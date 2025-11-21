Tucker Carlson, 9/11, and the Media Cover-Up — Piers Robinson Explains What’s Really Going On!

You have been lied to! Thanks to Tucker Carlson 9/11 is back in the news.

Join us for a uncompromising interview with Dr. Piers Robinson — an academic whose work sits at the intersection of media studies, propaganda research and the enduring legacy of 9/11. Over the next hour we dig deep into how mainstream media framed 9/11, how state and corporate actors shaped the information environment, and why many questions remain unasked.



📌 In this conversation we cover:

* How Piers’ research on the ‘Propaganda Studies’ field challenges conventional assumptions of news-media independence.

* The mechanics of wartime propaganda: how governments, intelligence services and corporate media collaborate to manufacture consent.

* Why 9/11 functions as a “structural deep event” — an event so momentous it resets the political/media terrain for years.

*What this history means for today’s media-ecosystem, disinformation-waves and our ability to ask hard questions.



🔍 Whether you’re sceptical of the official narrative, curious about media power, or committed to understanding what lies beneath public discourse — this interview will challenge, provoke and deepen your understanding.



🎙 Guest Bio – Piers RobinsonPiers Robinson is British, holds a PhD in political communication, and served as a lecturer at universities including University of Sheffield. He is co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies and Research Director at the International Center for 9/11 Justice. His work has stirred controversy for its forensic approach to how media, war and power interact.



🧠 Why this matters nowNearly a quarter century after 9/11, the media-state nexus has only grown more complex. As disinformation, strategic communications and state influence campaigns proliferate, revisiting how the media responded to historic turning points is essential. This interview isn’t just about 9/11 — it’s about our society’s capacity to question the frame before the facts.



👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, hit the bell icon, and drop your questions in the comments. We’ll pick a few for a follow-up Q&A.



👉 Resources & further reading:

Piers' website: https://piersrobinson.com

9/11 Justice: https://ic911.org/



On Substack:

How America Highjacked the Global Media:

https://karat.substack.com/p/the-americanisation-of-news?r=1fs9b



The Incestuous Relationship Between TikTok, Oracle & The Pentagon:

https://karat.substack.com/p/the-incestuous-relationship-between



Who Benefitted from John F. Kennedy's Assassination?

https://karat.substack.com/p/who-benefitted-from-john-f-kennedys



NSPM-7 How Trump Has Criminalised Your Thoughts!https://karat.substack.com/p/wrong-beliefs-prepare-for-detention



Interviews:

Prof. David Miller: https://youtu.be/eePwCnA_Fyw

Richard Gage, founder of engineers and architects for 9/11 truth: https://youtu.be/q1DSNS3YX-U

Dr. Daniele Ganser: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A

Col. Larry Wilkerson: https://youtu.be/swc9TyPdku4

Jeffrey Sachs: https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc

Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/K9z4loXcZvY

James Bamford: https://youtu.be/sTwgzGedPFUJam

Patrick Lawrence: https://youtu.be/LFGEIsNcWZ8

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y

Israeli Supe

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