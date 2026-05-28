Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Antonio's avatar
Antonio
1d

this was a hit piece...I really could trust NO ONE in this jungle of narrative framers..don't know who's getting funded by whom ..and what are the respective agendas..the only truth serum ...is to follow the money ..IF I can...and fucking trust no one

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Greg Strebel's avatar
Greg Strebel
1d

This report argues, largely successfully, that Carlson is a calculating opportunist. To be fully successful requires more evidence/references. I would not take a word out of the FBI at face value. The AE911truth.org has extensive documentation supporting its demands for a proper investigation, not like the ring-fenced showpiece that the federal government produced. There is much more evidence for Israeli complicity than just the 'dancing Israelis'.

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