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Kojo
Oct 6

It is extremely dangerous to run everything written these days into a "Trump" story.

The fact is that the GOP has been at this for a looooong time, for two decades at least, if not longer, working structurally to disenfranchise voters, by claiming, often falsely, that they are not valid voters:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interstate_Voter_Registration_Crosscheck_Program

This was also subject even of a documentary film and a major writeup by Greg Palast a decade ago.

It was largely ignored by the Dems the entire time. And yet you'd think that the Dems would want these voters on the rolls. Which should not be a surprise: the Dems even rigged their own primaries to ensure that voters did nto have a choice. THAT was the actually story behind the so-called "Russiagate"!

The political and economic elite in the country do not want even the semblance of democracy. They dont want ordinary people to have any say politically and they dont want them to have any economic autonomy either. And that is the real story - the entire political and economic "leadership" of the country doesnt want democracy. Not "Trump, Trump, Trump".

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