Across discussions on international conflicts, a striking pattern emerges: Many individuals exhibit sharp analytical clarity when dissecting one war but completely fall for propaganda in another. A person might argue convincingly that "Hamas’ attack was an inevitable response to decades of brutal occupation," yet uncritically accept the claim that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was "completely unprovoked." Another might passionately insist that "NATO’s expansion forced Russia’s hand" but fail to recognize the systemic colonial oppression in Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

How is it that intelligent, well-informed individuals can be so lucid in one conflict and so blind in another? The answer lies in a toxic cocktail of media manipulation, psychological and cognitive biases, and American geopolitical interests that condition the population to adopt selective outrage. This inconsistency is not accidental—it is the product of deliberate narrative control, shaping which conflicts are viewed through a structural, historical lens and which are reduced to simplistic good-versus-evil storytelling.

The Psychological Trap: How Your Beliefs Are Manipulated

If you are reading this, there is a certain likelihood that you fall into one of these two camps. Be honest—are you absolutely convinced that you see both conflicts with the same clarity? Are you sure? You may believe that you apply the same critical thinking and skepticism to both, but if that were true, why do so many others—just as intelligent, informed, and rational as you—fall into the trap of recognizing systemic oppression, imperial aggression, and occupation in one case while unknowingly absorbing propaganda in the other? What makes you certain that you’ve escaped this selective perception? The uncomfortable reality is that cognitive dissonance is rarely self-evident, and the most effective propaganda isn’t the kind you argue against—it’s the kind you don’t even realize you’ve internalized.

Psychologists call this motivated reasoning—our tendency to accept information that aligns with our preconceived beliefs while rejecting contradictory evidence. This is reinforced by confirmation bias, where we consume media and information that validates our preconceived opinions and believes, further entrenching us in a single narrative. The deeper the bias, the harder it is to step outside of it, especially when media narratives are designed to reinforce these perspectives through emotional appeals, selective reporting and endless repetitions.

Here is an illustrative example of how emotional appeals work.

How the Media Shapes Your Perception

The corporate media complex is not an impartial conveyor of truth. It operates under the influence of national interests, political agendas, and the economic incentives of media conglomerates. This is why Western media coverage of Israel-Palestine and Ukraine is so radically different.

How deeply the media, both legacy and social, are intertwined with State and Corporate interests, is explored in this clip.

Propaganda: The Air You Breathe Without Noticing

Most people assume propaganda means outright lies. That’s a comforting myth but real propaganda is far more insidious. It works by controlling the information flow, shaping what you see, what you don’t see, how stories are framed and, most importantly, what you think.

Here’s how it works:

Story Selection: Western media obsessively covers Israeli suffering but treats Palestinian deaths as statistics. The same applies to Ukraine—every Ukrainian civilian death is a tragedy, but when Russian civilians die, it’s barely reported (like the 14 thousand dead Russians in Donbas, killed by Ukrainian shelling in the years long lead-up to the invasion).

Emotive Language: When Israel bombs Gaza, it’s "retaliation." When Russia bombs Ukraine, it’s "aggression." When Palestinians resist, it’s "terrorism." When Ukrainians resist, it’s "heroism."

Narrative Control: The media floods your screen with images of Israeli hostages, but where are the images of the thousands of Palestinian children blown to pieces by Israeli airstrikes? Similarly, they show the devastation in Ukraine, but most Americans are blissfully unaware of the absolute catastrophe and devastation caused in, for example, Iraq.

Repetition and Censorship: How often have you heard that Russia’s war is "unprovoked"? Hundreds of times. That phrase is chosen deliberately, because if a war is "unprovoked," then there’s no need to discuss NATO’s role, Ukraine’s shelling of Donbas, or U.S. interference.

And here’s the kicker: Even if you think you’re aware of media bias, that doesn’t mean you’re immune to it.

Propaganda doesn’t work because people believe outright lies. It works because it subtly guides your focus and emotional reactions, ensuring that even the most "rational" people fail to apply their logic consistently across different conflicts.

Someone who has extensively studied Propaganda in the context of Russia and Ukraine is Professor Glenn Diesen. I encourage you to watch my latest interview with him.

Case Study: Language Manipulation

When Palestinians resist occupation, they are labeled "terrorists." When Ukrainians resist Russian forces, they are "freedom fighters."

Israeli airstrikes killing civilians are described as "retaliation." Russian airstrikes are "war crimes.”

Ukraine’s attacks on Russian-held areas are "bold counteroffensives." Hamas rocket attacks, even within occupied territories, are "barbaric terrorism."

Palestinian children killed in airstrikes are "collateral damage." Ukrainian children killed by Russian bombs are "heartbreaking war crimes."

The media is conditioning you. The same moral framework is applied differently depending on the interests of the Western establishment.

The Selective Outrage Machine

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the Western world erupted in moral indignation. Sanctions, weapons shipments, media campaigns—Ukraine became the frontline of "democracy versus authoritarianism." Yet, Israel’s 75-year-long occupation, illegal settlements, ethnic cleansing, and repeated and prolonged military massacres are met with, at best, muted condemnation, and at worst, complete justification.

When Palestinian civilians are slaughtered, the media calls for "both sides to de-escalate." When Ukrainian civilians are killed, it is "genocide" and calls for Russia’s destruction intensify.

Why? Because Israel is a key U.S. ally, and Ukraine is a pawn in America’s proxy war against Russia. The media doesn't care about human rights—it cares about protecting Western imperial interests.

The Role of American Hegemony in Both Conflicts

To understand why this selective perception exists, we must look at who benefits from these narratives.

Israel-Palestine: An Imperial Outpost

Israel serves as an extension of American military and economic power in the Middle East. Billions in U.S. military aid ensure Israel maintains military superiority, secures Western oil interests, and keeps Arab nations in check. If Israel’s war crimes were held to the same scrutiny as Russia’s, U.S. hegemony in the region would collapse.

Alexander Haig, former U.S. Secretary of State under Ronald Reagan, said "Israel is an unsinkable aircraft carrier in the Middle East.” Haig reportedly described Israel as a crucial strategic asset for the United States in the Middle East, highlighting its role as a forward military base that serves American interests.

And Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, viewed Israel as a vital ally in maintaining American influence in the region. He stated that "If Israel did not exist, we would have to invent it.”

This is why mainstream media protects Israel at all costs.

Ukraine: A Manufactured Proxy War

Ukraine is the battleground for weakening Russia, one of America’s biggest geopolitical rivals. NATO expansion was designed to weaken and provoke Moscow, ensuring a conflict that would justify military buildup and economic warfare. The U.S. government, the EU, and the arms industry all profit from an endless war that keeps Russia contained.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that Germany must be ready for potential war by 2029, while Bruno Kahl, head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), has suggested that a prolonged war in Ukraine could serve to "protect Europe" from Russian aggression. This open acknowledgment that the West is preparing for long-term conflict—not seeking peace—exposes the deeper agenda: Ukraine is not just defending itself; it is being used as a battlefield to weaken Russia, with European security elites signaling their willingness to let the war drag on for years to serve broader geopolitical interests.

And the media's job? Manufacture consent for this policy.

Nothing illustrates this better than the phrase "keeping America in, Russia out, and Germany down.”

This phrase was first coined by Lord Hastings Ismay, NATO’s inaugural Secretary-General, encapsulating the alliance's strategic objectives. Over the decades, this doctrine has been echoed by prominent U.S. officials, including Zbigniew Brzezinski, Madeleine Albright, and Condoleezza Rice. Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken, secretary of State under a senile Biden, continued this legacy, with Ukraine as the latest battlefield for keeping Russia isolated and Germany subjugated under American controlled energy and security policies. This isn’t about European stability, it’s about enforcing Washington’s rule at all costs.

Breaking Free: Recognizing Your Own Biases

By now, you might feel a bit defensive. You might be thinking, No, my perspective is based on objective facts! But let’s test that.

Have you ever dismissed an argument about NATO provocation in Russia but accepted it when applied to Israels expansion in the West Bank?

Do you feel sympathy when you see Ukrainian families displaced but rationalize Palestinian suffering as an unfortunate side effect of war?

Have you shared pro-Ukraine posts on social media while ignoring or even criticizing pro-Palestinian resistance?

If any of these sound familiar, you may be a victim of selective lucidity and media manipulation.

What You Can Do to Deprogram Yourself

Diversify Your News Sources Stop relying on mainstream media like CNN, BBC, or The New York Times. Seek out independent, non-Western sources, even if they challenge your beliefs.

Analyze Language and Framing

Pay attention to how conflicts are described. Who is given moral legitimacy? Who is demonized?

Ask Who Benefits

When a conflict is covered intensely, ask yourself: Why is this important to Western governments? What is the geopolitical incentive?

Engage with Opposing Viewpoints

If you’re a pro-Palestine activist, try reading critical arguments about Ukraine. If you’re a pro-Ukraine advocate, explore critiques of Israeli policy.

Recognize Propaganda Patterns

The next time you see emotional coverage of one conflict but not the other, stop and question why.

Conclusion: Intellectual Consistency or Blind Hypocrisy?

The reality is that both the Israel-Palestine and Ukraine conflicts are products of imperial interests, state violence, and media manipulation. If you see one clearly but remain blind to the other, you have been conditioned. You are not thinking critically—you are following a script written by those in power.

True intellectual integrity means applying the same moral and analytical framework to all conflicts, regardless of which side the U.S. government and Western media support. If you truly oppose occupation, oppression, and war crimes, you cannot selectively apply those principles based on convenience.

So ask yourself: Are you willing to challenge your biases, or are you unconsciously reinforcing the narratives designed to shape your worldview?

