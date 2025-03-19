Ukraine War and Media Manipulation, who controls what you see? With Professor Glenn Diesen

🔥 The war in Ukraine isn’t just being fought on the battlefield—it’s an information war, too. In this eye-opening discussion, we sit down with Professor Glenn Diesen to uncover how media manipulation, propaganda, and strategic messaging shape public perception of the conflict. Who controls the narrative? Why are some voices amplified while others are censored, shadow-banned, or de-platformed? And how does the Western media construct reality to serve geopolitical interests?



🔹 Topics Covered:

✔️ How media manufactures consent and controls war narratives

✔️ The role of **propaganda and perception management** in the Ukraine war

✔️ Western vs. Russian media: **Who’s really spreading disinformation?**

✔️ Why peace talks are sidelined in favor of **prolonging the war**

✔️ The **silencing of dissent**: How critics are banned, blacklisted, and erased



💡 Don't let others decide what you think! Watch this discussion and decide for yourself.



🔔 Subscribe on my Substack for more deep-dive interviews on media, geopolitics, and propaganda: https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



Follow Glenn on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@UCZFCDIHTe9HGxtIuVDpBz7g



Further Links:

Implicit association test https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/takeatest.html



PR CEO Gesa Lischka https://youtu.be/bZL-3YTHWZE

US Ambassador Chas Freeman https://youtu.be/V6ZAcoglQFE

BBC bias https://youtu.be/QUT0GDl3Szc

The target is you https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ

Noam Chomsky https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y



📢 Join the conversation:

📩 Share your thoughts in the comments below!

👍 Like & Subscribe to support independent analysis.



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:40 Russia will win

09:00 US peace deal

13:30 The U-turn of a CIA chief

16:20 Ukraine, the redest of red lines

23:10 Can the cease fire succeed

29:00 How to manufacture consent

41:20 Think tanks and fake news

46:15 Strategic messaging

55:40 Silenced and de-platformed

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