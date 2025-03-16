Ukraine a brilliant Trap for Russia

🔥 The Ukraine War: A U.S.-Engineered Disaster | The Truth They Don’t Want You to Hear
The war in Ukraine didn’t have to happen—it was a war of choice, fueled by Washington’s obsession with weakening Russia. Now that the plan is backfiring, the same U.S. officials who escalated the war are desperately searching for an exit. But let’s be real—their version of "peace" isn’t peace at all. It’s just another geopolitical maneuver to save face.
💥 What’s really happening?
How the U.S. provoked this war through NATO expansion and regime change.
Why Washington sabotaged peace talks and kept Ukraine fighting.
Who benefits from endless war—and who pays the price?
Why Russia won’t agree to a Western-brokered ceasefire.
🔎 Exposing the Lies:It’s time for a reality check. Ukraine isn’t retaking Crimea or the Donbas. NATO’s reckless expansion helped create this crisis. And the West’s so-called peace efforts? Nothing but deception.
💡 Watch now to understand how the U.S. and its allies engineered this war—and why they’re failing to end it on their terms.
📢 Don’t forget to:
✅ Like & Subscribe for real, unfiltered analysis
✅ Share this video to break the media narrative
✅ Comment your thoughts below—let’s discuss the truth!
Join me on Substack:https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics
🔗 Watch next:
📺 Full interviews with the experts:
Professor Jeffrey Sachs https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc
Professor Glenn Diesen https://youtu.be/-4FUcLrtrf8
Noam Chomsky https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y
Ray McGovern https://youtu.be/K9z4loXcZvY
Erik Andersson https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
01:05 How the war really started
07:30 The Maidan Coup
12:10 The US as instigator
14:40 The Trap of the Minsk agreements
18:40 The Nord stream Attacks
27:20 The sudden push for Peace
Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!
You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.