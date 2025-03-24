Ukraine vs. Gaza: Why People See the War in Ukraine One Way—and Gaza in Another

🔥 Why Do You See Ukraine Clearly — But Gaza Through a Fog?

In this expose we break down how propaganda, media bias, and geopolitical interests have shaped two radically different narratives around two devastating wars: Ukraine and Gaza.



🧠 Are you sure your outrage is your own?

🔥 Why do millions see Russian occupation as a war crime but call Israeli occupation "self-defense"?

👁️ Are you clear on one conflict and blind to the other?



This talk exposes the manufactured consent, split lucidity, and engineered outrage that keep people emotionally manipulated and intellectually inconsistent. From the Creel Commission to incubator baby lies to today's social media psy-ops, we follow the history, psychology, and strategy behind the perception war.



What You'll Learn:



- How propaganda uses emotion before evidence

- Why fake stories about “killed babies” always return before war

- How your empathy is being hijacked and politicized

- Why “selective outrage” isn’t a glitch — it’s a feature

- How to defend your mind from weaponized media



🔔 Subscribe for more unfiltered analysis of war narratives, Western hypocrisy, and the psychological mechanisms of state-backed storytelling.



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Links:

You are the Target, Twitter, Facebook & Google: https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ



US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/V6ZAcoglQFE

US Ambassador Jack Matlock: https://youtu.be/rpKPrsS6KBs

US Diplomate Hala Rharrit: https://youtu.be/44V4ZxFeJFI

US Diplomate Mike Casey: https://youtu.be/sDNYfE5_bs4

Head Associated Press Dan Perry: https://youtu.be/0ysG_y7M26I

Noam Chomsky 1: https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y

Noam Chomsky 2: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:30 Manufactured Consent - the architecture of propaganda

08:15 Psychological Warfare - how bias becomes believe

17:20 The Media Matrix - who controls the frame

21:15 Case Study - Ukraine

26:25 Case Study - Israel/Palestine

30:40 What the US really gains - the utility of endless war

33:35 Tools for Media Self-Defnese



#Gaza #Ukraine #Propaganda #MediaBias #Israel #Russia #Geopolitics #ManufacturedConsent

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