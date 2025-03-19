Ukraine War and Media Manipulation, who controls what you see? With Professor Glenn Diesen

🔥 The war in Ukraine isn’t just being fought on the battlefield—it’s an information war, too. In this eye-opening discussion, we sit down with Professor Glenn Diesen to uncover how media manipulation, propaganda, and strategic messaging shape public perception of the conflict. Who controls the narrative? Why are some voices amplified while others are censored, shadow-banned, or de-platformed? And how does the Western media construct reality to serve geopolitical interests?
🔹 Topics Covered:
✔️ How media manufactures consent and controls war narratives
✔️ The role of **propaganda and perception management** in the Ukraine war
✔️ Western vs. Russian media: **Who’s really spreading disinformation?**
✔️ Why peace talks are sidelined in favor of **prolonging the war**
✔️ The **silencing of dissent**: How critics are banned, blacklisted, and erased
💡 Don't let others decide what you think! Watch this discussion and decide for yourself.
🔔 Subscribe on my Substack for more deep-dive interviews on media, geopolitics, and propaganda: https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics
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https://www.youtube.com/@UCZFCDIHTe9HGxtIuVDpBz7g
Further Links:
Implicit association test https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/takeatest.html
PR CEO Gesa Lischka https://youtu.be/bZL-3YTHWZE
US Ambassador Chas Freeman https://youtu.be/V6ZAcoglQFE
BBC bias https://youtu.be/QUT0GDl3Szc
The target is you https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ
Noam Chomsky https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y
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Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
06:40 Russia will win
09:00 US peace deal
13:30 The U-turn of a CIA chief
16:20 Ukraine, the redest of red lines
23:10 Can the cease fire succeed
29:00 How to manufacture consent
41:20 Think tanks and fake news
46:15 Strategic messaging
55:40 Silenced and de-platformed
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