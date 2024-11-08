US Ambassador Chas Freeman on the Cost of Power: Is Israel's Unchecked Aggression a Path to Disaster?

In this compelling interview, US Ambassador Chas Freeman offers a bold analysis of Israel's escalating aggression in the Middle East, questioning whether Israel’s unchecked power strategy could lead to unforeseen disaster. Addressing topics from military dominance to political assassinations, Freeman explores the long-term costs and risks that could isolate Israel on the global stage. Is Israel’s path toward dominance also a path to its undoing? Tune in for a deep dive into the complex power dynamics shaping Israel’s future in an unstable region.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:40 Who is Junior

05:55 Israels ban on UNRWA

09:25 233 UM personnel killed by Israel

12:15 Israels expansionist strategies

18:00 Iran, not what media makes you believe

23:40 Israeli interference in US elections

30:30 When rockets flew over Jordan

42:10 Israels similarities with NAZI Germany

51:00 Israels strives for hegemony

58:25 Irans moderate response

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