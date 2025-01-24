Unmasking Global Economic Manipulation: An Interview with John Perkins, the Economic Hitman

Dive deep into the hidden mechanisms of global power with John Perkins, the author of the bestselling Confessions of an Economic Hitman trilogy. In this exclusive interview, Perkins unveils the behind-the-scenes tactics of economic exploitation, debt entrapment, and corporate manipulation used to control nations. 🌍💰

This thought-provoking conversation goes beyond the books, exploring:

✅ Real-life stories of economic hitmen at work.

✅ How corporations and governments exploit developing nations.

✅ The psychological and behavioural strategies behind economic coercion.

✅ Solutions for building a more just and sustainable global economy.

Whether you're a policy enthusiast, a critic of global capitalism, or simply curious about the inner workings of international economics, this interview is packed with insights you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Learn more about John Perkins and his Economic Hitman series: John Perkins Books.

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https://johnperkins.org

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Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:20 What is an economic Hitman

11:25 The genocide in Guatemala

13:50 Americas track record of destruction

16:25 IMF and World Bank

18:55 Legal bribes and guns

23:30 Two assassinated Presidents

29:10 The awakening

35:30 China’s way

44:50 Changing the World

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