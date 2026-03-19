Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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While new words might formalize this, I wonder how long this has been brewing in the minds of our Western democratic leaders and pillar institution complicity with that concept of our minds being property to protect despite our own expectations of privacy or freedom of thought.

The notion of secret seems to be conflicting with the notion of democracy and defense (protection) of our minds from all sources of such warfare. How much agency is left for the plebes targeted by attacks from "enemies" and also by secret national defense programs for our "protection".

This might have been called cognitive warfare on the NATO website, but I don't think this started with the leaky internet, workaround to previous public opinion shaping tools, or media democratic pillar we expect to be informative. This protection of our stupid-assumed minds idea might not have been only about fighting internet-distributed/dispersed multiplications of sources. There was Gutenberg already. And books have a perennity beyond streamed radio and TV that could not monitor how we, the plebeians, were receiving information. Such an increasing proportion of our collective attention daily budgets over the past many decades, time not spent in autonomous curiosity, information, or human expression transmission search through books on non-gated library shelves, might have been something considered menacing long ago.

movies.... etc..

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