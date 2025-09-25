Was Charlie Kirk's Assassination Good for Israel?

Charlie Kirk’s assassination isn’t just another headline. It’s a political earthquake.And here’s the part no one dares to say out loud: his death was good for Israel.



This video unpacks the timing, the foreign interests, and the eerie historical echoes — from JFK’s showdown with Ben-Gurion over Israel’s nuclear ambitions, to today’s convenient silencing of voices that complicate Tel Aviv’s narrative.



Ask yourself: why did Netanyahu rush to praise Kirk within minutes of the shooting? Why would Israel — a country Kirk openly criticized — suddenly frame him as a “friend”? And why do the same media outlets that whitewash Western wars now control the story of his death?



We connect the dots the mainstream won’t touch:



💥 The strange speed of official reactions

🕵️ The historical pattern of assassinations that benefit Israel

📺 How media spin buries uncomfortable truths

⚔️ And what this means for America’s political future



This isn’t speculation. It’s a hard look at power, propaganda, and the beneficiaries of political murder.



📌 Full investigation with sources → https://karat.substack.com/p/special-edition-charlie-kirks-assassination



👉 Interviews:

JFK’s Assassination was good for Israel: https://youtu.be/ncDDOEVQCfcDr. Daniele Ganser: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A

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