Trump has decided that some citizens’ votes are worth more than others, and last Friday the Supreme Court handed him a tool to act on it. It runs the names of everyone registered to vote against the government’s files and spits out the ones it doubts belong. It doubts a lot of real citizens. That is not the flaw in the plan. That is the plan.

Since May 2025, the Solicitor General told the Supreme Court, the government has run more than 65 million registered voters through a federal citizenship database and flagged 28,635 of them as potential noncitizens. John Sauer put that number in his brief as evidence the system works. Read it the other way and it is an admission. Sixty-five million Americans were treated as suspects so the government could produce a list of 28,635 names, a rate of 0.044 percent, and it has never published an error rate for a single one of them.

Missouri published one by accident. When the state ran its rolls and sent the results to county clerks, St. Louis County examined its share and found that 35 percent of the people marked as noncitizens were naturalized citizens, citizens on the day they voted, many of them registered at their own naturalization ceremonies. In Boone County more than half of the flagged voters were Americans. Seventy county clerks of both parties wrote to the legislature to warn that the lists kept naming people they knew to be citizens.

For a year this has been litigated as a story about a faulty instrument. I think that framing lets the government off. The instrument is doing its job. The false accusations are its product, and the year of headlines about “errors” has obscured what the errors accomplish.

A problem the size of a rounding error

Consider what the tool claims to hunt. The most careful count we have, the Brennan Center’s study of the 2016 election, examined 23.5 million votes across 42 jurisdictions chosen because they held the country’s largest noncitizen populations. It found about 30 suspected cases, 0.0001 percent of the vote. That is the crisis. Against a phantom, the administration built a dragnet that scanned 65 million people, and in the states that later checked its work the results were the same everywhere. Texas ran its full roll of 18 million and flagged 2,724; one in five of those were quietly reinstated as citizens.

A system that catches almost no fraud while manufacturing tens of thousands of false accusations is not failing at the task in the press release. It is succeeding at a different one.

What a flag actually does to a person

The naturalized citizen on the receiving end took an oath, registered, and voted. Then a letter arrives telling her the state doubts she is American and that she must document her citizenship again to keep her place on the rolls. Nothing has been purged. Her registration survives. What has changed is that she now knows her vote is provisional and her name sits in a federal file marked for suspicion. A share of the people who get that letter will decide the safe move is to stay home in November, and no one will ever count them, because a citizen frightened out of voting leaves no purged record to sue over.

This is why the Court’s reassurance misses the mechanism. The majority leaned on a provision of the National Voter Registration Act that bars states from systematically removing voters in the 90 days before an election, and conceded this “limits the potential impact” of its own order. It limits the purging. It does nothing to the letters and the demands to reverify. You do not have to strike a naturalized voter from the rolls if you can make enough of them afraid to appear. Suppression that works through the mailbox leaves the courts nothing to enjoin.

Why a president would want this

Ask who gains. The burden of this tool does not fall randomly. It falls on the recently naturalized, because no federal dataset feeding SAVE reliably holds the newest citizens, whose naturalization can lag the records by months. These are the same voters the President built a campaign on maligning, the immigrants he has spent a decade casting as the source of a fraud his own government’s numbers cannot locate. A politician who tells the country that immigrants are stealing elections has an obvious use for a program that treats immigrant-born citizens as presumptively illegitimate at the ballot box. The tool converts the slogan into administration.

SAVE is one part of a larger rebuild of the machinery of voting, and the parts fit. In March 2025 the President signed an executive order imposing a proof-of-citizenship requirement to register for federal elections, a demand that lands hardest on the roughly half of American citizens who hold no passport. A year later he signed a second order telling the Postal Service to deliver mail ballots only to voters on a federally approved list. Each measure is sold as integrity. Each one narrows the channel through which an ordinary citizen reaches a ballot, and each one moves the decision about who counts as a voter closer to a federal database.

