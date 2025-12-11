Trump’s National Security Strategy 2025: A Blueprint for Global Control?

What happens when a superpower writes a national security strategy that sounds less like policy and more like a blueprint for running the world?



In this video, I break down the 2025 U.S. National Security Strategy — the tone, the psychology, the imperial reflexes hidden in plain sight — and why Europe, Asia, and the entire international system should be paying close attention.



🇺🇸 We look at how the document:

Talks at the world rather than to it

Uses the word “want” 47 times,

Revives the Monroe Doctrine as the “Trump Corollary”

Frames Europe as pliable, frightened, and financially useful

Pulls the entire planet into a U.S.–China confrontation

Treats sovereignty as optional for others and automatic for itself



🇪🇺 And we examine why Europe should be alarmed:From Germany’s economic dilemma to NATO’s escalating demands, the document positions Europe not as a partner but as a resource — strategically, financially, and psychologically.



🌍 The global risk?If this becomes normal, every major power will start writing strategies like this. And that’s how international law collapses into a free-for-all of competing empires.



If you want the deeper dive — the linguistic fingerprints, the psychological seams, the reactions from European governments and far-right parties — you’ll find the full written analysis on my Substack. It’s worth your time.



🔗 Read the full investigation:https://karat.substack.com



🔔 Subscribe for more critical geopolitical analysis, investigative interviews, and breakdowns the mainstream won’t touch.

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