional legitimacy, legal frameworks), purity (information integrity, freedom from contamination by disinformation). Haidt’s research shows that these appeals reach audiences before rational analysis does. The state that masters this vocabulary can construct a constituency for its own information control apparatus from the same democratic populations it is constraining.

In its 2025 World Press Freedom Index, Reporters Without Borders placed the United States 57th globally — its lowest ranking in history — classifying the environment for American journalism as “problematic.” The CPJ’s report on the administration’s first 100 days documented a pattern of executive actions creating a chilling effect with “the potential to curtail media freedoms.” More journalists and media workers were killed in 2025 than in any year since CPJ began collecting data three decades ago. These numbers were compiled before a Secretary of War told journalists what frames to put on headlines, and before an FCC chairman threatened to revoke licences over wartime coverage.

The precedent that is being set across these convergent instruments is concrete and specific. A US regulatory body has asserted that broadcasting licences are contingent on coverage the government considers in the “public interest” — a standard its chairman explicitly declined to define. A US national security memorandum has established that ideological positions constitute national security threats, bringing the financial and investigative machinery of counterterrorism to bear against advocacy organisations. A Western military alliance has formalised a doctrine in which civilian cognition is a domain of military operations, with member-state national audiences explicitly identified as a terrain to be shaped. An EU institution has sanctioned its own citizens for journalism using legal criteria broad enough to designate any inconvenient narrative as foreign interference.

None of these developments require their initiators to remain in power. Each produces institutions, doctrines, and legal precedents that will be inherited by every administration that follows. States do not surrender instruments of information control once those instruments are normalised. The question that press freedom organisations, civil liberties groups, and independent journalists must now confront is not whether this machinery exists — it does, and has been documented — but whether it can be bounded before the conditions that currently make its use controversial are themselves dissolved.

Sources

This article is based on extensive open‑source research, including reports, investigations, policy papers, corporate documents, and legal or NGO.

For readability, the full source list is not listed here in full. If you want to review the complete bibliography, including direct links, outlet names and publication dates, you can request it by sending me a private message on Substack. I will share the full source list and additional background material on request.