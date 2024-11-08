Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack
SaltCubeAnalytics
US Ambassador Chas Freeman on the Cost of Power: Is Israel's Unchecked Aggression a Path to Disaster?
0:00
-1:05:12

US Ambassador Chas Freeman on the Cost of Power: Is Israel's Unchecked Aggression a Path to Disaster?

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Nov 08, 2024

In this compelling interview, US Ambassador Chas Freeman offers a bold analysis of Israel's escalating aggression in the Middle East, questioning whether Israel’s unchecked power strategy could lead to unforeseen disaster. Addressing topics from military dominance to political assassinations, Freeman explores the long-term costs and risks that could isolate Israel on the global stage. Is Israel’s path toward dominance also a path to its undoing? Tune in for a deep dive into the complex power dynamics shaping Israel’s future in an unstable region.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro
 04:40 Who is Junior
 05:55 Israels ban on UNRWA
 09:25 233 UM personnel killed by Israel
 12:15 Israels expansionist strategies
 18:00 Iran, not what media makes you believe
 23:40 Israeli interference in US elections
 30:30 When rockets flew over Jordan
 42:10 Israels similarities with NAZI Germany
 51:00 Israels strives for hegemony
 58:25 Irans moderate response

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!

You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture