US Ambassador Chas Freeman on the Cost of Power: Is Israel's Unchecked Aggression a Path to Disaster?

In this compelling interview, US Ambassador Chas Freeman offers a bold analysis of Israel's escalating aggression in the Middle East, questioning whether Israel’s unchecked power strategy could lead to unforeseen disaster. Addressing topics from military dominance to political assassinations, Freeman explores the long-term costs and risks that could isolate Israel on the global stage. Is Israel’s path toward dominance also a path to its undoing? Tune in for a deep dive into the complex power dynamics shaping Israel’s future in an unstable region.
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
04:40 Who is Junior
05:55 Israels ban on UNRWA
09:25 233 UM personnel killed by Israel
12:15 Israels expansionist strategies
18:00 Iran, not what media makes you believe
23:40 Israeli interference in US elections
30:30 When rockets flew over Jordan
42:10 Israels similarities with NAZI Germany
51:00 Israels strives for hegemony
58:25 Irans moderate response
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