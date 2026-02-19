Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Moebius Infinity
1d

VPNs are just a hoax

People pay a provider, that in most countries should obey privacy laws.

They dont, but thats another thing

Then people who want privacy dont get together to sue the shit out of the providers that fail to follow the privacy laws. NO THEY PAY A VPN MORE THEN THEIR PROVIDER.

A VPN OF ANOTHER COUNTRY UNDER ANOTHER LAW.

That VPN can then by law be asked to give access to your data as you are a foreigner from the point of view of that countries law...

So you pay TWICE for bullshit of the provider AND the VPN.

ASK A REFUND, DEMAND DATA TO BE DESTROYED (backups included)

But VPNs could be spy agencies masqurading as a circus clown.

Who knows...

Strawberry fields, nothing is real...

The fact that we would trust any corporation to help us hide our online activities, whether to bypass government censorship or to circumvent corporate restrictions designed to maximize profits, is demonstrative of the depth of our willful ignorance and cognitive dissonance.

In 2013, Edward Snowden risked his life to expose the level of surveillance which was in place some 13 years ago. What difference did it make? Almost none. This "great inversion" had already begun; by 2014, over 80% of companies were using or migrating to cloud-based deployment. Now, in 2026, it is 96%.

The Internet has become an assembly of "Big Brothers" a mix of state and corporate centralized hosted services which manage and oversee all your clicks.

VPN technology existed long before 2013. But as an industry, it experienced a massive boom and entered the mainstream consumer market directly as a result of the surveillance programs exposed by Edward Snowden.

But legalities are nothing but minor roadblocks for clandestine agencies. So, if they can't surveil everyone on the public internet highway, they will entice the public to drive along their private highway instead. .... How ironic, the public pays a toll so that they can use your private highway for the privilege of being spied upon

We are trapped in the machine. The internet is not, and has never been, a medium for free speech and the unrestricted exchange of information, and most certainly not a medium for the exchange of private communications. Trust no one, not even Substack.