There is a quieter prize. This administration wants the state voter rolls in federal hands. It sued 30 states for their full registration files and lost 25 of those cases. SAVE is how it gets the data anyway: every state that runs its roll through the system for a “voluntary” check hands the roll to Washington. The same March order that pointed the Postal Service at mail ballots also empowered agencies to withhold federal funds from states that do not comply, and directed Homeland Security to compile lists of every adult citizen in each state. The citizenship pretext is the one rationale that lets a benefits-verification file built in 1986 to check whether immigrants qualified for public assistance be repointed at the entire electorate, rebuilt to hold the records of natural-born citizens and to run mass searches against Social Security numbers. The fraud story is the legal key. The federal population file is what the key opens.

The man who will not rule out a third term

None of this reads the same if you take the President at his word about how he regards the limits on his power. He has said he would love a third term, and when a reporter asked whether he was ruling it out, he answered, “Am I not ruling it out? I mean you’ll have to tell me.” Steve Bannon says there is a plan. The 22nd Amendment says in plain language that no one is elected president more than twice. To be fair, the President has at other times said this will be his last term, and much of the third-term talk could be read as trolling and self-flattery rather than a filed legal strategy.

But the trolling is the tell. A president who keeps the third term alive as an open question, who answers “am I not ruling it out?” when asked whether he accepts the clearest limit the Constitution places on him, is showing how he weighs the rules that hand power to voters rather than to him. The disposition that treats his own term limit as negotiable is the disposition now trained on the voter file.

The same hand on the press

You can watch that disposition working on the other institution meant to check an elected ruler. His FCC chair, Brendan Carr, called for an early review of the broadcast licenses of a network the President wanted punished, a step the agency had never taken before. This month the White House barred reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from its grounds. Media owners had already paid the President $117 million in settlements during 2025 to make his lawsuits go away. The logic is the logic of SAVE. You do not need to jail an editor if the threat of a ruined license teaches the newsroom to be careful, the same way you do not need to purge a voter if the threat of a citizenship letter teaches her to stay home. Fear does the work that an order could not survive in court.

We were told how this ends

The false-positive rate did not surprise anyone who built this, because the country has run the experiment before. In 2000 Florida paid a private firm to scrub its rolls of felons and, on the state’s own instruction, loosened the matching so the list would “capture more names that possibly aren’t matches.” Thousands of eligible voters were wrongly removed in a state decided by 537 votes. A decade later Kris Kobach’s Crosscheck matched voters across states on little more than a name and a birthdate; one Iowa review found it wrong 99 percent of the time, and it fell hardest on the Black, Latino, and Asian voters whose surnames recur. Every architect was warned that crude matching floods the list with real citizens and floods it unevenly. Each one shipped the tool anyway. When the same error is chosen a third time, at national scale, with the naturalized in the crosshairs, it stops being an error and becomes a specification.

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The ruling, read against the press releases

The Court did not decide that any of this is lawful. It stayed, six votes to three, a June order by Judge Sparkle Sooknanan while the case is appealed, permitting the tool for “individualized” checks in the meantime, and its three liberal members dissented. The Courts opinion is the document to hold beside the government’s talking points. It found that the administration had “haphazardly combined and repurposed” the private information of millions of Americans, including data it knew to be unreliable, that it had “knowingly trampled” on the privacy rights of American citizens, and that its defense of the tool bordered “on the absurd.” The Solicitor General called the ruling “indefensible.” In dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that disenfranchising even a few lawful voters outweighs the “nonexistent harm” of stopping the government from doing something it likely has no power to do.

Six weeks before a midterm, the machine is running again. It will not find many noncitizens, because there are almost none to find. It will send thousands of naturalized Americans a letter questioning whether they belong in the country that already swore them in, and it will gather their rolls, and eventually everyone else’s, into one federal system. Both of those were the assignment. A government that cannot locate the fraud it claims to fear, run by a man who will not say the word “no” about a third term, has found a use for a tool that makes citizens doubt their own standing. The vote it is really testing this November is whether the people it is aimed at still believe the men operating it about what it is for.