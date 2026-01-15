US Ambassador Chas Freeman: “We’re Entering a Dark Age”

Ambassador Chas Freeman doesn’t speak like a pundit. He speaks like a man who has watched empires up close — and learned to recognize the moment when the script no longer matches reality. In our interview he warned that the “rules-based order” — that cherished Western phrase — is collapsing, and that what replaces it may look less like “global governance” and more like a new dark age.

But I think Freeman’s diagnosis is even more dangerous than that.

Because the real collapse is cognitive.

The West isn’t losing power merely because China rises or Russia resists. It’s losing power because it can no longer tell the truth about itself without triggering institutional panic. And when a system becomes unable to tolerate self-description — when reality becomes a reputational threat — you’re no longer dealing with democracy. You’re dealing with a managed mythology.

Here’s the uncomfortable part: censorship is not a side effect of crisis. It’s the strategy for governing decline.

Historically, decaying empires don’t first become brutal overseas — they’ve always been brutal overseas. The novelty is what happens at home. The line between foreign policy and domestic policy dissolves, and techniques once used abroad (propaganda, disinformation, psychological operations, legal exceptionalism) are quietly re-imported. The public becomes the new insurgency because dissent becomes a security risk.

And that is where Freeman’s “dark age” thesis becomes politically radioactive: it implies that Western elites no longer believe their own moral narrative. That’s why everything is now “misinformation.” Why every critique becomes “extremism.” Why the Overton window isn’t shifting — it’s being policed.

But let’s go further.

The “rules-based order” collapsed because the rules were never meant to bind the powerful. The order was a branding exercise: law for rivals, impunity for allies. The moment that asymmetry becomes visible — in Gaza, in Ukraine, in sanctions policy, in regime-change operations, in the selective outrage of the press — legitimacy disintegrates. And legitimacy is the only currency empires ultimately have.

This is why people like Freeman matter. Not because he offers hope — but because he offers recognition. He names the pattern. He says the quiet part: international relations is reverting to raw power politics, and the West is losing the ability to disguise it as virtue.

So yes, we may be entering a dark age because the “barbarians are at the gate.”

But the barbarians are in the boardrooms, the editorial offices, the NGOs, and the security agencies — smiling politely while they rebuild censorship as “protection,” war as “humanitarianism,” and obedience as “social cohesion.”

And they’re terrified of one thing: that you start noticing.

Further Links:

