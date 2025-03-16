🔥 The Ukraine War: A U.S.-Engineered Disaster | The Truth They Don’t Want You to Hear



The war in Ukraine didn’t have to happen—it was a war of choice, fueled by Washington’s obsession with weakening Russia. Now that the plan is backfiring, the same U.S. officials who escalated the war are desperately searching for an exit. But let’s be real—their version of "peace" isn’t peace at all. It’s just another geopolitical maneuver to save face.



💥 What’s really happening?

How the U.S. provoked this war through NATO expansion and regime change.

Why Washington sabotaged peace talks and kept Ukraine fighting.

Who benefits from endless war—and who pays the price?

Why Russia won’t agree to a Western-brokered ceasefire.



🔎 Exposing the Lies:It’s time for a reality check. Ukraine isn’t retaking Crimea or the Donbas. NATO’s reckless expansion helped create this crisis. And the West’s so-called peace efforts? Nothing but deception.



💡 Watch now to understand how the U.S. and its allies engineered this war—and why they’re failing to end it on their terms.



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🔗 Watch next:

📺 Full interviews with the experts:

Professor Jeffrey Sachs https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc

Professor Glenn Diesen https://youtu.be/-4FUcLrtrf8

Noam Chomsky https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y

Ray McGovern https://youtu.be/K9z4loXcZvY

Erik Andersson https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

01:05 How the war really started

07:30 The Maidan Coup

12:10 The US as instigator

14:40 The Trap of the Minsk agreements

18:40 The Nord stream Attacks

27:20 The sudden push for Peace

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