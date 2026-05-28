Twenty-one months ago, Tucker Carlson stood before the 2024 Republican National Convention and told the country that Donald Trump’s survival of an assassination attempt was “divine intervention” — that God had spared Trump because He had a plan for him to lead. That’s the same argument Hitler used when he narrowly survived a bomb attack on 20 July 1944 at his “Wolf’s Lair” headquarters near Rastenburg in East Prussia.

By April 2026, Carlson was on his own show intimating that Trump might be the antichrist. He suggested the president had deliberately bombed an Iranian elementary school, urged the people around Trump to hide the nuclear codes from him, and read the absence of a hand on the Bible at the inauguration as proof that Trump “affirmatively rejects what’s inside that book.” Trump, for his part, called Carlson “a low-IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on.”

The whiplash is the story — but not in the way Carlson would like you to read it. The break is real, and it has fractured the political right in measurable ways. Yet treating it as a conversion, an awakening, or even a principled stand requires forgetting almost everything that is documented about how this man operates. The more useful question is not whether Carlson has finally seen the light, but what the rupture reveals about a career built on the serial, profitable reinvention of conviction — and about the media and political machinery that rewarded it at every turn.

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“I hate him passionately”

Begin with the inconvenient receipts. We do not have to speculate about Carlson’s sincerity, because his private words have already been entered into the public record. During the discovery phase of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News, internal messages surfaced showing that the man who defended Trump nightly on air privately wrote, “I hate him passionately,” called the prospect of being able to ignore Trump something he “truly can’t wait” for, and judged that there “really isn’t an upside to Trump.” He dismissed the first term as a bust. When the texts became public, Carlson didn’t reckon with the contradiction; he told a radio host he was “enraged” his private messages had been “pulled.”

This is the pattern that should frame everything else: a sharp, durable gap between the performed conviction and the private calculation. So when Carlson told his audience in April 2026 that he would be forever “tormented” by his role in returning Trump to power and apologized “for misleading people,” the more parsimonious reading is not that he has changed. It is that he has changed his bet. CNN’s own analysis noted that the alliance “has long been an apparent marriage of convenience.”

The man who has been everything

The Trump reversal looks less like an aberration once you trace the whole arc, because reinvention is the through-line of Carlson’s career, not an exception to it. He began as the bow-tied conservative foil on CNN’s Crossfire, the prime-time shouting program he co-hosted from 2001 to 2005. That incarnation collapsed in October 2004, when Jon Stewart appeared on the show and told Carlson and Paul Begala to their faces that they were “partisan hacks“ who were “hurting America” with their two-sided political theater. CNN’s incoming president agreed with the assessment, cancelled Crossfire, and declined to renew Carlson’s contract.

What followed was a decade in the wilderness that almost no one remembers now. He reinvented himself for MSNBC, ditching the bow tie and vowing that his new show would never feature guests “debating each other” — the very format he’d just spent years performing. Tucker never found an audience and was cancelled in 2008. A PBS show ran about a year. A CBS pilot lost out to a karaoke game show hosted by a former member of NSYNC. In the wreckage, he retreated to founding The Daily Caller in 2010, a site he promised would be “thoughtful, responsible, researched,” bankrolled by the conservative donor Foster Friess.

The most telling fact of all is buried in the biographical record: Carlson was a registered Democrat from 2006 to 2020, and only re-registered as a Republican the year Trump first lost the White House. The flannel-shirted populist now railing against the establishment spent his prime years as a credentialed Washington insider — a “media gatekeeper,” as one writer who dined with him in the Bush years put it. Each persona was sincere-sounding while it lasted, and each was abandoned the moment it stopped paying. The Trump romance and the Trump excommunication are simply the two most recent entries in a much longer ledger.

The candidate who says he isn’t one

Carlson insists he has no presidential ambitions. Asked directly by The Economist whether he would run in 2028, he laughed and said “of course not,” adding that he’d been “so slandered as a bigot” that even his endorsement would be worthless. To Piers Morgan, however, he conspicuously refused to rule it out, musing that the chance to debate and dismantle Senator Ted Cruz might be reason enough to jump in.

The denial sits awkwardly against everything happening around him. Marjorie Taylor Greene floated “Tucker 2028” outright, declaring that Carlson “would beat Trump if he ran.” The marketing professor and podcaster Scott Galloway predicted Carlson was “the most likely GOP nominee for president in 2028,” reading the apology as nothing more than campaign prep. By May 2026, Carlson had climbed to roughly 7 percent on Polymarket’s 2028 Republican nomination market — a trivial number on Wall Street, an extraordinary one for a man with no campaign, no committee, and no party apparatus.

The structural logic of a Carlson candidacy is real enough to take seriously. Since Fox fired him in 2023, he has rebuilt one of the largest unmediated audiences on the American right, with hundreds of millions of views across YouTube and X. He can address millions at dinnertime without asking permission from a network, a donor, or a pollster. He helped get JD Vance onto the 2024 ticket. And he benefits enormously from the perpetual will-he-won’t-he speculation regardless of whether he ever files paperwork: every cycle of “is Tucker running?” is free promotion for the brand, and a non-candidate who is treated as a kingmaker wields influence without ever having to defend a record at a debate or a ballot box.

The machine that built him

None of this happened in a vacuum. Carlson is, in a precise sense, a product of the cable-outrage business model — and of one corporation in particular. Fox News monetized grievance through his prime-time hour for years, including his promotion of the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, the racist idea that white people are being deliberately replaced by people of color, which prompted the Anti-Defamation League to call for his firing.

