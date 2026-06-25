Tucker Carlson; He Just Did It Again!

On June 22, on a podcast called Can’t Be Censored, Tucker Carlson announced he is done with the Republican Party. The words he used was “I am out.” Thirty-five years of consistent defense, gone. The reason, he said, is the GOP’s “disloyalty to the United States” — a party that “puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens.” The day after, on Alex Jones Live, he told Jones he doesn’t want to run for president but he does want to be “involved in offering an option of some kind.” He also took a moment to call Gavin Newsom — yes, that Gavin Newsom — “very charming.”

If you read the piece I wrote in May on Carlson’s break with Trump and the 2028 chatter, none of this should surprise you. The argument there was that Carlson’s whole career runs on a single mechanism: serial reinvention timed to wherever the audience and the market are moving. The “I’m out” is not a conversion. It is the next move on a board he has played his entire adult life.

But there is something the news cycle isn’t naming, and it’s the reason I made the video above that goes with this post. Watch what just happened against the timeline.

In 2003, Tucker Carlson was on CNN’s Crossfire assuring the country that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and asking what to do about “a lunatic with weapons that could kill the civilized world.” A year later, in 2004, after the war had gone sideways and the political winds had shifted, he sat down with the New York Observer and called the invasion a “total nightmare and disaster,” said he was “ashamed“ he had gone against his “own instincts,” and promised he would “never do that again.”

Now look at 2024 and 2026. In 2024 he was at the Republican National Convention calling Trump’s survival of an assassination attempt divine intervention. He campaigned for him. He helped install JD Vance on the ticket. By April 2026 he was telling his audience he is “tormented“ by the role he played and is “sorry for misleading people.” By June he had left the party that elected the man he advocated for.

Iraq 2003 → recantation 2004. Trump 2024 → recantation 2026.

It is the same arc, on a longer timescale, against a different target. The first time, you could call it growth — a man learning, painfully, what war actually costs and vowing to do better. The second time, the same shape running through the same person, is something else. It is a method. Carlson does not change his mind. He changes his audience.

That is the frame the rest of the press is missing this week, because they are stuck on the surface story — the breakup, the insults, the prediction-market wiggles. The interesting question is no longer whether Carlson will run for president. He has already told you he won’t. The interesting question is what he means by “offering an option of some kind,“ and why the man building it is now publicly warming to a California Democrat his entire former audience was trained to hate.

The video below is the short version of why none of this is what it appears to be. The longer piece is where the receipts live — the Dominion texts, the Iraq quotes, the money trail, the part of the antiwar tradition Carlson did not build. Read it before the next pivot because mark my words, there will be one.