What finally severed the relationship was not principle but liability. Fox settled the Dominion suit for $787.5 million over its on-air amplification of false 2020 election-fraud claims — claims its own hosts privately disbelieved. Days later, Carlson was gone. Reporting indicated that Fox’s board had been unsettled by a discovered text in which Carlson described watching a group of Trump supporters beat a protester and wrote that ganging up that way was “not how white men fight.” The same trove revealed Carlson pressing a producer to identify and punish a Fox journalist whose accurate, Trump-critical reporting he feared would damage “the brand.” The network that made him rich kept him until the cost of keeping him exceeded his value, then dropped him without public explanation. That is not a morality tale about a renegade truth-teller; it is a story about a business and its most lucrative asset.

Freed from the editors

The post-Fox Carlson is the most revealing Carlson, because for the first time no one was checking his work. Relaunched on X and then through his own Tucker Carlson Network, his content drifted into UFOs, false-flag theories, and — most consequentially — 9/11 trutherism.

The 9/11 turn is a near-perfect case study in opportunism. In September 2025 he launched a five-part series, “The 9/11 Files,” promising to prove that “what you have been told about 9/11 is not true.” As the conservative City Journal noted in its review, the series mostly recycled familiar insinuations in a glossy package, interviewing no firsthand witnesses and producing no physical evidence, while preserving Carlson’s signature “just-asking-questions” pose of deniability. By March 2026 he was telling audiences that text messages had warned Israel of the attacks in advance — “All true, by the way,” he said. The underlying episode is real: five Israeli men were detained on 9/11 after being seen filming and reportedly celebrating as the towers burned, and questions about their possible intelligence ties have never been fully resolved. But the specific claim Carlson revived — that Israel had advance knowledge of the attacks — is precisely what the FBI’s counterterrorism investigators examined and rejected, in part because timeline and radar records placed the men at their vantage point only after the first plane had already struck. Reviving two-decades-cold conspiracy theories cost him nothing and bought him a fresh, highly engaged audience. That is the tell. The topics change — UFOs, vaccines, the Capitol footage, 9/11 — but the underlying product is constant: escalating, attention-maximizing content engineered for an algorithm that rewards outrage and certainty.

The same engine drove his rehabilitation of figures the mainstream right had quarantined. In October 2025 he hosted the white nationalist Nick Fuentes, then dismissed the backlash as “hysterical,” describing Fuentes as “a kid” with “no power except his words” who merely says “naughty things.” Reminded that Fuentes denies the Holocaust, Carlson responded: “OK, but is that worse than killing kids?” Whatever else that is, it is a man who has learned that there is a market for normalizing what was once unspeakable, and who has decided to serve it.

Follow the money

The break with Trump is officially about foreign policy — specifically Carlson’s opposition to the 2026 U.S.–Israel war on Iran, which he called “absolutely disgusting and evil.” Here the critical reader should pause over a complicating detail. Carlson’s anti-Israel turn did not happen all at once, and according to one investigation of his output, his editorial direction came — per filings made with the U.S. Department of Justice — to align with the strategic communications objectives of the State of Qatar, a country whose interests run counter to Israel’s and whose government Carlson has produced favorable content about. Carlson has visited much of the Arab world, produced what critics call propaganda films, and reportedly floated buying a house in Qatar.

This thread should be handled carefully — it rests on reporting and disclosure filings rather than a confession — but it reframes the “principled antiwar dissident” narrative in an uncomfortable light. At minimum, it suggests that on the very issue Carlson presents as his deepest conviction, the line between belief and business may be blurrier than his audience is told. A man whose private contempt for Trump was hidden behind years of on-air loyalty has not earned the benefit of the doubt about where his sincerity ends and his incentives begin.

What the break actually reveals

Whether or not Carlson ever runs, the rupture has already done real work. It has split the Republican coalition along the fault line of Israel and foreign policy, pitting Carlson and Vance’s isolationist wing against hawks like Ted Cruz, who has called Carlson “bat-crap crazy” and accused him of injecting antisemitism into the movement while positioning himself for his own 2028 bid. It has measurably eroded evangelical support for Israel. And it has confirmed Carlson as a power broker who can move the party’s center of gravity without holding — or seeking — any office at all.

That is the genuine danger, and it is more interesting than a hypothetical President Carlson. The man has spent a career being cast out — by CNN, by MSNBC, by Fox, and now, he says, betrayed by Trump. He has built a brand on that betrayal itself, presenting himself perpetually as the honest outsider expelled by corrupt institutions, even as he spent his prime years as a registered Democrat and one of the most richly compensated insiders in American media. He told The Wall Street Journal in April 2026 that he doesn’t “hate” Trump but feels “betrayed.” It is the word he always reaches for, and it always casts him as the wronged party.

So when he intimates that the president might be the antichrist, the safest assumption is not that Tucker Carlson has finally found a conviction he won’t trade. It is that he has found his next, most lucrative role — and that the question of whether he’ll run for president flatters him precisely as he intends it to. That may be the whole point.

A note on sourcing: factual claims are linked inline to the reporting that supports them. The Qatar/Department-of-Justice-filings thread rests on investigative reporting and disclosure filings rather than any admission by Carlson, and is presented as such in the text. Readers should weigh it accordingly.